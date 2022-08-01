‘American Pickers’ Star Danielle Colby Has a Busy Fall Coming Up

Over the weekend, “American Pickers” star Danielle Colby revealed in her latest social media post that she has a pretty busy fall schedule coming up.

While recapping her summer at home, the “American Pickers” cast member declared, “It feels like I just got back home (and I did), but just like that I’m hitting the road again! The next few months will be that for me. Home, gone, home, gone.”

The “American Pickers” star also shared that she has to work on filming for the show as well as performing at some festivals. “Between filming and performing after Riot Fest, and then Buffalo in October, my fall is shaping up to be quite a busy one.”

Colby’s summer recap/fall plan news comes just days after she posted an emotional message about former “American Pickers” star Frank Fritz, who recently suffered from a stroke.

“I’ve just woken to this post by Mike [Wolfe] and an article by TMZ,” the “American Picker” castmate wrote. “I have no idea what the situation is until I speak with my AP crew. Until then, I’m flying blind on my information so I will simply say this… Frank, you’ve got the fight in you. I’ve watched it for almost 2 decades. Just keep on fighting. Never stop fighting.”

Colby also wrote that she has learned to never trust a tabloid so she was planning to post more when she speaks to “actual humans” she trusts with personal and delicate information about the situation.

‘American Pickers’ Star Danielle Colby Seeks New Owners For Puerto Rico Puppy

Late last week, “American Pickers” star Danielle Colby took to her social media to ask her followers if anyone was interested in adopting a dog from Puerto Rico. The pup’s name is Danielle.

“This is Danielle the dog,” Colby declares. “She is very special to us. We found Danielle on the highway in Aguada, Puerto Rico with her puppy. We were able to get the puppy adopted however, Danielle has remained unadopted.”

The “American Pickers” cast member further explained that she has been fostering Danielle for quite some time, but unfortunately, she can’t adopt the pup due to having two very large dogs of her own. “So unfortunately we were not able to keep Danielle in our home no matter how badly we wanted to. Leo from [Barks of Hope] was kind of enough to try to place her but still, after all this time, Danielle is still without a forever home.”

Danielle the dog is less than two years old and spayed. She is also loving, affectionate, and always ready for cuddles as well as snacks. “Danielle’s ideal human or humans will have extra time on their hands, be full of love, enjoy spending time at home,” Colby wrote.