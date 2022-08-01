ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Westchester County, NY

An Innovative Continuum of Services for Westchester Residents with Developmental Disabilities

By Editorial
thehudsonindependent.com
 2 days ago
Cover picture for the article
thehudsonindependent.com

Comments / 0

Related
westchestermagazine.com

This Westchester Hospital Is One of the Best in the Country

White Plains Hospital’s operating room. Courtesy of White Plains Hospital [Harrison Edwards]. A leading Westchester medical center garners national acclaim, with not one, but multiple top rankings on best hospitals lists. Out of 148 hospitals in the nation, and four in New York State, White Plains Hospital was the...
WESTCHESTER COUNTY, NY
Eyewitness News

Program aims to address statewide nursing shortage

NEW HAVEN, CT (WFSB) - A program for college students aims to address a statewide nursing shortage. Gov. Ned Lamont participated in a news conference at Southern Connecticut State University in New Haven on Wednesday morning to announce the program’s launch at Connecticut’s colleges and universities. “We have...
CONNECTICUT STATE
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
County
Westchester County, NY
Westchester County, NY
Society
City
Hawthorne, NY
CBS New York

Archeological dig reveals clues about Black entrepreneur in Westchester

RYE, N.Y. (CBSNewYork) -- There have been some tantalizing finds at an archeological dig in Westchester County.As CBS2's Tony Aiello reported Wednesday, historians are finally piecing together the story of one of the county's first Black entrepreneurs, 150 years after he died.Volunteers are on site in suburban Rye, sifting through the past to find pieces of ceramic, glass and metal that help tell the story of the Voris family and fill in the blanks about a 19th century businessman."And it shouldn't be blank. It should be well known and celebrated by all," historian Douglas Carey said.Carey is leading the work...
WESTCHESTER COUNTY, NY
Hudson Valley Post

Polio Found In More Water In Hudson Valley, New York

Health officials are confirming the polio virus was found in a number of samples taken from another county in the Hudson Valley. On Tuesday, one day after Rockland County confirmed the polio virus was found in wastewater samples the Orange County Department of Health announced the polio virus was also found in water from two different locations in Orange County.
ROCKLAND COUNTY, NY
Mid-Hudson News Network

Family abandons rat infested Newburgh apartment (VIDEOS)

NEWBURGH – Natasha Patterson and her six children have been living in one of the renovated apartments at 170 South Street in the City of Newburgh, but she has been forced to abandon her home because of a rat infestation. She is not satisfied with the efforts of RUPCO,...
NEWBURGH, NY
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Disability#Continuum#The Westchester#Volunteers#Charity#The Arc Westchester#Pre K#The Children S School
eastchesterreview.com

White Plains Hospital named a ‘Best Hospital in America’

White Plains Hospital has been named one of the country’s Best Hospitals in the inaugural Money (formerly Money Magazine) national rankings. The hospital is one of just 148 in the nation—as well as one of only four in New York state, and the only hospital in Westchester County—to be included.
WESTCHESTER COUNTY, NY
westchesterfamily.com

Your Awesome Westchester Weekend: August 5-7

This weekend is packed with so many awesome things to do in and around Westchester! From a messy fundraiser (yes, you and your kids can literally get muddy for a good cause) to the annual sunflower festival to tons of interactive art events, you’re going to want to do more than one of these awesome Westchester weekend events. Be sure to tag and share on social media @westchesterfamilymagazine if you enjoy any of these adventures.
WESTCHESTER COUNTY, NY
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Advocacy
NewsBreak
Health
NewsBreak
Society
NewsBreak
Developmental Disabilities
NewsBreak
Charities
therealdeal.com

Developer wants 29 waterfront homes; neighbors want none

A developer’s dream of building a 29-home community near Pocantico Lake is getting some cold water from local residents. ZappiCo bought the 42-acre estate in Mount Pleasant in 2020 for $2.4 million, the Rockland/Westchester Journal News reported. The estate once belonged to former Philip Morris CEO Joseph Cullman, whose heirs tried to sell it for $4 million.
MOUNT PLEASANT, NY
mylittlefalls.com

Governor urges New Yorkers to prepare for extreme heat on Thursday

Governor Kathy Hochul today urged New Yorkers to prepare for dangerous heat conditions impacting many regions throughout the State on Thursday. High heat and humidity will cause heat index values to reach or exceed 100 degrees in the Capital Region, Mid-Hudson, New York City and Long Island regions, with indices in the high 90s in parts of the Finger Lakes, Central New York, Mohawk Valley and Southern Tier regions. The National Weather Service has issued heat advisories for many of these regions, which are currently in effect through Friday.
NEW YORK CITY, NY
PIX11

NYC spa has been pampering people for a decade

EAST HARLEM, Manhattan (PIX11) — A Manhattan spa has been pampering people for a decade. An East Harlem salon owner is grateful to its loyal customers who have kept their weekly and monthly appointments, which have helped the business get through the pandemic. The Spa Boutique & Wellness Lounge offers luxurious services and has been […]
MANHATTAN, NY

Comments / 0

Community Policy