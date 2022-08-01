ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Celebrities

‘American Pickers’ Star Danielle Colby Has a Busy Fall Coming Up

By Samantha Whidden
Outsider.com
Outsider.com
 2 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3lv3st_0h0X6Dla00

Over the weekend, “American Pickers” star Danielle Colby revealed in her latest social media post that she has a pretty busy fall schedule coming up.

While recapping her summer at home, the “American Pickers” cast member declared, “It feels like I just got back home (and I did), but just like that I’m hitting the road again! The next few months will be that for me. Home, gone, home, gone.”

The “American Pickers” star also shared that she has to work on filming for the show as well as performing at some festivals. “Between filming and performing after Riot Fest, and then Buffalo in October, my fall is shaping up to be quite a busy one.”

Colby’s summer recap/fall plan news comes just days after she posted an emotional message about former “American Pickers” star Frank Fritz, who recently suffered from a stroke.

“I’ve just woken to this post by Mike [Wolfe] and an article by TMZ,” the “American Picker” castmate wrote. “I have no idea what the situation is until I speak with my AP crew. Until then, I’m flying blind on my information so I will simply say this… Frank, you’ve got the fight in you. I’ve watched it for almost 2 decades. Just keep on fighting. Never stop fighting.”

Colby also wrote that she has learned to never trust a tabloid so she was planning to post more when she speaks to “actual humans” she trusts with personal and delicate information about the situation.

‘American Pickers’ Star Danielle Colby Seeks New Owners For Puerto Rico Puppy

Late last week, “American Pickers” star Danielle Colby took to her social media to ask her followers if anyone was interested in adopting a dog from Puerto Rico. The pup’s name is Danielle.

“This is Danielle the dog,” Colby declares. “She is very special to us. We found Danielle on the highway in Aguada, Puerto Rico with her puppy. We were able to get the puppy adopted however, Danielle has remained unadopted.”

The “American Pickers” cast member further explained that she has been fostering Danielle for quite some time, but unfortunately, she can’t adopt the pup due to having two very large dogs of her own. “So unfortunately we were not able to keep Danielle in our home no matter how badly we wanted to. Leo from [Barks of Hope] was kind of enough to try to place her but still, after all this time, Danielle is still without a forever home.”

Danielle the dog is less than two years old and spayed. She is also loving, affectionate, and always ready for cuddles as well as snacks. “Danielle’s ideal human or humans will have extra time on their hands, be full of love, enjoy spending time at home,” Colby wrote.

Comments / 6

Christopher Barbaro
2d ago

She should stay at the store and fire Robbie and bring Fitz back I don’t watch the show anymore

Reply
6
Related
Outsider.com

‘American Pickers’: Frank Fritz’s Dad Reveals Major Update About His Health Following Stroke

Just a few weeks after Frank Fritz was hospitalized for a stroke, the “American Pickers” alum’s father is now sharing an update about the former TV star’s health. According to The Sun, the former “American Pickers” star’s father, Bill Fritz, shared that his show is now in stable condition following his stroke. He did not reveal any more details about his son’s condition.
CELEBRITIES
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Danielle Colby
Greyson F

Local Restaurant Suddenly Closes, Gone After 12 Years.

A local Phoenix restaurant has closed.Tim Mossholder/Unsplash. Many restaurants around greater Phoenix see a downturn in visitors during the summer months. From snowbirds not yet arriving for the fall and winter months to patrons not coming out due to the extreme heat, summer can prove challenging for a number of restaurant owners throughout the Valley. And now, this summer has claimed another restaurant, although this time the restaurant is one that has called metro Phoenix home for over a decade.
PHOENIX, AZ
RadarOnline

Bitter Wynona Judd Plots To Contest Late Mom’s $25 Million Will, Blames Sister Ashley For ‘Baffling’ Decision To Cut Her Out Of Inheritance

Wynonna Judd is said to be speaking with attorneys about formally contesting her late mom’s will which left total control of her $25 million fortune and estate to her widower husband.As Radar revealed, Naomi Judd made no mention of her daughters Wynonna or Ashley in her official last will and testament in what some called a baffling decision.Instead, the Grammy award-winning country legend rested all power with her husband of 33 years, Larry Strickland.The decision has sparked a bitter battle between the squabbling sisters with Ashley believed to be siding with her late mom and Larry.“Wynonna was banking on getting...
CELEBRITIES
Outsider.com

‘Storage Wars’: What Is Darrell Sheets Doing Now?

