Lei, Galloway Earn Katy/Cypress Season Golf Honors

FORMER CUBETTE HEAD BASKETBALL COACH PASSES AWAY
Former Brenham Cubette Head Basketball Coach Curt Campbell passed away on Monday at the age of 66. Campbell was coach of the Cubettes from 1993-1998. He also taught English and later became the lead counselor at Brenham High School. Campbell was born in Hagerstown, Maryland, but later moved to Texas,...
Central Fort Bend Chamber 2022 Tacky Tour Golf Classic Presented by Finnegan Auto Group & Ally Bank
The Central Fort Bend Chamber is set to host its annual Tacky Tour Golf Classic, presented by Finnegan Auto Group & Ally Bank, on Monday, August 29th at Sweetwater Country Club. Check-in for the event will begin at 7:00 AM with the complimentary Tough Putt Competition at 8:30 AM and shotgun start at 9:00 AM.
3 $25,000 winning Texas Lottery tickets sold near Dallas, San Antonio & in Houston
Three's company but we don't think it'll be too crowded for three people to win a chunk of cash from the Texas Lottery.
Quarterbacks Continue to Improve Skills as Recruiters Demand More
Twenty years ago, a high school quarterback distinguished himself from the competition with a 3:1 touchdown-to-interception ratio and a completion rate close to 60 percent. Recently those numbers began trending up. Quarterbacks are expected to attend numerous QB camps during the offseason to improve their technique and stats the next fall.
Gerardo's has endured for 45 years thanks to 10,000-year-old cooking tradition
Gerardo's in the Northside relies on one signature dish: barbacoa.
Top 15 Festivals & Events in Houston This Month: August 2022
Make the most of your month with our list of the 15 biggest and most notable festivals and events in Houston in August 2022. The dog days of summer are upon us this month, but there is still much fun to be had including great concert lineups, foodie events, a long-lived competition on the beach, exciting athletic events, and more.
3 Texas Towns Named Some Of The Worst In USA To Visit
A recent article came out about the 40 worst cities to visit in the United States, three of which are located in the Great State of Texas. Let's see which ones made the list... Houston, Texas. According to MindYourDollars.com Houston has been through some rough times in the last few...
Houston's oldest Chinese restaurant is still going strong after more than 50 years
China Garden continues to wow with heaping rice and meat platters and Texas-sized egg rolls.
Heat in Houston: Justice Implications, Solutions, & How People of Faith Can Engage Sunday, September 11, 3:30 p.m. central, online
Heat is the greatest weather-related disaster in the U.S., killing more people than any other kind of natural disaster. And, Texas is one of three states with the highest heat-related deaths. A study found that the Houston area averaged 18 dangerously hot summer days per year from 1975 to 2010. Without any action to combat urban heat, Houston’s annual number of days hit by dangerous summer heat could rise to 80 by 2046. So, Houston’s urban heat issues are already serious and are forecasted to get much worse with the Climate Crisis. Urban heat negatively affects human and biodiversity health throughout the region, exacts a financial toll, leads to higher ozone levels, and reduces quality of life. Heat mapping in Houston has shown that high heat is more concentrated in underinvested communities and/or Communities of Color, thereby widening historic inequalities. Fortunately, there are solutions that can be brought to bear to reduce urban heat. Join Jaime Gonzalez of The Nature Conservancy, who led heat mapping efforts in Houston, for a discussion on the findings, their justice implications, solutions, and how houses of worship/people of faith can engage. Learn more/register on www.eventbrite.com at https://www.eventbrite.com/e/heat-in-houston-justice-implications-solutions-how-to-engage-tickets-386151057207. Contact Lisa Brenskelle at gcs.lrc@gmail.com with any questions.
Labor Day Weekend at Margaritaville Lake Resort Lake Conroe
CONROE, TX -- Soak up the last bit of summer over Labor Day weekend at Margaritaville Lake Resort, Lake Conroe | Houston, with a night of classical and contemporary country music. Texas’ own Rick Trevino will perform his classic country hits, such as “Running Out of Reason to Run,” “Bobby Ann Mason, “She Can Say I Didn’t Cry,” “Learning as You Go,” and “Un Momento Allá.” A lineup of rising country music stars, including Heather Rayleen, Payton Howie, and Jeff Canada, will join Rick for an evening of boot scootin’ and toe-tapping fun on the lawn at Margaritaville Lake Resort.
Where To Find The Best Fried Chicken in Houston
There’s no denying that Houstonians love fried chicken. Whether it’s served with a side of mashed potatoes or enjoyed as a late-night snack, we can’t get enough of this classic. Luckily, there’s no shortage of places to get your fix and new spots are popping up all the time. These places range from white-tablecloth to drive-through and serve up a variety of styles, including Southern, Indian and Thai. Plus, you will notice a number of “KFCs” — Korean fried chicken restaurants, featuring ultra-crispy, rice flour batters and sauces ranging from mild to pleasantly painful.
Willie's Grill & Icehouse adding a new $2.5M Central Texas restaurant
Ice house and restaurant on the way to Hays County
Everywhere Houston Star Chef Hugo Ortega Eats on His Days Off
If you’re out to dinner in Houston, there’s a decent chance you’re sitting at one of Hugo Ortega’s restaurants. The James Beard Award-winning chef is responsible for some of the city’s best dining experiences, with a portfolio that includes Hugo’s, Xochi, Backstreet Cafe, Caracol and Urbe.
This singer is helping thousands of people in Houston
Over the last month, I have written a series of articles on business leaders and entrepreneurs who have been giving back to the community. I like to spread good news stories, and readers enjoy these uplifting articles.
Iconic Houston Restaurant Closing to Make Way For New Montrose Development — Nino’s Bows Out After 45 Years as the Vincent Mandola Era Wraps Up
Nino's is shuttering after decades of serving the Mandola's Italian food in Houston. The end of a Houston restaurant era is nearly here. After dinner service this Friday, August 5th, The Vincent Mandola Family Restaurants group will shutter all its restaurant doors after serving the last Italian meals at Nino’s, Vincent’s and Grappino di Nino. For 45 years, the late charismatic owner Vincent Mandola, known as “Bubba” to his friends and family, was a force in Italian dining in this city and was known as much for his hospitable service as for his Southern Italian-inspired food.
Houston’s Most Entertaining Townhouse Hits the Market With a $2.09 Million Asking Price — A Rare Mix of River Oaks Cred and Montrose Appeal
The floating staircase at 2028 Park Street, a sophisticated townhouse in Houston. (Photo by Josh Gremillion) We are in love with a smashing townhouse nestled between River Oaks and Montrose. Never mind that it enjoys the coveted 77019 zip code. The contemporary dwelling at 2028 Park Street, measuring in at 4,132 square feet, hits all the right buttons for sophisticated living.
This Houston Diamond Duo Is Celebrating 25 Years of Marriage After One Love-At-First-Sight Blind Date
Kathryn and Jeff Smith. (Photo Courtesy of Gittings and jewelry by Valobra Master Jewelers) This article is part of a promoted series and not produced by the editorial staff. This is the fifth of Houston’s Diamond Duos, presented by Valobra Master Jewelers. The new series honors, recognizes and congratulates the Bayou City’s most dynamic, gracious and steadfast couples. This Diamond Duo installment spotlights Kathryn and Jeff Smith.
Houston weather: storm system to bring rain, heat relief on Friday
HOUSTON (KIAH) — Houston is in the midst of a mini heat wave with highs near 100 degrees Wednesday and Thursday. However, a storm system (area of low pressure) near Louisiana is heading westward towards Texas, bringing likely rain and cooler temperatures to Greater Houston on Friday. The clouds...
These Houston Restaurants Are Shucking Out Deals for National Oyster Day (Friday, August 5)
From oyster happy hours to all-day deals on chargrilled bivalves and on-the-half-shell jewels of the sea, here’s where to shuck and slurp this National Oyster Day in Houston. Backstreet Cafe, 1103 South Shepherd. Chef Hugo Ortega’s Backstreet has got $1 raw oysters and $2 roasted oysters up for grabs....
Nino's, Vincent's and Grappino di Nino restaurants to close their doors Friday
HOUSTON — Three well-known Italian restaurants housed in a compound in the Montrose area are closing. After 45 years of service, Vincent Mandola Family Restaurants, which included Nino's, Vincent's and Grappino di Nino, decided to sell the property. Their doors will close for good on Friday. The plot of...
