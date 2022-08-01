Flash Flood Warning issued for Logan, Mingo, Wyoming by NWS

Effective: 2022-08-04 00:19:00 EDT Expires: 2022-08-04 02:15:00 EDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Likely Instruction: Turn around, don`t drown when encountering flooded roads. Most flood deaths occur in vehicles. Target Area: City of Norton; Lee; Scott; Wise FLOOD ADVISORY IN EFFECT UNTIL 215 AM EDT EARLY THIS MORNING * WHAT...Flooding caused by excessive rainfall is expected. * WHERE...A portion of southwest Virginia, including the following counties and independent city, City of Norton, Lee, Scott and Wise. * WHEN...Until 215 AM EDT. * IMPACTS...Minor flooding in low-lying and poor drainage areas. * ADDITIONAL DETAILS - At 1219 AM EDT, Doppler radar indicated heavy rain due to thunderstorms. Minor flooding is ongoing or expected to begin shortly in the advisory area. - Some locations that will experience flooding include Norton, Big Stone Gap, Appalachia, Duffield, Clinchport, Jasper, Dryden and Fort Blackmore. - http://www.weather.gov/safety/flood

