This Classic Le Creuset Dutch Oven Is $130 Off at Sur La Table's Summer Sale—Shop It and 5 Other Hot Deals Now

In Honor of Martha's Birthday Today, Her CBD Products Are Up to 25% Off—Shop Our 5 Favorite Deals Now
Stock up on wellness gummies, topical skin care products, and even soft-baked chews for your dogs—all at a discounted price. Each product we feature has been independently selected and reviewed by our editorial team. If you make a purchase using the links included, we may earn commission. Happy birthday,...
RS Recommends: The ‘Always Pan’ That Replaces Eight Pieces of Cookware Is 20% Off
Click here to read the full article. Stocking up your kitchen with the right pots and pans is always a task, especially when you have limited storage space and your oversized pot refuses to fit in your cabinets. That’s where the Our Place Always Pan comes in, a nifty non-stick pan that combines eight different traditional pieces of cookware into one. And, the Heat colorway is currently on sale, bringing the price down to $115 — a 21% discount (originally $145). Our Place Buy: Always Pan at $115 The Always Pan can fry your eggs, sautee your veggies and even steam dumplings. The brand says it...
Local Restaurant Suddenly Closes, Gone After 12 Years.
A local Phoenix restaurant has closed.Tim Mossholder/Unsplash. Many restaurants around greater Phoenix see a downturn in visitors during the summer months. From snowbirds not yet arriving for the fall and winter months to patrons not coming out due to the extreme heat, summer can prove challenging for a number of restaurant owners throughout the Valley. And now, this summer has claimed another restaurant, although this time the restaurant is one that has called metro Phoenix home for over a decade.
Martha Stewart Just Shared the Easiest No-Bake Cake Recipe & It’s Perfect for Summer
Set aside some time on a hot summer day to make one of Martha Stewart’s best recipes yet. It’s a no-bake layered cherry cheesecake cake that is totally assembled inside a large mixing bowl. And although it may take some time, the result is well worth the wait.
recipesgram.com
Vintage Grandma’s Cream Cake
This vintage cream cake recipe is so simple and easy to prepare and very delicious! Vintage does not necessarily have to mean that you need to spend all day long in the kitchen – today we have so many facilities that can help us do it simple and quick! Just like that! Here is the recipe:
I Made This No-Bake Pudding Cheesecake from 1972 and This Vintage Dessert Is Ready for a Comeback
The 1972 print ad for the Jell-O No-Bake Cheesecake with Pudding says this recipe is “a perfect summer dessert, because you don’t have to bake it.” Now that I’ve tried it myself, I have to agree, with one caveat: it’d be a welcome dessert any time of the year.
Chocolate Cream Pie Recipe
One of the simplest of pies to make is pudding pie, particularly when you skip the baked crust in favor of an easy crumb one. Sure, you can make such a pie with boxed instant pudding mix, but it really doesn't take that much more effort to make the pudding from scratch, and you'll have a far more flavorful pie. As recipe developer Jennine Rye of The Marshside Pantry describes the homemade pudding that's used as a pie filling here, "this set dark chocolate custard filling is wonderfully rich and not too sweet."
Bon Appétit
Chocolate Sheet Cake With Brown Butter Frosting
Come for the chocolate sheet cake recipe—no mixer needed! practically one bowl! big chocolate flavor!—stay for the brown butter frosting. The delicate nutty taste of brown butter shines through this rich buttercream due to dry milk powder, commonly found in the baking aisle of almost every grocery store. Toasted until deeply golden, milk powder becomes a concentrated source of milk solids (the same component responsible for brown butter’s signature taste), making the flavor that much bigger, bolder, and better.
