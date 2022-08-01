ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Foley, AL

Foley police say a man confessed to setting his girlfriend’s home on fire

By WALA Staff
WALA-TV FOX10
 2 days ago
Cover picture for the article
www.fox10tv.com

Comments / 0

Related
WALA-TV FOX10

Mobile man accused of robbing Dollar Tree

MOBILE, Ala. (WALA) - A Mobile man faces multiple charges after police say he held up a Dollar Tree store. Carlos Balams, 56, was arrested on charges of robbery, certain person forbidden to carry a gun possession of drug paraphernalia. Officers responded to Dollar Tree at 5201 Cottage Hill Rd....
MOBILE, AL
WKRG News 5

1 shot, 1 arrested following exchanged gunfire: Mobile Police

MOBILE, Ala. (WKRG) — Officials with the Mobile Police Department have announced they have arrested a man in connection with a shooting that occurred on Brooke Avenue Wednesday morning. Kendall Meggs, 36, was arrested and charged with first-degree assault, shooting into an occupied dwelling and certain persons forbidden. According to officers, Meggs and another man […]
MOBILE, AL
WALA-TV FOX10

MPD makes arrest in Wednesday morning shooting

MOBILE, Ala. (WALA) - Mobile police made a quick arrest of a 36-year-old man in connection with a shooting Wednesday morning. Kendall Meggs faces charges of first-degree assault, shooting into an occupied dwelling and certain persons forbidden to carry a gun, according to authorities. Around 8:28 a.m., officers responded to...
MOBILE, AL
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Local
Alabama Crime & Safety
Foley, AL
Crime & Safety
City
Foley, AL
WALA-TV FOX10

Bay Minette PD: Man turns himself in after South Street shooting

BAY MINETTE, Ala. (WALA) - A man charged in a weekend shooting in Bay Minette turned himself in to authorities. On Saturday, the Bay Minette Police Department investigated a shooting that occurred on South Street. According to investigators, a woman was injured by gunfire and suffered a minor injury to her arm.
BAY MINETTE, AL
WALA-TV FOX10

BCSO: Suspects arrested after victims followed from banks

FOLEY, Ala. (WALA) - Two people from Texas were arrested in Florida after allegedly following victims from banks in Alabama’s Baldwin County and stealing their cash, according to the Baldwin County Sheriff’s Office. The pair -- Isaiah Satterfield, 25, and Bakaria Fisher, 25, both of Houston -- will...
BALDWIN COUNTY, AL
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Arson#Police#Violent Crime#Fpd#The Foley Fire Department#Cedar Court
WALA-TV FOX10

Citronelle teenagers charged with breaking into vehicles across the county

MOBILE, Ala. (WALA) - Four Citronelle teenagers face multiple charges related to car break-ins in Mobile. Officers arrested Rodney Shepard, Kearis Wilson, Jaurica Benjamin, and a 17-year-old on Tuesday. Investigators said the group burglarized vehicles in Mobile, Satsuma, and other parts of the county. They’re facing charges of unlawful breaking...
MOBILE, AL
WALA-TV FOX10

Fired Citronelle police officer charged with beating inmate

MOBILE, Ala. (WALA) - A fired Citronelle police officer has been charged in federal court with beating an inmate at the city jail. Jason Scott Meade, 43, of Semmes, pleaded not guilty Tuesday to the single-count indictment charging him with deprivation of rights under color of law. A judge scheduled his trial for October.
CITRONELLE, AL
utv44.com

Police: Mobile man has car jacked from home by person he knows

MOBILE, Ala. (WPMI) — UPDATE: On Saturday, July 30, 2022, at approximately 2:30 p.m., officers observed a BOLO vehicle at the 1000 block of Satchel Paige Drive that was reported stolen from the 600 block of Eliza Jordan Road. The officer initiated lights and sirens, and the driver stopped...
MOBILE, AL
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Public Safety
WKRG News 5

Pensacola Police: 16-year-old found safe

UPDATE (5:45 p.m.) : 16-year-old found safe. PENSACOLA, Fla. (WKRG) — The Pensacola Police Department is currently searching for Gregory Trace Adkins, also known as Lukas Douglas. PPD said Adkins, a 16-year-old on the autism spectrum, is missing from the area of Spanish Trail between Summit Blvd. and Langley. Police said he left home on […]
PENSACOLA, FL
WKRG

Man says stray bullet hit his boat in Baldwin County

BALDWIN COUNTY, Ala. (WKRG) – Ben Hofferber doesn’t know for sure what hit his boat, but he says he has a good guess. “I heard several gunshots going off and then I noticed this damage that’s consistent with a bullet having hit my boat,” Hofferber said.
BALDWIN COUNTY, AL
WKRG News 5

12-year-old leads Mobile police on chase in stolen car, arrested

MOBILE COUNTY, Ala. (WKRG) — A 12-year-old boy was taken to Strickland Youth Center after he led officers with the Mobile Police Department on a car chase, according to officials. On Friday, Mobile police officers attempted to pull a car over that had been reported stolen. The driver of the vehicle refused to stop for […]
MOBILE, AL
WPMI

Teen requires surgery after altercation inside Mobile business

MOBILE, Ala. (WPMI) — Mobile police are investigating after a teenager says a group of kids beat him in the bathroom of Get Air on Schillinger Road. The injuries were so severe he had to have surgery. Video we have seen but are not airing shows his arm being...
MOBILE, AL

Comments / 0

Community Policy