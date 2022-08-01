ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Michigan State

Michigan primary election 2022: What to know before voting on Aug. 2

ClickOnDetroit.com
 2 days ago
Cover picture for the article
www.clickondetroit.com

Comments / 1

Related
wemu.org

Primary Election Results 2022: Michigan State Senate Races

When the Michigan Redistricting Committee drew up new boundaries for voting districts, it changed the make-up of how Washtenaw County will be represented in the state senate. It went from having one, 18th district State Senate seat that represented all of Washtenaw County to two, each of which extend beyond the county’s borders.
WASHTENAW COUNTY, MI
WILX-TV

Lawsuit seeks to disqualify Michigan Rep. Matt Maddock from Nov. ballot

LANSING, Mich. (WILX) - Rep. Matthew Maddock won the Republican primary race Tuesday for Michigan’s 51st District. That means he’s set to run against Democratic candidate Sarah May-Seward in the November election, with the winner of that contest taking the oath of office to serve as the district’s representative in the Michigan House.
MICHIGAN STATE
hourdetroit.com

4 Takeaways from the Michigan Primary Election

Michigan’s traditionally low-turnout election — midterm primaries in the middle of the summer — nonetheless produced a landmark field of candidates for the fall, headlined by the state’s first all-female battle for governor, the likely end of a legendary political dynasty, and a halt to Detroit’s streak of 68 years of sending a Black person to Congress.
MICHIGAN STATE
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Michigan State
Local
Michigan Elections
Local
Michigan Government
The State News, Michigan State University

Michigan Primary: Final results for local proposals, offices

Michigan's primary election has set the stage for local Ingham County elections this November. Here's a look at the candidates on the local ballot and the proposals voters decided on.28th District State SenateFormer East Lansing Mayor Sam Singh defeated Muhammad Salman Rais to earn the Democratic nomination. He will now take on Republican Madhu Anderson who defeated Daylen W. Howard to earn her party's nomination.Singh was elected to the East Lansing City Council at the age of 24 and was elected as mayor in 2005. He also served in the Michigan House of Representatives from 2013-18. He expressed his support...
EAST LANSING, MI
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Voter Registration#Election State#Michigan Senate#Early Voting#Election Day#Gop#Congressional#House
wdet.org

Detroit Evening Report, Aug. 3, 2022, morning edition: Michigan primary results

Thousands of Detroiters cast their ballots Tuesday in Michigan’s primary election. A technological problem caused the reporting of results in Wayne County to be delayed until the early morning hours. The Wayne County Clerk issued a statement saying AT&T’s decision to no longer support 3G modems significantly delayed the reporting process. Only about 32% of Wayne County precincts had reported by 3 a.m.
DETROIT, MI
NPR

Here are the key primary election results from Michigan

Five states hold primaries Tuesday: Arizona, Kansas, Michigan, Missouri and Washington. In Michigan, Republican Tudor Dixon has won the nomination to take on incumbent Gov. Gretchen Whitmer. And there are notable primaries for U.S. House seats, including Rep. Peter Meijer trying to fend off a challenger in the 3rd District, and Democratic Reps. Andy Levin and Haley Stevens put in the same district due to redistricting.
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Politics
NewsBreak
Elections
13 ON YOUR SIDE

Michigan Secretary of State Jocelyn Benson testifies before Senate Committee about election threats

WASHINGTON D.C., DC — Michigan Secretary of State Jocelyn Benson testified before the Senate Judiciary Committee regarding threats to election workers on Wednesday morning. Benson was joined by New Mexico Secretary of State Maggie Toulouse Oliver, officials from the Department of Justice (DOJ) and the Cybersecurity and Infrastructure Security Agency.
MICHIGAN STATE
UPMATTERS

Michigan GOP cancels primary event after threats

LANSING, Mich. (WLNS) — The Michigan Republican Party has canceled its watch party event Tuesday over threats they say were made at party headquarters earlier in the morning. The MI GOP says ‘violent threats’ were made towards a female staff member at the party’s headquarters. Lansing...
MICHIGAN STATE
My Magic GR

11 Places You Should Never Move To In Michigan

YouTuber NickJohnson1 has built a cottage industry around ranking places all across the nation with his 'Unboxing America' Channel. In one particular video, he aims for the Great Lakes State, laying out the case for the WORST places to live in Michigan. What are the worst places to live in...
MICHIGAN STATE

Comments / 0

Community Policy