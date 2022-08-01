The Lock-In in New Orleans, LA Sep 17, 2022 – presale code

www.tmpresale.com
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
There are only 4 genuine bronze death masks of Napoleon and Louisiana owns one of themAnita DurairajLouisiana State
Several New Orleans area museums to offer free admission this month.Tina HowellNew Orleans, LA
Saints Training Camp, Week One RecapTina HowellNew Orleans, LA
Verdict Stuns In New Orleans DA's $200,000 Tax Fraud TrialTaxBuzzNew Orleans, LA
New Orleans, the city that never sleeps.Tina HowellNew Orleans, LA
Related
tmpresale.com
The Purple Madness -Tribute to Prince in New Orleans, LA Aug 26, 2022 – presale password
WiseGuys has the Purple Madness -Tribute to Prince presale password! This is your best chance to get The Purple Madness -Tribute to Prince concert tickets before they go on sale. Don’t miss this terrific chance to go and see The Purple Madness -Tribute to Prince’s concert in New Orleans, LA!!...
NOLA.com
Stunning pools, grand staircases, gourmet kitchens. See inside these $1.5 million+ homes
The New Orleans area real estate portfolio is a dazzling mix of dwellings of all types, drawing on the city's rich heritage of influences, from the Old World styles of France, Spain and England, to New World styles of the Caribbean, Creole and contemporary architecture and design. For an investment...
styleblueprint.com
A Grand New Orleans Wedding You NEED to See
On May 21, 2022, The Big Easy played host to the magnificent union of Ridley Wills and Grayson Mann. Church bells and whispered prayers for no rain floated up to the spring skies over New Orleans as 300 guests filled the pews of Christ Church Cathedral. And as they left, a choir of Gospel singers lined the cathedral steps, keeping the matrimonial spirit alive.
NOLA.com
24-hour po-boys, daiquiris, rooftop patio headed to Mid-City as Melba‘s expands
For the past decade, Melba’s has held down the busy corner of Elysian Fields and North Claiborne avenues with 24-hour po-boys, hot plates and daiquiris. Now work is underway to open a second Melba’s on Tulane Avenue in Mid-City. The new restaurant will be modeled closely on the...
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
NOLA.com
After Lakeview restaurant Elle-J’s closes, owners of Velvet Cactus, Wrong Iron step in
The Lakeview Italian restaurant Elle-J’s has served its last supper, and permanently closed after service on July 29. However, the wheels are already turning on a plan for a new restaurant to take its place. The owners of the nearby restaurant Velvet Cactus and the Mid-City bar Wrong Iron...
NOLA.com
Promo: Celebrate National Oyster Day
Friday, August 5 is National Oyster Day! Celebrate today, tomorrow and every Monday through Friday, with 50% off ALL oysters from 3pm-6pm at Felix's on the Lakefront or Mandeville. More about Oysters...back in the 1940’s, Felix’s put the New Orleans’ oyster bar on the map, creating a place where oyster-lovers...
myneworleans.com
WYES Announces New Leah Chase Cooking Series Spring 2023
NEW ORLEANS (press release) – WYES will celebrate Leah Chase, “The Queen of Creole Cuisine,” in a new cooking series featuring the legendary chef’s family. THE DOOKY CHASE KITCHEN: LEAH’S LEGACY series began shooting this summer on location in the Dooky Chase kitchen with Leah’s grandson, Edgar “Dook” Chase IV, who now oversees the restaurant’s kitchen; her niece Cleo Robinson, who joined Leah in the kitchen in 1980; and the restaurant’s newest chef, Leah’s great-granddaughter Zoe Chase. Paired with some of the menus are specialty cocktails crafted by Leah’s granddaughter Eve Haydel, who has updated drink recipes from the restaurant’s earlier days.
NOLA.com
North shore restaurants bring their own seasonal dining deals with Tammany Taste of Summer
A circuit of north shore restaurants is taking part in a summer dining deal program, much like many New Orleans restaurants that offer special deals in the summer to lure locals during the slow season. Tammany Taste of Summer returns on Monday (Aug. 1) and participating restaurants across St. Tammany...
IN THIS ARTICLE
wgno.com
Veterans Blvd. lane closure to last most of August
METAIRIE, La. (WGNO) — A lane closure on Veterans Memorial Highway will go into effect on Thursday, August 4. The closure is expected to be completed by the last week of August, weather permitting. On Veterans Blvd., one westbound lane will be closed between Clearview Parkway and Harvard Avenue....
