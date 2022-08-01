Kodak Black’s Drug Trafficking Arrest Footage Surfaces – Watch

www.xxlmag.com
Memphis Rapper Pleads Guilty And Faces 20 Years After Bragging In Music Video About Scamming For COVID Relief
Nearly two years ago, Memphis rapper, Fontrell Antonio Baines was arrested and faced federal charges after bragging in a YouTube music video about how he gamed the government by applying for and receiving federal aid. Using a stolen identity, Baines fraudulently applied and received $1.2 million in benefits from a...
JayDaYoungan Shot and Killed in Louisiana, His Father Also Shot
JayDaYoungan has been shot and killed in his Louisiana hometown. On Wednesday (July 27), reports began to surface online that 24-year-old JayDaYoungan and his father were allegedly shot in their hometown of Bogalusa, La. He was apparently shot outside a home on Superior Avenue. An incident appearing to match the details of the shooting was first officially reported by the Bogalusa Police Department's Facebook page. They have since confirmed the rapper, born Javorius Scott, has died.
HipHopDX.com
NBA YoungBoy Case Update: FBI Forensic Examiner Testifies She Never Tested The Gun For Fingerprints
Los Angeles, CA – NBA YoungBoy (real name Kentrell Gaulden) is currently on trial for federal weapons charges in California. As prosecutors attempted to make their case on Wednesday (July 13), defense pointed to the lack of fingerprints on the weapon the platinum-selling rapper is accused of possessing. According...
Kodak Black Prescribed Oxycodone Pills He Was Arrested With, Lawyer Says
The dozens of Oxycodone pills Kodak Black was recently arrested with were prescribed to the rapper, according to his attorney. On Wednesday (July 20), Kodak's attorney, Bradford Cohen, confirmed to XXL that the Oxycodone pills Yak had when he was arrested on July 15 were prescription pills he was told to take by a doctor for chronic pain as a result of being shot earlier this year. Kodak also still deals with pain from allegedly being assaulted by prison guards back in 2020. Cohen says he has provided proof of the pills' legality to the prosecution in the hopes of having the matter resolved sooner than later.
50 Cent Reacts To Brooklyn Bishop Being Robbed Of Jewelry During Sermon
Click here to read the full article. News of the brazen armed robbery of a Brooklyn Bishop delivering a sermon during a livestream has garnered commentary from people all over social media. Some have voiced shock, while others have questioned why the clergyman was wearing expensive jewelry to begin with. Known for weighing in on various matters of public interest, from politics to tabloid fodder, rapper 50 Cent shared his own reaction on Twitter. The entrepreneur and philanthropist reposted the viral clip with a caption conveying his matter-of-fact attitude about the incident. “Meanwhile back in New York, they robbing the church...
North Carolina police release new info about Karen Baker's ATM slaying
The Charlotte-Mecklenburg Police Department (CMPD) continues to search for one of two suspects wanted in the brazen, July 13 shooting of mother and grandmother Karen Baker. Baker, 48, was attempting to withdraw cash from an ATM on the 9600 block of University City Boulevard in Charlotte just before 6 a.m. when someone approached her and shot her to death. The suspect then fled the scene in a black, 2011 or 2012 Dodge Charger with factory rims, according to police.
Chilling update in mystery of mom who vanished with toddler and ex after Walmart trip as ‘domestic violence’ revealed
AN EX-LOVER - who went missing with a mom and their toddler - allegedly attacked the mom's current fiancé with a knife 2021, according to interviews and police documents obtained by The Sun. Nicholas Hansen, 38, Jill Sidebotham, 28, and their two-year-old daughter Lydia seemingly vanished after they supposedly...
Indianapolis mom accused of transporting twin babies in milk crate attached to bicycle
INDIANAPOLIS — An Indianapolis woman is accused of placing her 2-month-old twins in a milk crate and attaching it to her bicycle, authorities said. Blossum Nicole Kirby, 35, of Indianapolis, was charged with two counts of neglect of a dependent, according to Marion County online court records. Officers with...
Haunting final words of mom who vanished after Walmart visit with ex & toddler are revealed
A MISSING mom's fiancé has revealed the final conversation they had before she mysteriously vanished without a trace. Jill Sidebotham, 28, was last seen in a Walmart store in Mexico, Maine with her ex-boyfriend Nicholas Hansen, 38, and their daughter Lydia, two, on July 2. Worried fiancé Corey Alexander,...
Eric Holder Jr. found guilty of murder in death of rapper Nipsey Hussle
Eric Holder Jr., the gang member who killed rapper Nipsey Hussle, was convicted of first-degree murder Wednesday and will likely spend the rest of his life in prison for gunning down the beloved Crenshaw musician and community figure. Hussle, an ascendant rap artist and himself an avowed Crips gang member,...
BET
Blueface Responds After Viral Video Of Physical Altercation With Girlfriend Surfaces
Rapper Blueface took to his Instagram account to respond after a viral video of a physical altercation with girlfriend Chrisean Rock surfaced. According to TMZ, LAPD says the incident is officially under investigation and cops are looking to interview both Blueface and Chrisean, as well as review more surveillance from the scene. Possible charges may occur from prosecutors following the completion of the investigation.
thecomeback.com
Hornets star Miles Bridges charged with three felonies after allegedly attacking girlfriend
NBA star forward Miles Bridges of the Charlotte Hornets was supposed to make a lot of money this offseason but has thrown all of that way for a huge mistake that could cost him his entire career. Bridges is being charged with three felony counts of domestic violence and child...
HipHopDX.com
50 Cent, T.I., 2 Chainz + More Send Prayers To Lil Duval Following Nasty Car Crash
Nassau, Bahamas – Lil Duval was involved in a car accident in the Bahamas on Tuesday night (July 26). The comedian shared gruesome footage of himself being loaded into an ambulance on Instagram after his quad was struck by a vehicle. Duval explained in the caption of his video...
NYPD: Man allegedly dragged woman to secluded area and tried to rape her on Upper West Side
NEW YORK - Police are searching for a man who allegedly tried to rape a woman after dragging her to a secluded area on the Upper West Side. The man was on an electric scooter and snuck up behind the woman very early on Wednesday morning, according to police. The...
People
Calif. Man Who Was Prepared to Propose to Girlfriend Killed in Hit-and-Run Days Before
A California man with plans to ask his girlfriend to marry him was killed in a hit-and-run just five days before he intended to pop the question. Speaking with KTLA-TV Wednesday, family identified the victim as 30-year-old Freddy Perez. Freddy was riding on his motorcycle in Mission Hills, Calif., on...
Black Man Left Bloodied, Brutally Beaten By Tennessee Cops In Home Arrest
The recent case of 25-year-old Brandon Calloway being brutally beaten by Tennessee cops in his home has many people seeking justice.
International Business Times
Mexico Captures Drug Fugitive On FBI Most-wanted List
Mexico has captured an alleged drug kingpin on the FBI's list of 10 most-wanted fugitives for the murder of a US federal agent, a navy source said Friday. Rafael Caro Quintero, 69, is accused by the United States of ordering the kidnap, torture and murder of Drug Enforcement Administration (DEA) special agent Enrique "Kiki" Camarena in 1985.
HipHopDX.com
Kodak Black Gifted Bad Boy Chain By Diddy’s Son
Kodak Black is now officially the owner of a Bad Boy chain thanks to a very special gift from Diddy’s son King Combs. Video of the exchange sees Combs handing Kodak the chain while backstage at an event. Diddy’s son deemed Yak an official member of Bad Boy thanks to the new piece of jewelry, and the Florida rapper appeared very grateful in the clip.
Essence
Disturbing Body Camera Footage Shows Brianna Grier’s Last Moments
Released by the Georgia Bureau of Investigation, the 28-year-old suffered a health crisis and died six days later after being in a coma. Attorney Benjamin Crump, who is representing the family of Brianna Grier, is questioning the events that led to the 28-year-old fatally falling from a moving cop car while in handcuffs.
Eric Holder Jr. Faces Life in Prison After Nipsey Hussle Murder Conviction
In addition to first-degree murder, the jury convicted Holder of a number of other charges, including attempted voluntary manslaughter.
