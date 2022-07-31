ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
New Brunswick, NJ

Jaylen Waddle is feeling the impact of former Rutgers football star Mohamed Sanu

By Kristian Dyer
 4 days ago

Miami Dolphins second-year wide receiver Jaylen Waddle is already feeling the veteran presence of Mohamed Sanu, a former star wide receiver for Rutgers football.

Sanu, set to enter his eleventh season in the NFL, signed last week with the Miami Dolphins to bring a veteran presence to a young group of wide receivers. Having carved out a very solid NFL career, the former Scarlet Knight has already been helping the likes of Waddle acclimate to the league.

Waddle was a first round pick, sixth overall, in the 2021 NFL draft. The former Alabama standout had 104 receptions for 1,015 receiving yards and six touchdowns as a rookie.

Asked last week how he plans to take his game to the next level, Waddle cited the impact of players like Sanu.

“I think just knowledge. Being in the room with ‘Reek’ (Tyreek Hill), and ‘Mo’ (Mohamed Sanu Sr.), you think you know everything about the game,” Waddle told reporters last Thursday. “But guys who have been playing in the league teach you a lot in the short time they’ve been here.”
Waddle was asked to further explain the Sanu impact.
“Just the knowledge of the game. For me, ‘Mo’ (Mohamed Sanu Sr.) has been here for two days, and every time he tells me to run to the huddle or little things like that,” Waddle said. “He’ll be like peep the safeties and stuff like that, I think that’s really helping me out.”

Throughout his 10 NFL seasons, Sanue had 435 receptions for 4,871 receiving yards with 27 touchdowns. Hill vs. Waddle: More yards from scrimmage in '22-23? - Powered By PickUp

USA TODAY Sports Media Group serves fans passionate about the NFL, NBA, NCAA, MMA and so much more. From expert insights and analysis to the latest team and player news and pop-culture moments, SMG provides trending and top-tier content that fans want.

