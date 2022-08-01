ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Charlotte, NC

Governor Cooper Kicks Off Statewide School Supply Drive

By Samantha Gilstrap
wccbcharlotte.com
 3 days ago
neusenews.com

Governor Cooper encourages all North Carolinians to be prepared

RALEIGH: August is Preparedness Month in North Carolina and Governor Roy Cooper is encouraging individuals, families, schools and businesses to review their emergency plans and update their emergency supply kits. “North Carolinians need to be prepared year round,” Governor Cooper said. “Take the time now to prepare so your family...
POLITICS
WCNC

Atrium Health nurses are among the top in NC

CHARLOTTE, N.C. — A major praise for a handful of frontline workers at Atrium Health. The hospital network announced Wednesday that 17 of its nurses have been recognized as being among the top 100 in the state. They were nominated by their peers and represent some of the hardest...
CHARLOTTE, NC
The Richmond Observer

SECU joins N.C. governor’s office to kick off school supply drive

RALEIGH — State Employees’ Credit Union is pleased to announce that it is once again partnering with the North Carolina Governor’s Office for the annual Governor’s School Supply Drive. Supplies donated will help to ensure that students and teachers across North Carolina have what they need for a successful academic year.
WCNC

VERIFY: Yes, seniors in NC can apply for property tax breaks

CHARLOTTE, N.C. — With inflation driving up the cost of pretty much everything in 2022, many people are struggling to pay their bills. One of the most vulnerable populations is seniors, who are often living on a fixed income, budgeting every penny to make ends meet. So what happens to seniors if their property taxes are higher than they can afford?
CHARLOTTE, NC
WCNC

Could masks return to schools as COVID-19 cases surge in NC?

CHARLOTTE, N.C. — Some doctors are predicting an ongoing rise in COVID-19 cases as the summer continues. Several Charlotte-area counties have shifted into the CDC's “high” community COVID-19 level, including Mecklenburg, Union, Rowan and Iredell. Health experts are pushing the same protective measures we’ve been using all...
CHARLOTTE, NC
wccbcharlotte.com

$1,000 A Day For Life Prize Won In Gaston County Using Online Play

RALEIGH – Someone using Online Play bought a Lucky for Life ticket for Wednesday’s drawing and won a prize that will pay them $1,000 a day for the rest of their life. “What an amazing win for a lucky player in North Carolina,” said Mark Michalko, executive director of the N.C. Education Lottery. “That is such a unique prize as it will continue to pay the winner $1,000 every day for the rest of their life.”
GASTON COUNTY, NC
WBTV

Gov. Cooper says canceled Atlanta music festival should come to N.C.

Initially, crews will be working on regrading and removing asphalt. Charlotte’s old Eastland Mall site getting new life more than a decade after its closing. A lot of people had visions of how they wanted the 80 acres of property to play out but there’s been a bit of back and forth over the years.
CHARLOTTE, NC
wccbcharlotte.com

Former CMS Teacher Running For School Board In District 1 Race

CHARLOTTE, N.C. – A former Charlotte-Mecklenburg School teacher is hitting the campaign trail. Melissa Easley is running for school board in district 1, the seat being vacated by long-time board member Rhonda Cheek. Easley says teachers don’t have a strong enough voice on the school board. Only two...
CHARLOTTE, NC
wccbcharlotte.com

Attorney General Josh Stein And Congresswoman Deborah Ross Commit To Protect Reproductive Rights In North Carolina

RALEIGH, N.C. – While other states in the U.S have minimized women’s freedom to reproductive rights, Attorney General Josh Stein and Congresswoman Deborah Ross shared updates regarding their efforts to protect these rights in North Carolina. They teamed up with N.C. House Representative Rosa Gill and Dr. Erica Pettigrew, MD, JD, MPH, Pettigrew is a family medicine doctor and public health professional.
POLITICS

