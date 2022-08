A tour bus belonging to rapper Machine Gun Kelly was the target of vandals during a stop in Omaha for a concert Thursday night at the CHI Health Center. A spokesman for the Omaha Police Department said officers responded to a report of vandalism of a tour bus near 13th and Farnam streets about 9:40 a.m. A spokeswoman for the CHI Health Center said someone tagged the bus with graffiti before it reached the concert venue.

OMAHA, NE ・ 10 HOURS AGO