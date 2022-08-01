38 Fun Things to Do in Rhode Island this August

www.rimonthly.com
What’s Up Today: August 3, 2022
Good Morning, today is Wednesday, August 3. 🌊 Another in a series of world-class concerts is coming to the Norman Bird Sanctuary on Friday, August 5 when Americana singer-songwriter Lisa Morales makes a stop in Newport. We’ve got a pair of tickets to give away to the show courtesy of Newport Live. Read More.
Time to ZAP Blackstone Again
CENTRAL FALLS, R.I. — The Woodstock of cleanups was held Sept. 9, 1972, along the Blackstone River. Ten thousand volunteers spent the day pulling appliances, cars, mattresses, shopping carts, tires, furniture, and even a small bus from the waters and banks of the distressed river. The cleanup effort from...
Trader Joe’s to open in Providence
The new location will be on South Main Street, according to the Trader Joe's website.
New tick just found in Rhode Island multiplying fast
JAMESTOWN, R.I. (WLNE) — Your backyard is home to so many insects. When it comes to ticks, there’s a new one that’s spreading incredibly fast. First recognized in America in New Jersey in 2017, the Asian longhorned tick is a relative newcomer to Rhode Island backyards. It prefers deer and dogs over humans or rodents for a meal. Food preference isn’t only what makes this a tick of note.
A Rhode Island restaurant staycation
Inflation. Gas and airline ticket prices. Threat of Covid. Time to stay close to home. Need to do something to break the monotony, something we all enjoy. We decided to make a list of our favorite Rhode Island restaurants – more particularly, the menu items at our favorite restaurants – and try to visit them all within the next month.
Johnston man caught up in questionable money-making ventures
Joseph Tutalo was amazed by the magic money-making machine demonstrated before him. Little did he know that he was being scammed and would spend the next couple years engaged in court proceedings trying to recoup $14,900. Joseph was the son of John Tutalo and Elvira (Scialo). He had grown up...
Topgolf Makes Its Way to Rhode Island
Virtual sports are becoming increasingly popular, and with the construction of Topgolf’s newest facility in Cranston, Rhode Islanders will have access to state-of-the-art facilities and technology to enjoy the new style of recreation. Topgolf’s first effort to move into New England with the Cranston location on Sockanosset Cross Road is through a partnership with Carpionato Group’s Chapel View redevelopment project. With the project underway, Rhode Islanders eagerly await what the attraction has to offer.
Rhody Makers: Amy and Ryan Boutchie of Coral Anchor
It’s hard to resist the allure of Bristol. No one knows that better than Amy and Ryan Boutchie, two Massachusetts natives and the owners of Coral Anchor. After one visit to the historic seaside town, the couple was persuaded to trade in their Cape Cod address (the very town in which they first met, mind you) for the Ocean State.
McKee, Grebien: Riverfront project part of wider plan
PAWTUCKET – The coming new soccer stadium and associated development on the Pawtucket riverfront is part of wider plan for the state to invest in Rhode Island communities and trust the leaders of those communities to know what’s best for their needs, said Gov. Dan McKee on Monday.
A Walk Down Westminster Street
The city streets are hot, but Westminster cuts through the center of downtown to deliver you to a walkable street full of air-conditioned storefronts and restaurants. Have your pick of Greek, Korean, Italian and all-American for lunch before diving into the artsy gift shops (after all, AS220 is right around the corner), boutiques and bookstores this area has to offer. There may be some noisy road work going on at the moment, but if you’re lucky you might hear an accordion playing in front of the book store instead. There is a lot of business packed into this half-mile stretch of road, so let’s break it down:
Where Are Massachusetts Residents Moving To?
A blog published earlier this month by Pioneer shined a light on the Commonwealth of Massachusetts’ growing dilemma in the past decade: having more people emigrating from the state than migrating into the state. We know Florida is receiving the most in adjusted gross income (AGI) from residents leaving...
These Massachusetts cities are expected to feel over 100 degrees on Thursday
Oppressive summer heat will return to Massachusetts to close the week, bringing temperatures in the 90s to communities across the state. But adding a heavy amount of moisture to the air, some cities could at times feel as hot as 105 degrees. The burst of heat and humidity comes roughly...
This Beloved Boston Deli Could Be Reopening
[This story first appeared on Boston Restaurant Talk.]. It looks like a longtime breakfast and lunch spot in downtown Boston could be returning after shutting down earlier this year. According to a tweet from @graham_morphis that was shared by WGBH state house reporter Katie Lannan, the High Spot Deli in...
Summer Pops in the Park
Rhode Island Philharmonic Orchestra to Perform “A Night at the Oscars” at Roger Williams Park. The Rhode Island Philharmonic Orchestra returns for its Summer Pops in the Park Concert, “A Night at the Oscars,” at the Temple to Music located inside Roger Williams Park on Wednesday, August 3rd at 7pm, with a rain date of August 4 at the same time. The concert is free and open to the public.
Aquapalooza returns to Potters Cove Saturday
PORTSMOUTH, R.I. (WLNE) — The long-running Rhode Island tradition, Aquapalooza, returns Saturday. The event draws thousands of boaters, providing a party atmosphere on the water. This year, with no restrictions like we’ve seen in years past, law enforcement expect a big turnout and plan to have a zero tolerance...
Meet the authors of ‘The Lost Summers of Newport’
It’s the First Annual Biggest Book Club ,Smallest State literary event brought to you by The Rhode Show and Reading With Robin! Join us on Wednesday, August 24th for an end of summer book club style chat of The Lost Summers of Newport with Team W! Beatriz Williams, Lauren Willig, and Karen White will join Ashley Erling of The Rhode Show and me on stage at the Greenwich Odeum to talk about The Lost Summers of Newport with an audience Q&A! Bring your book club! Bring your questions! There will be an opportunity afterwards for photos and book signing.
First scholarships in honor of murdered Warwick woman awarded on 1 year anniversary of death
PROVIDENCE, R.I. (WLNE) — On the one year anniversary of the death of 24-year-old Miya Brophy-Baermann, the scholarship fund in her name announced its first award recipients. The Miya D. Brophy-Baermann Scholarship Fund honors Miya’s life and legacy of compassion and commitment, to students who are working towards a...
Concert Lineup for The Big E 2022
New England's biggest and most exciting fair -- The Big E -- is taking place this year from Sept. 16 to Oct. 2 with an awesome lineup filled with local and headliners alike. The Big E is New England's great state fair. It is an annual event that begins the second Friday after Labor Day and runs for 17 days at the Eastern States Exposition in West Springfield, Massachusetts.
Farewell to the Chop Suey Sandwich, an Unlikely Icon of Massachusetts’s North Shore
Loaded with savory, saucy bean sprouts and barely contained by a modest hamburger bun, the chop suey sandwich at the Salem Lowe restaurant is a micro-regional curiosity and a North Shore icon. Locals and visitors to Salem, Massachusetts, have been enjoying this summertime staple for decades, dispensed from a modest takeout window located in scenic Salem Willows park.
