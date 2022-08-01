ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Missouri State

GOP Senate Candidates Campaigning In Missouri

 2 days ago
kttn.com

Scott Fitzpatrick rolls to victory in GOP primary for Missouri auditor

(Missouri Independent) – State Treasurer Scott Fitzpatrick easily won the Republican nomination for Missouri auditor Tuesday, defeating state Rep. David Gregory. With nearly all precincts reporting, Fitzpatrick held a nearly 30 percentage point lead over Gregory. This fall he will face Democratic state Rep. Allen Green of Florissant, who...
MISSOURI STATE
Missouri Independent

Former TV anchorman wins GOP nomination in Missouri’s 4th Congressional District

Former Kansas City anchorman Mark Alford emerged from the crowded GOP primary in the 4th Congressional District on Tuesday. In the sprawling 24-county 4th District, Alfort bested his main rivals —  Sen. Rick Brattin, farmer Kalena Bruce and former Boone County Clerk Taylor Burks — in a race that saw massive outside spending from political […] The post Former TV anchorman wins GOP nomination in Missouri’s 4th Congressional District appeared first on Missouri Independent.
MISSOURI STATE
themissouritimes.com

2022 Election Coverage by the Missouri Times

The Missouri Times is bringing you statewide election coverage all night, starting once the first results are called and locked in. Check back throughout the night as we keep you updated on all the races. 7:51 P.M. Update. State Senate District 22. Dan Shaul- 22.16%. Shane Roden- 15.33%. Mary Elizabeth...
MISSOURI STATE
kbsi23.com

What’s on the ballot for Aug. 2 Missouri primary

(KBSI) – Missouri’s statewide primary is Tuesday, Aug. 2. Check your voter registration and polling place. Show one of the forms of acceptable identification and sign the poll book to obtain your ballot:. Identification issued by the state of Missouri, an agency of the state, or a local...
MISSOURI STATE
2022 Election Expert

Notice of Aug 02 Missouri's 2nd Congressional District Election

The 2nd Congressional District of Missouri covers all or part of Jefferson County, St. Louis County, St. Charles County. All U.S. House districts, including the 2nd Congressional District of Missouri, are holding elections in 2022. The general election is scheduled on November 8, 2022. The primary is scheduled for August 2, 2022. The filing deadline was March 29, 2022.
MISSOURI STATE

