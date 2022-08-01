ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Detroit, MI

Wayne State University President M. Roy Wilson to step down in 2023

 2 days ago
Cover picture for the article
wdet.org

Detroit Evening Report, Aug. 3, 2022: What Thaneder’s victory means for Black representation in Congress in Detroit

Welcome to the Detroit Evening Report, a daily round-up of news that city residents need to know. The City of Detroit will likely not have a Black member of the U.S. House for the first time in nearly 70 years. State Rep. Shri Thanedar won Michigan’s 13th Congressional District Democratic primary Tuesday, topping a field of nine candidates. The 13th includes the Grosse Pointes, the eastern part of Detroit and several Downriver suburbs. The last time Detroit was without a Black representative in Congress was in 1955. That’s when Charles Diggs Jr. took office. He was joined in Congress in 1965 by John Conyers, who retained his congressional seat for more than 50 years. Results from Tuesday’s election show Thanedar, an immigrant from India, defeating State Rep. Adam Hollier and attorney Portia Roberson. Detroit’s population is about 80% Black. All of the other candidates in the primary were Black. Thanedar will take on Republican Martell Bivings in the November general election.
DETROIT, MI
Arab American News

Rashida Tlaib wins big in primary for district covering new communities

DETROIT — Residents in Dearborn, Southfield, Livonia, Detroit and more are now closer to being represented by a storied member of the so-called “Squad” in the U.S House. With results of the Tuesday’s primary election trickling in slowly throughout the night, District 12 candidate Rashida Tlaib, the incumbent in the race, cemented an early and wide lead over her opponents, prompting a celebration at a campaign watch party on Detroit’s northwest side.
DEARBORN, MI
ClickOnDetroit.com

These seven organizations just received Sustaining Ann Arbor Together grants

ANN ARBOR – The City of Ann Arbor has announced the eight organizations who were recently awarded the city’s Sustaining Ann Arbor Together grants. Each year, the city awards SA2T grants to organizations that are community-based and demonstrate community-focused sustainability practices. See the eight recipients below, along with...
ANN ARBOR, MI
Detroit News

Washington wins Wayne County sheriff Democratic primary

Wayne County Sheriff Raphael Washington will remain Wayne County sheriff and complete a partial term after he won Tuesday's Democratic primary against challengers Walter Epps, a former Wayne County sheriff's lieutenant, and former Detroit police officer Joan Merriweather. Washington got 47% of the vote. Merriweather, who also worked for the...
WAYNE COUNTY, MI
mea.org

Pontiac paraeducator finds special takeaways at MEA Summer Conference

Pontiac paraeducator Gabby Price attended her first MEA conference last week, caught a front-row seat to a well-attended motivational talk by former NBA player Tim McCormick, responded with a smile to the speaker’s light-hearted banter and left with an autographed basketball. More importantly, she said in an interview after...
PONTIAC, MI
Person
M. Roy Wilson
Dearborn Press & Guide

Meteorologist Kim Adams to make local TV history again

Kim Adams is “really excited” to be back on the air in southeast Michigan again, and making local television history again. The Northville resident will rejoin WDIV-TV, Channel 4, as the station’s chief meteorologist on Aug. 8. Adams was a fixture at the station off and on...
NORTHVILLE, MI
The Ann Arbor News

Severe thunderstorm area, timing becoming more defined, shifted in Ann Arbor, Detroit

The severe thunderstorm scenario for this afternoon and evening is becoming clearer. Here is the likely scenario for timing and location of the line of storms. The new severe thunderstorm outlook is out, issued at 12:30 this Wednesday afternoon. The area for possible severe weather has been expanded southeast somewhat. Ann Arbor and the Detroit area are now also in the chance of severe thunderstorms.
DETROIT, MI
ClickOnDetroit.com

New name, same store: Beloved Ann Arbor bookstore reveals new identity

ANN ARBOR – Nicola’s Books on Ann Arbor’s westside is now Schuler Books. The beloved independent bookstore was taken over by Michigan-based book company Schuler Books in 2014 but retained the name given to it by its previous owner, Nicola Rooney. “During the transition, it was decided...
ANN ARBOR, MI
The Detroit Free Press

Oakland primaries could lead to 'a generation' of Democrats' control of county government

Tuesday’s primary election for local offices in Oakland County set the stage for exactly what Republicans hoped to reverse. With key primary victories in hand, Democrats might well flip seats in November to widen their majority on the county’s board of commissioners. The board ruling Michigan's richest county now has 11 Democrats and 10 Republicans...
OAKLAND COUNTY, MI
wemu.org

Primary Election Results 2022: 14-A District Court Race

The list of candidates to become the next 14-A district Judge has been narrowed from four to two. Fawn Armstrong and Karl Barr were the top two vote-getters in the non-partisan primary Tuesday, meaning they will run-off against one another in the general election. Armstrong took the most votes followed by Barr.
YPSILANTI, MI
Colleges
Education
Maize n Brew

Recruiting Roundup: Michigan blows away family of five-star QB

Last weekend was the annual BBQ at the Big House for the Michigan Wolverines, which unsurprisingly brought about plenty of news and updates from the guests in attendance. Today’s roundup will cover reactions from some of the most interesting recruits that made it to Ann Arbor for the event.
ANN ARBOR, MI
ClickOnDetroit.com

‘No immediate threat’: Ann Arbor officials issue update after Huron River chemical spill

ANN ARBOR – Following the contamination of parts of the Huron River this week, officials are reaffirming that Ann Arbor’s drinking water is safe. On Monday, those living between North Wixom Road and Kensington Road were told to avoid contact with river water after several thousand gallons of water contaminated with Hexavalent chromium were released into the Huron River system.
ANN ARBOR, MI

