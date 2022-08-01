ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers

Family stops carjacking, holds down suspect until NOPD arrives, police say

By MISSY WILKINSON
NOLA.com
 3 days ago
I said it; believe it!
3d ago

... family members of the suspect intervened and held the alleged suspect down until police arrived, the New Orleans police said. #### Did I read it correctly. Suspect's family members held him until police arrived?

Dennis McInerney
3d ago

They must have had to hold him down for a long time. No matter the DA office will probably decline to prosecute.

Patricia A. Green
3d ago

I really hope that everyone would step up "carefully" to help with crimes as this one. Glad there were no injuries and thanks to everyone involved. I'm also glad NOPD arrived in a timely matter...

fox8live.com

Two dead, one injured in Lower 9th Ward shootings, police say

NEW ORLEANS (WVUE) - Two men were killed and another injured Thursday afternoon in the Lower 9th Ward in two separate shootings according to NOPD. Around 4:18 p.m., officers responded to a call of shots fired in the 1300 block of Lamanche Street. Upon arrival, officers found two men suffering from multiple gunshot wounds.
NEW ORLEANS, LA
NOLA.com

Woman carjacked at Gentilly gas station, New Orleans police say

A woman was carjacked Wednesday night at a gas station in Gentilly near Chef Menteur Highway, New Orleans police said. The carjacking was reported to police at 11:23 p.m. Wednesday. The woman was parked at the gas pump at a station at the corner of Louisa Drive and Chef Menteur (map) and was about to get out of her vehicle, when police say a young man approached and demanded her keys.
NEW ORLEANS, LA
NOLA.com

23-year-old identified as man found fatally shot on Harvey roadside

Authorities have released the name of the homicide victim whose body was found lying next to a roadway in Harvey Wednesday morning. The Jefferson Parish Coroner's Office identified the victim as Xevion Davis, 23, of Conroe, Texas. An autopsy determined Davis died of a gunshot wound to the head. Though...
HARVEY, LA
WDSU

New Orleans officer arrested, accused in DUI-related incident

NEW ORLEANS — The New Orleans Police Department confirmed that an NOPD officer has been arrested in connection with a DUI-related incident. NOPD Superintendent Shaun Ferguson confirmed that Denzel Milion was arrested last week in the Warehouse District area. Circumstances surrounding the incident are few. The Fraternal Order of...
NEW ORLEANS, LA
NOLA.com

Woman hit by vehicle, man shot in 7th Ward, NOPD says; 1 in custody

A 21-year-old man was injured in a shooting in the 7th Ward and a woman was hit by a vehicle in a related crime, New Orleans police said late Tuesday. A woman, who police allege was the shooter, was arrested after a vehicle pursuit that ended near Esplanade Avenue. Police did not say what charges she could face.
NEW ORLEANS, LA
WDSU

OPSO investigates 2 separate stabbings at Orleans Justice Center

NEW ORLEANS — The Orleans Parish Sheriff's Office is investigating two separate stabbing incidents. A spokesperson told WDSU one happened over the weekend and another happened just yesterday. Officials did not learn about the most recent incident until today, the spokesperson said. The names and conditions of the inmates...
NEW ORLEANS, LA

