38 Fun Things to Do in Rhode Island this August

The city streets are hot, but Westminster cuts through the center of downtown to deliver you to a walkable street full of air-conditioned storefronts and restaurants. Have your pick of Greek, Korean, Italian and all-American for lunch before diving into the artsy gift shops (after all, AS220 is right around the corner), boutiques and bookstores this area has to offer. There may be some noisy road work going on at the moment, but if you’re lucky you might hear an accordion playing in front of the book store instead. There is a lot of business packed into this half-mile stretch of road, so let’s break it down:

PROVIDENCE, RI ・ 1 DAY AGO