Allrecipes.com
Southern Tomato Pie
Preheat oven to 400 degrees F (200 degrees C). Fit pie crust inside a 9-inch pie plate, pressing into the bottom and up the sides of the plate. Fold crust edges under; crimp as desired. Place a piece of parchment paper over crust in pie plate, leaving a 3-inch overhang. Fill with pie weights or dried beans.
mvmagazine.com
Skillet Peach Cobbler with Ginger-Orange Biscuits
This quintessential summer dessert has everything you could ask for. When peaches are in season, there is no better destination than this crowd-pleasing cobbler. It’s also delicious made with plums or a combination of stone fruits. The easy-to-make cobbler biscuits get a lift from orange and crystallized ginger. (Note that you will need about 2 large navel oranges in total to zest for the biscuits and filling.) The biscuit dough can be made ahead, and the stone fruit does not need to be peeled, making this recipe extra user-friendly. Be sure to read all of the tips and substitution ideas in Baking Together #26: A Crowd-Pleasing Peach Cobbler before you start making this recipe. Serve with vanilla ice cream (homemade No-Churn Vanilla Malted Ice Cream if you like!) while still warm.
Vegan No-Bake Chocolate Cookies: Recipes Worth Cooking
These are the easiest vegan cookies of all time. They are sweet, chocolatey, and chewy. Plus, they’re packed with fiber from rolled oats!. This vegan no-bake chocolate cookies recipe will have you munching in less than 40-minutes. Requiring 5 minutes to prepare, 5 minutes to cook, and 30 to cool.
recipesgram.com
Italian Cake with Limoncello and Mascarpone
This Italian cake with Limoncello and mascarpone or Torta al Limoncello con Mascarpone is so soft, well-moist, fluffy and smells like heaven! You will need 20 minutes to prepare it plus 35-40 to cook. Here is the recipe:. Ingredients:. 3 eggs. 180 grams’ sugar. 150 ml vegetable oil. 200...
Vegan French Toast: Recipes Worth Cooking
Whether you are having it for breakfast, brunch, or a sweet after lunch, this Vegan French Toast recipe is quick and easy to make. And it packs all the flavor you’d expect from such a rich dish. This recipe takes 5 minutes to prep and 5 minutes to cook....
butterwithasideofbread.com
AIR FRYER APPLE FRITTERS
Air Fryer Apple Fritters are fluffy on the inside and have a crunch on the outside just like a classic apple fritter. No oil needed for frying, and these simple pastries are even better when topped with a simple cinnamon glaze. If you love apples as much as we do,...
BHG
Macaron Recipes Perfect for Every Season and Special Occasion
Not to be confused with the exuberant explosion of coconut macaroons, the elegant, Parisian-style French macaron is an almond and meringue-based treat that showcases artistry, flavor, and mastery of technique. These adorable, slightly puffed sandwich cookies taste as delicate and fancy as they look, making them perfect for bridal showers, birthdays, weddings, corporate events, or any other time you want to impress your guests.
People
Christina Tosi's Chocolate Chip, Peanut Butter & Banana Cookies
"The PB&B flavor combo is one of my all-time favorites," says chef-owner of Milk Bar bakeries Christina Tosi. "The salty-sweetness of this dense, fudgy cookie keeps me coming back bite after bite!" "Everyone loves and has an emotional signpost around peanut butter cookies. It brings a flavor, heartiness and a...
Butterscotch Blondies: Make Them with Browned Butter
(Carrie Vasios/Seriouseats.com) These butterscotch blondies take minutes to prepare and make for an easy, portable dessert you can bring to family gatherings, picnics and holiday get togethers. The browned butter gives the bars a nutty, chewy flavor and the crunchy top is a delicious contrast to the moist interior.
One Green Planet
Banana Cream Pie Overnight Oats [Vegan]
1/4 cup plain or vanilla yogurt, such as SoDelicious (optional) Add the first three ingredients to a mason jar. Mash up 2/3 of your banana and add to the jar. Slice the remaining 1/3 into the jar. Add vanilla extract, optional yogurt, and salt. Put the cover tightly on the...
I Made Breakfast, Lunch, and Dessert with Our Place's New Bakeware Set—Here's How It Went
Known for its versatile Always Pan, as well as a whole collection of aesthetically pleasing cookware and dinnerware, Our Place is a favorite of Food & Wine editors and home cooks, alike. The brand continuously rolls out new products, colors, and accessories to expand its repertoire, with a recent exciting addition last month: the Ovenware set.
I just finished my first semester of pastry school. Here are the 2 tools under $10 that have changed the way I bake.
As a baking student, I have access to lots of fancy equipment, but nothing has leveled up my skills like a cheap kitchen scale and an offset spatula.
