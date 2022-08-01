Sights and Sounds From Day One of Pitt Football Training Camp

The Pitt Panthers hit the field for their first official practice of 2022 on Monday.

PITTSBURGH -- The Pitt Panthers hit the field for the first time on Monday morning, ahead of the 2022 season opener against West Virginia. As training camp got underway, all eyes were on the offense, which lost crucial peices from the 2021 team - one of the most prolific scoring units in school history. The quarterback battle between Nick Patti and Kedon Slovis was and will continue to be put under a microscope, but one could only gather so much.

It was the first day of training camp, after all, so none of what the Panthers exhibited during the open portion of their initial practice provided much insight into what they will do this coming season or who will do it. Rust, however, was evident.

Running back Daniel Carter mixed up a play call and didn't release when quarterback Nick Patti was looking for a short check-down pass. Wide receivers coach Tiquan Underwood had to fine-tune his players' routes repeatedly. Head coach Pat Narduzzi demanded some of his running backs better their pace.

It's all to be expected of a group that is donning helmets for the first time and working out together in months. While it's impossible to assemble a complete depth chart based on just day one, Monday's practice provided a preliminary look at the revamped Panthers.