For seven years Darrell Sheets was a star contender on A&E’s Storage Wars. But for some reason, he abruptly disappeared from the screen without a formal explanation. As it turns out, the exit wasn’t meant to last. But after a series of heart attacks nearly took his life in 2019, he decided to walk away from his career for good.
TV & VIDEOS
IN THIS ARTICLE
#American Pickers#Tmz
Outsider.com

‘American Idol’ Star Reveals She’s Homeless, Asks For Help

An “American Idol” alum is seeking help. As it turns out, former contestant Mishavonna Henson is asking for help amid a “life and death” crisis. On a newly-created GoFundMe page, season eight alum Henson is pleading for assistance as she’s currently homeless. In addition, the vocalist also revealed she’s been living out of her car. She’s also admitted that she’s been in and out of the emergency room several times this year.
HOMELESS
RadarOnline

Naomi Judd Cut Daughters Wynonna & Ashley From $25 Million Dollar Will Before Suicide, Official Documents Reveal

Country legend Naomi Judd left total control of her fortune and estate — believed to be $25 million dollars — to her widower husband before she killed herself, it can be revealed.In official documents obtained by Radar, Naomi made no mention of her daughters Wynonna or Ashley and rested all power with her husband of 33 years.“I nominate and appoint my spouse, Larry Strickland, as Executor of my estate,” the document reads.“In the event my spouse ceases or fails to serve, then I nominate and appoint my brother-in-law, Reginald Strickland, and Daniel Kris Wiatr as Co-Executors. I direct that no...
CELEBRITIES
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Entertainment
Country
Puerto Rico
NewsBreak
Rust
NewsBreak
Instagram
NewsBreak
Celebrities
Outsider.com

‘Alaskan Bush People’ Fans Noticed This Change With Ami After Billy Brown’s Death

Over a year ago, the stars of “Alaskan Bush People” experienced the horrific loss of their patriarch, Billy Brown, who died unexpectedly of a seizure at 68 years old. His wife, Ami Brown, had to suddenly step up and take charge of the family. While also processing her own grief. Season 13 of “Alaskan Bush People” chronicled the family’s reaction to Billy’s death and the aftermath of his loss. But some fans noticed a change in Ami’s behavior that could be construed as positive.
CELEBRITIES
Outsider.com

‘Wheel of Fortune’ Fans Slam Pat Sajak for This ‘Annoying’ Habit

For over half of his life, television personality Pat Sajak has known one thing – Wheel of Fortune. First getting the job in 1981, Sajak wasn’t just at the right place at the right time. He spent years as a disc jockey and even a weatherman for KNBC. Luckily for Wheel of Fortune fans, Merv Griffin saw something special in Sajak. And with 38 seasons behind him, it appears Griffin was right. But throughout the years of Sajak hosting, dedicated fans of the game show noticed some interesting, and sometimes, irritating nuances he brings to Wheel of Fortune. While there is no denying the love for the host, some fans are calling him out for one certain tactic.
TV & VIDEOS
Outsider.com

Gene Simmons’ Daughter Announces Engagement, Posts Pic of Massive Diamond Ring

While known for being “The Demon” and one of the singers for the legendary band Kiss, Gene Simmons did more throughout his life than shock fans and cause controversy. He also had a family. Finding love in the partnership with actress Shannon Tweed, the two grew their family by adding two children. But as time is always moving, it appears those once kids are now grown. And even more, the daughter of Gene Simmons, Sophie, announced Thursday morning that she was officially engaged.
MUSIC
Outsider.com

Outsider.com

527K+
Followers
56K+
Post
196M+
Views
ABOUT

Outsider is an independent media and lifestyle company, capturing the pulse of what matters most to our readers. Outsider News covers Country Music, from the mainstream to the more traditional, lending an expert voice to America’s most popular musical genre. Outsider also delivers entertainment news on the hottest shows, celebrities, and the latest in sports entertainment.

 https://outsider.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy