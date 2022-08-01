One person found dead in south Little Rock, police say

www.thv11.com
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Related
Police: Little Rock pedestrian fatally struck by vehicle, investigation underway
LITTLE ROCK, Ark. — Little Rock police are investigating a fatal collision that happened on Geyer Springs Road, taking the life of a pedestrian. According to reports, the incident happened on the 5900 block of Geyer Springs around 8:45 p.m. on Tuesday. The collision happened as 55-year-old Aric Turner was fatally struck by a vehicle.
Little Rock police: City Director Ken Richardson injured in crash
Little Rock police confirmed Wednesday that a Little Rock city director was injured in a crash Tuesday night.
ASP: Little Rock city director Ken Richardson arrested for resisting, obstruction after crash
Officials with the Arkansas State Police said Little Rock city director Ken Richardson was arrested following a crash he was involved in Tuesday night.
LRPD: Woman dead after hit and run in west Little Rock
Little Rock police said a woman is dead after a hit and run in west Little Rock Monday night.
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Police ID suspects in deadly shooting tied to Pine Bluff house fire, 1 in custody
Pine Bluff police have named two in a homicide.
KATV
BOLO Alert: 2 wanted by sheriff's office for incident at Park Plaza Mall
LITTLE ROCK (KATV) — Update 7:30 p.m.:. Two suspects wanted by the Pulaski County Sheriff's Office in regards to their involvement with an incident at a Little Rock mall, have been identified, the agency reported Wednesday. Original story:. Two suspects are wanted by the Pulaski County Sheriff's Office in...
KATV
LRPD investigating 4th pedestrian-involved Central AR fatal incident Tuesday night
LITTLE ROCK (KATV) — Little Rock police were investigating a pedestrian-involved traffic collision that ended in a fatality Tuesday night. Officials said officers in the Southwest Division responded to the scene at the 5900 block of Geyer Springs Road at around 8:45 p.m. When they arrived, they found Aric...
KATV
HSPD investigating 3rd fatal pedestrian incident in Central Arkansas in less than a week
LITTLE ROCK (KATV) — Hot Springs police were investigating a fatal Monday afternoon hit-and-run of a man. Authorities said they responded to an area near Oaklawn Racing Casino Resort at around 1:09 p.m. When police arrived, they found an adult male pedestrian injured and were told by witnesses that...
IN THIS ARTICLE
Police: Woman dead after being beaten up in Little Rock Heights area, person of interest arrested
Police in Little Rock are investigating a killing that occurred in the Heights neighborhood Monday afternoon.
KATV
Pine Bluff police warns of car break-ins; asking for the public's help in finding suspects
LITTLE ROCK (KATV) — The Pine Bluff Police Department said they have received reports of breaking or entering in vehicles lately involving a small group of juveniles or young adult males. According to police, these males have been primarily entering unlocked vehicles at night, and some of them have...
KATV
Pulaski County deputies make arrest in Tuesday morning homicide
LITTLE ROCK (KATV) — The Pulaski County Sheriff's Office was investigating a Tuesday morning homicide and has made an arrest. According to officials, deputies were dispatched to a shooting call at Wrightsville Manor Apartments at around 4:25 a.m. Upon their arrival, Raymond Pippins, 63 of Wrightsville was found dead...
Investigation underway after pedestrian was killed in Hot Springs
HOT SPRINGS, Ark. — The Hot Springs Police Department is investigating a fatal pedestrian accident that happened on Tuesday. According to reports, an adult male was hit by a vehicle in front of the Oaklawn Racing Casino Resort in Hot Springs shortly after 1:00 p.m. The man was reportedly...
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
Woman dies after being hit by two vehicles in Little Rock
LITTLE ROCK, Ark. — A woman has died after being hit by two vehicles Monday night, according to the Little Rock Police Department. The woman was found on the ground suffering from multiple injuries in the westbound lane at 11301 Financial Center Parkway around 10:30 p.m. She was pronounced...
Arrest made in Tuesday deadly shooting at Wrightsville apartment
Pulaski County deputies have made an arrest after an early Tuesday morning deadly shooting.
Police: Man found dead inside of home, investigation underway
PULASKI COUNTY, ARKANSAS, Ark. — The Pulaski County Sheriff's Office has started investigating a homicide that happened on the 13000 block of Highway 365 South. According to reports, authorities found a man dead inside of a home following a shooting that took place around 4:30 a.m. Police said that...
KATV
LRPD investigating Monday night shooting at Kroger; female victim in stable condition
LITTLE ROCK (KATV) — Little Rock police were investigating a Monday night shooting incident that left one woman in critical condition. According to authorities, police responded to reports of the incident at Kroger on Geyer Springs Road at around 7:49 p.m. 20-year-old William McDowell was arrested and charged with...
Little Rock man charged with murder after woman found dead, victim identified
LITTLE ROCK, Ark. — Little Rock police have started investigating a homicide that happened on Lombardy Lane on Monday. Officers were notified of someone being assaulted around noon. When officers arrived at the scene they found one woman dead. Police have identified the victim as 71-year-old Cathy Smith and...
Arkansas mechanics share how to avoid falling victim to catalytic converter thefts
LITTLE ROCK, Ark. — Recently there has been a familiar hum in the air of The Muffler Shop in Little Rock. Jerry Duvall, the shop manager said he has come to know all too well. He typically sees cars in his shop for all sorts of issues, but lately,...
Little Rock experiences two homicides Monday
Little Rock experienced two unrelated homicides Monday. The next will mark the 50th of the year so far.
Conway police: 3 arrested in motel drug sting; methamphetamine, marijuana & handgun seized
Conway police said three people are facing felony charges after being arrested in a motel drug sting.
THV11
Little Rock, AR
26K+
Followers
6K+
Post
8M+
Views
ABOUT
Little Rock local newshttps://www.thv11.com/
Comments / 0