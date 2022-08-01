ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Sights and Sounds From Day One of Pitt Football Training Camp

By Stephen Thompson
The Pitt Panthers hit the field for their first official practice of 2022 on Monday.

PITTSBURGH -- The Pitt Panthers hit the field for the first time on Monday morning, ahead of the 2022 season opener against West Virginia. As training camp got underway, all eyes were on the offense, which lost crucial peices from the 2021 team - one of the most prolific scoring units in school history. The quarterback battle between Nick Patti and Kedon Slovis was and will continue to be put under a microscope, but one could only gather so much.

It was the first day of training camp, after all, so none of what the Panthers exhibited during the open portion of their initial practice provided much insight into what they will do this coming season or who will do it. Rust, however, was evident.

Running back Daniel Carter mixed up a play call and didn't release when quarterback Nick Patti was looking for a short check-down pass. Wide receivers coach Tiquan Underwood had to fine-tune his players' routes repeatedly. Head coach Pat Narduzzi demanded some of his running backs better their pace.

It's all to be expected of a group that is donning helmets for the first time and working out together in months. While it's impossible to assemble a complete depth chart based on just day one, Monday's practice provided a preliminary look at the revamped Panthers.

Walk-On Cornerback Ak'Bar Shabazz II To Transfer From Pitt

Archie Collins' secondary is filled with a ton of young talent, which has led to a player deciding to move on from the Pitt program. Per 247 Sports, cornerback Ak'Bar Shabazz II has made the decision to enter the transfer portal. The native of Kennesaw, Georgia joined Pitt's Class of 2021 after being recruited to Pitt by Archie Collins. Shabazz came to Pitt as a PWO despite having a scholarship offer from Florida International and a PWO opportunity from in-state Georgia State.
Rising WPIAL Star Alier Maluk Breaks Down Pitt Visit

On Tuesday, one of the top young players in Western Pennsylvania, Alier Maluk, took an unofficial visit to Pitt. "It was great," Maluk told Pittsburgh Sports Now. "I got to see the whole facility and the super nice upstairs area. Super dope.". Pitt assistant Jason Capel led Maluk...
Steelers hire former Penguins CEO David Morehouse

PITTSBURGH (KDKA) - A familiar name in Pittsburgh sports is joining the Steelers. Former Penguins CEO and president David Morehouse was hired as the Steelers' senior advisor to the president, the team announced Wednesday. Morehouse joined the Penguins as a consultant on the new arena project in 2004 and was named team president in 2007 before becoming CEO in 2010. The Penguins won three Stanley Cups, appeared in the Stanley Cup Finals four times and reached the conference finals five times under Morehouse. He stepped down earlier this year. The Steelers said Morehouse will focus on community and league-related initiatives in the newly-created position. "We are excited that David is joining the Pittsburgh Steelers," said Steelers President Art Rooney II in a news release. "He was very successful during his tenure with the Pittsburgh Penguins, guiding them to a championship-caliber team both on the ice and in their community efforts. He will help us in many areas in the Pittsburgh community and Acrisure Stadium, as well as assisting in many NFL initiatives that involve the Pittsburgh Steelers. We are thrilled for David to continue his success with the Steelers."  
The Stories of Bill Hillgrove

Join the Murrysville Lions as they host Bill Hillgrove for an evening of behind the scenes tales of his life as one of Pittsburgh's most notable broadcasters. Award winning sports broadcaster, Bill Hillgrove, has been the play-by-play voice of the Pittsburgh Panthers Football and Basketball teams for over 50 years and the Pittsburgh Steelers for almost 30 years. Bill also happens to be a Murrysville resident! Join the Murrysville Lions as they host Bill for an evening of behind the scenes tales of his life as one of Pittsburgh's most notable broadcasters.
10 Great Pittsburgh Date Night Ideas – Dates for All Budgets

If you're struggling with a new idea for date night in Pittsburgh, you're not alone. It is often quite easy to get settled into a routine of hitting your favorite places over and over again (in fact, getting out of that cycle is why we started Discover the Burgh in the first place).
Monroeville go-kart track to reopen as Full Throttle Adrenaline Park

For Justin Lewis, all-around entertainment is the name of the game. "People don't want to stop by and just waste a couple hours," said Lewis, president of Full Throttle Adrenaline Park, which recently acquired Steel City Karting behind the Monroeville Mall. "We take a lot of pride in delivering a really fun experience."
3 great pizza places in Pittsburgh

If you happen to live in Pittsburgh and you are wondering where you could enjoy a good pizza then you are in the right place because that's what this article is all about: three amazing pizza places in Pittsburgh that you should definitely visit next time you are craving pizza. All of these places are highly recommended by both local people and travellers and they have excellent online reviews. The food is delicious, the service is great and the prices are more than affordable. What more could you ask for? All that is left for you to do is to go check them out one by one and then come back and tell us which one you liked best. And if you have other recommendations, as always, you are more than welcomed to share them with us in the comment section. Until then, here are three amazing pizza places in Pittsburgh:
Pittsburgh's top concerts: Aug. 1-7

Bounce House Launch Party. Thu., Aug. 8. 5-9 p.m. Carnegie Museum of Art. 4400 Forbes Ave., Oakland. Free. cmoa.org. After some time out of the spotlight to focus on her mental and physical health, Clara Kent returns with a new project: Bounce House Studios & Productions. The Black-owned and operated company intends to foster environments that allow Black artists to have sustainable and lucrative careers while creating "freely and intently, and develop[ing] into their most authentic artistic selves." Kent is celebrating the launch of Bounce House with a performance during Carnegie Museum's Summer Series "Inside Out" alongside Tribe Eternal (made up of Bilal Abbey and Pharaoh Lum) and Mani Bahia & The Mob.