The Most Amazing Inexpensive Hotel in New Orleans—But It’s Hidden
Ochsner is synonymous with excellent health care in Louisiana, but did you know about the hotel that's located inside Ochsner Medical Center in New Orleans? Most people don't. Inside Ochsner Medical Center located at 1514 Jefferson Hwy., New Orleans, LA 70121 is a beautiful, elegant hotel called the Brent House Hotel. It is so hidden inside Ochsner Medical Center, after being asked, many of the employees working in the same building said they never knew there was a hotel on the property and others mentioned that they had seen a few signs for the Brent House Hotel but didn't know anything else about it. As far as the locals, after a quick survey of customers at a popular eatery across the street from the hotel, 100% of them had no knowledge of the Brent House Hotel (and they were literally sitting at a diner across the street from it).
COOLinary 2022 sizzles into NOLA for its 18th year
For the entire month of August, speak the love language of food at NOLA eateries with specially-curated menus featuring two-course lunches for $25 or less, and three-course brunches and dinners for $45 or less.
myneworleans.com
GW Fins Announces COOLinary Menu
NEW ORLEANS (press release) – Beginning today, August 1, GW Fins’ Executive Chef Michael Nelson will be creating dishes highlighting the most pristine seafood and fabulously fresh, local ingredients into a stellar 3-course menu for our guests to enjoy every evening. Below is GW Fins’ sample menu only....
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NOLA.com
White Linen Night brings art show openings and a block party to the Warehouse District on Saturday
In Ukrainian-born artist Alexander Stolin’s painting “Sand Castles,” two boys build an elaborate sandcastle with tall spires and thick walls as waves crash just beyond them. A couple of sea birds seem to watch in the foreground. But the background is more ominous, with dark clouds dropping rain and a couple of aircraft carriers in the distance.
Fisherman reels in nearly 6-foot shark from Lake Pontchartrain in New Orleans
Lake Pontchartrain is known for having sharks because they swim in from the Gulf of Mexico, but last night a fisherman caught a large bull shark and wants to bring awareness to the dangers that exist on Lake Pontchartrain.
canalstreetchronicles.com
Demario and Tamela Davis to host “Dinner with the Davises”
New Orleans Saints linebacker Demario Davis and his wife, Tamela will be hosting a free 2-day event this weekend through their foundation, Devoted Dreamers. The 2nd annual “Dinner with the Davises” will be held on Friday, August 5th at Rivertown’s Heritage Park in Kenner and Saturday, August 6th at A.L. Davis Park in New Orleans. They are inviting the public to be their guests as they fellowship and encourage the importance of family dinner time.
Fisherman Catches Shark in Lake Pontchartrain
It is not uncommon to find sharks in Lake Pontchartrain in New Orleans. Sharks can swim into the lake from the Gulf of Mexico but one fisherman is warning of the dangers of sharks. Joseph Rohaley, a local fisherman, caught a bull shark while out fishing on the lake Monday....
whereyat.com
The Best Snowball in New Orleans Jefferson Parish Contest
With the high and humid temperatures present in New Orleans from the beginning to the end of the summertime, locals are always looking for ways to beat the heat. For some this might mean doing indoor activities or hosting a pool party for your friends and family. However, the main way locals seem to beat the heat is simply by stopping by their local snowball stand. Whether it's Casey's, Hansen's, SNO-LA, or Sal's, no snowball stand is short of patrons or excellent flavors. That being said, many are eager to know which snowball stand, or snowball flavor is the best.
houmatimes.com
Market at the Marina this Saturday, August 6 Location Change
Terrebonne General Health System along with the Houma Downtown Development Association will host Market at the Marina this Saturday, August 6, from 8 am – 12 pm (rain or shine). Due to inclement weather, this market will take place under the Twin Span Bridge across from Terrebonne General. The...
tigerdroppings.com
NOLA Citizens Police Academy
Pop your popcorn boys . I love this cult classic film. I bet I have watched that thing a dozen times. Classic. yea, cant wait to see the casting lineup they pull from Nola. That gif is the funniest part of all of the police academies. That shite would kill me when I was a kid. PA3 back in training.
NOLA.com
'Who are your people?' Genealogy series at library helps folks find answers
The Jefferson Parish Library will have answers plus information on how to find more about your lineage and heritage with a new genealogy series starting at 1 p.m. Sept. 7 and running 15 weeks. Librarian Gwen Kelley at the East Bank Regional Library in Metairie, 4747 W. Napoleon Ave., will...
Comments / 0