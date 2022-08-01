Michigan primary election 2022: What to know before voting on Aug. 2

www.clickondetroit.com
Primary Election Results 2022: Michigan State Senate Races
When the Michigan Redistricting Committee drew up new boundaries for voting districts, it changed the make-up of how Washtenaw County will be represented in the state senate. It went from having one, 18th district State Senate seat that represented all of Washtenaw County to two, each of which extend beyond the county’s borders.
Lawsuit seeks to disqualify Michigan Rep. Matt Maddock from Nov. ballot
LANSING, Mich. (WILX) - Rep. Matthew Maddock won the Republican primary race Tuesday for Michigan’s 51st District. That means he’s set to run against Democratic candidate Sarah May-Seward in the November election, with the winner of that contest taking the oath of office to serve as the district’s representative in the Michigan House.
4 Takeaways from the Michigan Primary Election
Michigan’s traditionally low-turnout election — midterm primaries in the middle of the summer — nonetheless produced a landmark field of candidates for the fall, headlined by the state’s first all-female battle for governor, the likely end of a legendary political dynasty, and a halt to Detroit’s streak of 68 years of sending a Black person to Congress.
It's Michigan primary election day: Everything you need to know
Tuesday, Aug. 2, is Election Day in Michigan, as voters head to the polls to decide a series of races at the statewide and local levels. Here is a primer on everything you need to know — from what races are being decided, how to register to vote, what times polls open and...
Tudor Dixon wins Michigan GOP nomination, will challenge Whitmer in November
Tudor Dixon is expected to square off against Michigan Gov. Gretchen Whitmer in this fall’s gubernatorial election after winning the Republican nomination in Tuesday’s primary election.
Michigan Primary: Final results for local proposals, offices
Michigan's primary election has set the stage for local Ingham County elections this November. Here's a look at the candidates on the local ballot and the proposals voters decided on.28th District State SenateFormer East Lansing Mayor Sam Singh defeated Muhammad Salman Rais to earn the Democratic nomination. He will now take on Republican Madhu Anderson who defeated Daylen W. Howard to earn her party's nomination.Singh was elected to the East Lansing City Council at the age of 24 and was elected as mayor in 2005. He also served in the Michigan House of Representatives from 2013-18. He expressed his support...
Low voter turnout, a suspicious backpack: Michigan’s primary election so far
With just a few hours left for Michigan voters in Tuesday’s primary election, the day has been a slow crawl for some polling locations with low in-person voter turnout, while others have dealt with more complicated issues. In Lansing, precinct supervisor Robin Smith noted the low turnout. She said...
Who won, who lost, who's up, who's down in Michigan's congressional races
Happy post-Election Day! It took awhile but we finally have a complete rundown on all the winners and what the fall elections for U.S. House seats in Michigan will look like. Here we go: 1st District (Upper Peninsula, northern Lower Peninsula) This one's easy: Incumbent U.S. Rep. Jack Bergman, who lists Watersmeet as his home...
Detroit Evening Report, Aug. 3, 2022, morning edition: Michigan primary results
Thousands of Detroiters cast their ballots Tuesday in Michigan’s primary election. A technological problem caused the reporting of results in Wayne County to be delayed until the early morning hours. The Wayne County Clerk issued a statement saying AT&T’s decision to no longer support 3G modems significantly delayed the reporting process. Only about 32% of Wayne County precincts had reported by 3 a.m.
Here are the key primary election results from Michigan
Five states hold primaries Tuesday: Arizona, Kansas, Michigan, Missouri and Washington. In Michigan, Republican Tudor Dixon has won the nomination to take on incumbent Gov. Gretchen Whitmer. And there are notable primaries for U.S. House seats, including Rep. Peter Meijer trying to fend off a challenger in the 3rd District, and Democratic Reps. Andy Levin and Haley Stevens put in the same district due to redistricting.
Polls are open for Michigan’s primary election at 7 a.m. Here’s what you need to know
Tuesday is primary election day in Michigan, but there’s some important information voters need to know before they head to the polls. People should check their voter registration status and their polling place on the state’s voter information website: Michigan.gov/vote. If you are still unregistered to vote on...
LIVE UPDATES: Michigan 2022 August primary election results
Polls are closed and votes are now being tallied in Michigan’s 2022 August primary election. All eyes are on the GOP gubernatorial race.
Tudor Dixon wins Michigan GOP primary for governor, predicts 'epic battle' with Whitmer
GRAND RAPIDS – Tudor Dixon, a Muskegon County businesswoman, won the Republican primary for governor Tuesday and will face Democratic Gov. Gretchen Whitmer in November. The Associated Press called the election for Dixon at about 9:45 p.m. as she came out on top of a five-candidate race. ...
Michigan Secretary of State Jocelyn Benson testifies before Senate Committee about election threats
WASHINGTON D.C., DC — Michigan Secretary of State Jocelyn Benson testified before the Senate Judiciary Committee regarding threats to election workers on Wednesday morning. Benson was joined by New Mexico Secretary of State Maggie Toulouse Oliver, officials from the Department of Justice (DOJ) and the Cybersecurity and Infrastructure Security Agency.
'I just worked my tail off': Michigan Democrat beats fellow incumbent
Michigan GOP cancels primary event after threats
LANSING, Mich. (WLNS) — The Michigan Republican Party has canceled its watch party event Tuesday over threats they say were made at party headquarters earlier in the morning. The MI GOP says ‘violent threats’ were made towards a female staff member at the party’s headquarters. Lansing...
Election results delayed: 65 Michigan counties reporting modem issues
Primary election results are delayed in 65 out of 83 counties in Michigan due to modem issues, officials in Wayne County said.
'Elections have consequences': Gov. Whitmer hosts 'canvass kick-off' event
Governor Gretchen Whitmer stopped by Grand Rapids on Tuesday afternoon for a "canvass kick-off" event.
Michigan GOP nixes election night party after female staff member threatened, party says
Washington — The Michigan Republican Party canceled a watch party for the state's primary election results after a female staff member was verbally assaulted at the party's headquarters Tuesday morning, the state GOP said. Gustavo Portela, communications director for the Michigan GOP, said the state party received "several" death...
