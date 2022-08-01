ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Fort Lauderdale, FL

Kodak Black’s Drug Trafficking Arrest Footage Surfaces – Watch

By C. Vernon Coleman II
XXL Mag
XXL Mag
 2 days ago
Cover picture for the article
www.xxlmag.com

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
XXL Mag

JayDaYoungan Shot and Killed in Louisiana, His Father Also Shot

JayDaYoungan has been shot and killed in his Louisiana hometown. On Wednesday (July 27), reports began to surface online that 24-year-old JayDaYoungan and his father were allegedly shot in their hometown of Bogalusa, La. He was apparently shot outside a home on Superior Avenue. An incident appearing to match the details of the shooting was first officially reported by the Bogalusa Police Department's Facebook page. They have since confirmed the rapper, born Javorius Scott, has died.
LOUISIANA STATE
105.5 The Fan

Kodak Black Prescribed Oxycodone Pills He Was Arrested With, Lawyer Says

The dozens of Oxycodone pills Kodak Black was recently arrested with were prescribed to the rapper, according to his attorney. On Wednesday (July 20), Kodak's attorney, Bradford Cohen, confirmed to XXL that the Oxycodone pills Yak had when he was arrested on July 15 were prescription pills he was told to take by a doctor for chronic pain as a result of being shot earlier this year. Kodak also still deals with pain from allegedly being assaulted by prison guards back in 2020. Cohen says he has provided proof of the pills' legality to the prosecution in the hopes of having the matter resolved sooner than later.
FORT LAUDERDALE, FL
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Memphis, FL
Local
Florida Crime & Safety
State
Texas State
City
Fort Lauderdale, FL
Fort Lauderdale, FL
Crime & Safety
Vibe

50 Cent Reacts To Brooklyn Bishop Being Robbed Of Jewelry During Sermon

Click here to read the full article. News of the brazen armed robbery of a Brooklyn Bishop delivering a sermon during a livestream has garnered commentary from people all over social media. Some have voiced shock, while others have questioned why the clergyman was wearing expensive jewelry to begin with. Known for weighing in on various matters of public interest, from politics to tabloid fodder, rapper 50 Cent shared his own reaction on Twitter. The entrepreneur and philanthropist reposted the viral clip with a caption conveying his matter-of-fact attitude about the incident. “Meanwhile back in New York, they robbing the church...
BROOKLYN, NY
Fox News

North Carolina police release new info about Karen Baker's ATM slaying

The Charlotte-Mecklenburg Police Department (CMPD) continues to search for one of two suspects wanted in the brazen, July 13 shooting of mother and grandmother Karen Baker. Baker, 48, was attempting to withdraw cash from an ATM on the 9600 block of University City Boulevard in Charlotte just before 6 a.m. when someone approached her and shot her to death. The suspect then fled the scene in a black, 2011 or 2012 Dodge Charger with factory rims, according to police.
CHARLOTTE, NC
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Irv Gotti
Person
Soulja
Person
Kodak Black
Person
Bobby Shmurda
Person
Maxo Kream
Person
Juelz Santana
BET

Blueface Responds After Viral Video Of Physical Altercation With Girlfriend Surfaces

Rapper Blueface took to his Instagram account to respond after a viral video of a physical altercation with girlfriend Chrisean Rock surfaced. According to TMZ, LAPD says the incident is officially under investigation and cops are looking to interview both Blueface and Chrisean, as well as review more surveillance from the scene. Possible charges may occur from prosecutors following the completion of the investigation.
CELEBRITIES
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Drug Possession#Drug Trafficking#Murder#Drugs#Nypd#Youtube#Thin Blue Line
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Public Safety
International Business Times

Mexico Captures Drug Fugitive On FBI Most-wanted List

Mexico has captured an alleged drug kingpin on the FBI's list of 10 most-wanted fugitives for the murder of a US federal agent, a navy source said Friday. Rafael Caro Quintero, 69, is accused by the United States of ordering the kidnap, torture and murder of Drug Enforcement Administration (DEA) special agent Enrique "Kiki" Camarena in 1985.
PUBLIC SAFETY
HipHopDX.com

Kodak Black Gifted Bad Boy Chain By Diddy’s Son

Kodak Black is now officially the owner of a Bad Boy chain thanks to a very special gift from Diddy’s son King Combs. Video of the exchange sees Combs handing Kodak the chain while backstage at an event. Diddy’s son deemed Yak an official member of Bad Boy thanks to the new piece of jewelry, and the Florida rapper appeared very grateful in the clip.
CELEBRITIES
Essence

Disturbing Body Camera Footage Shows Brianna Grier’s Last Moments

Released by the Georgia Bureau of Investigation, the 28-year-old suffered a health crisis and died six days later after being in a coma. Attorney Benjamin Crump, who is representing the family of Brianna Grier, is questioning the events that led to the 28-year-old fatally falling from a moving cop car while in handcuffs.
LAW ENFORCEMENT
XXL Mag

XXL Mag

20K+
Followers
2K+
Post
3M+
Views
ABOUT

Hip-hop news, rap videos, rap music reviews, rapper interviews - hip hop on a higher level.

 https://www.xxlmag.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy