Governor Cooper Kicks Off Statewide School Supply Drive

neusenews.com
Governor Cooper encourages all North Carolinians to be prepared
RALEIGH: August is Preparedness Month in North Carolina and Governor Roy Cooper is encouraging individuals, families, schools and businesses to review their emergency plans and update their emergency supply kits. “North Carolinians need to be prepared year round,” Governor Cooper said. “Take the time now to prepare so your family...
WBTV
Mecklenburg County set to end COVID-19 state of emergency on Aug. 15
CHARLOTTE, N.C. (WBTV) – Mecklenburg County leaders have decided to end the COVID-19 state of emergency, despite the county still considered at high risk for the spread of the virus. COVID-19 cases and hospitalizations fell slightly across North Carolina over the last week. There are currently 61 counties, including...
Atrium Health nurses are among the top in NC
CHARLOTTE, N.C. — A major praise for a handful of frontline workers at Atrium Health. The hospital network announced Wednesday that 17 of its nurses have been recognized as being among the top 100 in the state. They were nominated by their peers and represent some of the hardest...
SECU joins N.C. governor’s office to kick off school supply drive
RALEIGH — State Employees’ Credit Union is pleased to announce that it is once again partnering with the North Carolina Governor’s Office for the annual Governor’s School Supply Drive. Supplies donated will help to ensure that students and teachers across North Carolina have what they need for a successful academic year.
WCNC
VERIFY: Yes, seniors in NC can apply for property tax breaks
CHARLOTTE, N.C. — With inflation driving up the cost of pretty much everything in 2022, many people are struggling to pay their bills. One of the most vulnerable populations is seniors, who are often living on a fixed income, budgeting every penny to make ends meet. So what happens to seniors if their property taxes are higher than they can afford?
Mecklenburg County changed Covid bonus policy 2 days before money went out
CHARLOTTE — Over a hundred Mecklenburg County employees were left out of a stimulus-funded COVID-19 bonus, and Channel 9 has learned that county officials added a stipulation to the bonus just days before the money went out. Serena Woods is the Deputy Register of Deeds for Mecklenburg County, and...
spectrumlocalnews.com
5 things to know: Federal investigation delays construction at new casino near Charlotte
KINGS MOUNTAIN, N.C. — Construction on a new casino outside Charlotte could be delayed as federal investigators look into who is benefiting from the Catawba Two Kings Casino. The people benefiting include the brother of South Carolina Congressman James Clyburn and the husband of former South Carolina Gov. Nikki...
Charlotte-area districts wage bonus battles in the final stretch to staff schools
A bonus battle is shaping up in the Charlotte region as school districts compete to fill jobs before schools open. The always-intense scramble to staff schools is fueled by federal COVID-19 aid. The result: Recruitment and retention bonuses as high as $7,500 are being dangled for people willing to fill...
WCNC
Could masks return to schools as COVID-19 cases surge in NC?
CHARLOTTE, N.C. — Some doctors are predicting an ongoing rise in COVID-19 cases as the summer continues. Several Charlotte-area counties have shifted into the CDC's “high” community COVID-19 level, including Mecklenburg, Union, Rowan and Iredell. Health experts are pushing the same protective measures we’ve been using all...
wccbcharlotte.com
$1,000 A Day For Life Prize Won In Gaston County Using Online Play
RALEIGH – Someone using Online Play bought a Lucky for Life ticket for Wednesday’s drawing and won a prize that will pay them $1,000 a day for the rest of their life. “What an amazing win for a lucky player in North Carolina,” said Mark Michalko, executive director of the N.C. Education Lottery. “That is such a unique prize as it will continue to pay the winner $1,000 every day for the rest of their life.”
Gov. Cooper is urging all North Carolinians to be prepared for severe weather emergencies
CHARLOTTE, N.C. — August is Preparedness Month in North Carolina and Governor Roy Cooper is encouraging everyone to review their emergency plans and update their emergency supply kits. “North Carolinians need to be prepared year-round,” Governor Cooper said. “Take the time now to prepare so your family will fare...
WBTV
Gov. Cooper says canceled Atlanta music festival should come to N.C.
Initially, crews will be working on regrading and removing asphalt. Charlotte’s old Eastland Mall site getting new life more than a decade after its closing. A lot of people had visions of how they wanted the 80 acres of property to play out but there’s been a bit of back and forth over the years.
What does it mean if you see a COVID-SAFE sticker at a Meck County business?
CHARLOTTE — The next time you visit a local business in Mecklenburg County, you might see a special sticker plastered on the window. On Wednesday, the Board of Commissioners voted to let Mecklenburg County’s state of emergency expire alongside the state’s -- on Aug. 15. The state of emergency was originally declared in response to the COVID-19 crisis.
Young NC students are now ahead of the nation in reading proficiency after pandemic
The state’s kindergarten and first-grade students went from scoring below the national average in reading to surpassing it by the end of last school year.
wccbcharlotte.com
Former CMS Teacher Running For School Board In District 1 Race
CHARLOTTE, N.C. – A former Charlotte-Mecklenburg School teacher is hitting the campaign trail. Melissa Easley is running for school board in district 1, the seat being vacated by long-time board member Rhonda Cheek. Easley says teachers don’t have a strong enough voice on the school board. Only two...
wccbcharlotte.com
Coors Banquet Launches Initiative In Support Of Firefighters During Fire Season
CHARLOTTE, N.C. — With the hottest time of the year upon us and fires raging across the country, Coors Banquet is making sure that for every beer sold, support goes to the heroes in yellow who run toward the flames. Officials say the new initiative called “Protect Our Protectors”...
North Carolina casino under federal investigation: 'Knew it was bad from the get-go'
CLEVELAND COUNTY, N.C. — The Catawba Two Kings Casino in Cleveland County is under federal investigation after the casino allegedly gave company shares to family members of South Carolina politicians. The casino is just 30 miles south of Charlotte in a rural area off of Interstate 85. The talk...
wccbcharlotte.com
Attorney General Josh Stein And Congresswoman Deborah Ross Commit To Protect Reproductive Rights In North Carolina
RALEIGH, N.C. – While other states in the U.S have minimized women’s freedom to reproductive rights, Attorney General Josh Stein and Congresswoman Deborah Ross shared updates regarding their efforts to protect these rights in North Carolina. They teamed up with N.C. House Representative Rosa Gill and Dr. Erica Pettigrew, MD, JD, MPH, Pettigrew is a family medicine doctor and public health professional.
North Carolina unaffiliated voters sue over elections board appointment requirements
Raleigh, N.C. — A group of registered unaffiliated voters in North Carolina sued the state Tuesday over the requirements for those who are appointed to serve on the State Board of Elections. The complaint seeks to strike down a state mandate that limits board membership to registered Democrats and...
N.C. Treasurer: recession may affect State Health Plan costs next year
RALEIGH — North Carolina continues to be in good shape financially, according to State Treasurer Dale Folwell, but he does have some concerns for next year now that the U.S. is soundly in a recession despite the Biden Administration saying that it isn’t. During his monthly “Ask Me...
