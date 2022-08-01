The Lock-In in New Orleans, LA Sep 17, 2022 – presale code

ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
New Orleans, LA

The Lock-In in New Orleans, LA Sep 17, 2022

A Grand New Orleans Wedding You NEED to See

On May 21, 2022, The Big Easy played host to the magnificent union of Ridley Wills and Grayson Mann. Church bells and whispered prayers for no rain floated up to the spring skies over New Orleans as 300 guests filled the pews of Christ Church Cathedral. And as they left, a choir of Gospel singers lined the cathedral steps, keeping the matrimonial spirit alive.
NEW ORLEANS, LA
New Orleans, LA
New Orleans, LA
Louisiana Entertainment
New Orleans, LA
Promo: Celebrate National Oyster Day

Friday, August 5 is National Oyster Day! Celebrate today, tomorrow and every Monday through Friday, with 50% off ALL oysters from 3pm-6pm at Felix's on the Lakefront or Mandeville. More about Oysters...back in the 1940's, Felix's put the New Orleans' oyster bar on the map, creating a place where oyster-lovers...
MANDEVILLE, LA
WYES Announces New Leah Chase Cooking Series Spring 2023

NEW ORLEANS (press release) – WYES will celebrate Leah Chase, "The Queen of Creole Cuisine," in a new cooking series featuring the legendary chef's family. THE DOOKY CHASE KITCHEN: LEAH'S LEGACY series began shooting this summer on location in the Dooky Chase kitchen with Leah's grandson, Edgar "Dook" Chase IV, who now oversees the restaurant's kitchen; her niece Cleo Robinson, who joined Leah in the kitchen in 1980; and the restaurant's newest chef, Leah's great-granddaughter Zoe Chase. Paired with some of the menus are specialty cocktails crafted by Leah's granddaughter Eve Haydel, who has updated drink recipes from the restaurant's earlier days.
NEW ORLEANS, LA
Veterans Blvd. lane closure to last most of August

METAIRIE, La. (WGNO) — A lane closure on Veterans Memorial Highway will go into effect on Thursday, August 4. The closure is expected to be completed by the last week of August, weather permitting. On Veterans Blvd., one westbound lane will be closed between Clearview Parkway and Harvard Avenue....
METAIRIE, LA
The Most Amazing Inexpensive Hotel in New Orleans—But It's Hidden

Ochsner is synonymous with excellent health care in Louisiana, but did you know about the hotel that's located inside Ochsner Medical Center in New Orleans? Most people don't. Inside Ochsner Medical Center located at 1514 Jefferson Hwy., New Orleans, LA 70121 is a beautiful, elegant hotel called the Brent House Hotel. It is so hidden inside Ochsner Medical Center, after being asked, many of the employees working in the same building said they never knew there was a hotel on the property and others mentioned that they had seen a few signs for the Brent House Hotel but didn't know anything else about it. As far as the locals, after a quick survey of customers at a popular eatery across the street from the hotel, 100% of them had no knowledge of the Brent House Hotel (and they were literally sitting at a diner across the street from it).
NEW ORLEANS, LA
GW Fins Announces COOLinary Menu

NEW ORLEANS (press release) – Beginning today, August 1, GW Fins' Executive Chef Michael Nelson will be creating dishes highlighting the most pristine seafood and fabulously fresh, local ingredients into a stellar 3-course menu for our guests to enjoy every evening. Below is GW Fins' sample menu only....
NEW ORLEANS, LA
Demario and Tamela Davis to host "Dinner with the Davises"

New Orleans Saints linebacker Demario Davis and his wife, Tamela will be hosting a free 2-day event this weekend through their foundation, Devoted Dreamers. The 2nd annual "Dinner with the Davises" will be held on Friday, August 5th at Rivertown's Heritage Park in Kenner and Saturday, August 6th at A.L. Davis Park in New Orleans. They are inviting the public to be their guests as they fellowship and encourage the importance of family dinner time.
NEW ORLEANS, LA
Fisherman Catches Shark in Lake Pontchartrain

It is not uncommon to find sharks in Lake Pontchartrain in New Orleans. Sharks can swim into the lake from the Gulf of Mexico but one fisherman is warning of the dangers of sharks. Joseph Rohaley, a local fisherman, caught a bull shark while out fishing on the lake Monday....
NEW ORLEANS, LA
The Best Snowball in New Orleans Jefferson Parish Contest

With the high and humid temperatures present in New Orleans from the beginning to the end of the summertime, locals are always looking for ways to beat the heat. For some this might mean doing indoor activities or hosting a pool party for your friends and family. However, the main way locals seem to beat the heat is simply by stopping by their local snowball stand. Whether it's Casey's, Hansen's, SNO-LA, or Sal's, no snowball stand is short of patrons or excellent flavors. That being said, many are eager to know which snowball stand, or snowball flavor is the best.
NEW ORLEANS, LA
Market at the Marina this Saturday, August 6 Location Change

Terrebonne General Health System along with the Houma Downtown Development Association will host Market at the Marina this Saturday, August 6, from 8 am – 12 pm (rain or shine). Due to inclement weather, this market will take place under the Twin Span Bridge across from Terrebonne General.
HOUMA, LA
NOLA Citizens Police Academy

Pop your popcorn boys . I love this cult classic film. I bet I have watched that thing a dozen times. Classic. yea, cant wait to see the casting lineup they pull from Nola. That gif is the funniest part of all of the police academies. That shite would kill me when I was a kid. PA3 back in training.
NEW ORLEANS, LA

