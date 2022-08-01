ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Bristol, CT

Blues tie for best record in NECBL, begin playoffs Tuesday at Muzzy Field

New Britain Herald
 2 days ago
Cover picture for the article
www.newbritainherald.com

New Britain Herald

Bristol Blues begin quest for NECBL championship

The Bristol Blues sophomore season in the NECBL has been nothing short of a triumph. The Western Division champs will face the sixth-seeded Sharks in the semifinals in a best of three showdown. General Manager Jordan Scheiner believes the dedication of the coaches and players will play a key role in the playoffs.
BRISTOL, CT
New Britain Herald

Blues fall 10-3 in Game 1 of NECBL semifinals after long rain delay

BRISTOL – It is often said that when playoff baseball comes around, the level of play goes up a couple notches. In Game 1 of the NECBL semifinals, the Bristol Blues and Martha’s Vineyard Sharks did not disappoint. This game had it all. A grand slam, diving catches,...
BRISTOL, CT
New Britain Herald

Community 'fun-raiser' happening at Hidden Valley Miniature Golf

BRISTOL – The Bristol Republican Town Committee is partnering with Hidden Valley Miniature Golf and Waterfront Grille in Southington to offer a community “fun-raiser” Aug. 15. Golfers of all ages are invited to bring their family and friends to come and play 18 holes of miniature golf...
BRISTOL, CT
City
Bristol, CT
Bristol, CT
Sports
Local
Connecticut Sports
The Exponent

UConn's Paige Bueckers tears ACL, out for 2022-23 season

UConn women's basketball star guard Paige Bueckers sustained a torn anterior cruciate ligament in her left knee and will miss the 2022-23 season, the school announced Wednesday. Bueckers sustained the injury during a pick-up basketball game on Monday. The 2021 Wooden Award and Naismith Trophy winner underwent an MRI later...
FARMINGTON, CT
Journal Inquirer

UConn men unveil 2022-23 non-conference schedule

If the UConn men’s basketball team wants to build momentum to start the 2022-23 season, it will have to contend with an early five-game gauntlet against stiff competition. The Huskies play three games in the 2022 Phil Knight Invitational tournament followed by match-ups against Oklahoma State and at Florida as part of their 11-game non-conference schedule announced Monday.
HARTFORD, CT
New Britain Herald

Joseph 'Chip' Ierardi Jr.

Joseph "Chip" Ierardi Jr. was born March 14, 1953 in Southington, and passed away July 14, 2022 in Providence, RI. He grew up in Plainville. He was a musician, a biker, a poet, and a pirate. He always/only walked to his own beat. He was preceded in death by his...
SOUTHINGTON, CT
Person
Babe Ruth
WTNH

North Haven’s “The Only Game in Town” to close

NORTH HAVEN, Conn. (WTNH) – A family fun center in North Haven is going out of business. “The only game in town” will close forever on September 11th. The business has been around for 36 years offering go-karts, mini golf, a driving range and an arcade.Anyone with gift cards rain checks or vouchers is urged […]
NORTH HAVEN, CT
New Britain Herald

Dr. Emeritus Allan Roger Beaudoin

Professor Emeritus Allan Roger Beaudoin died Friday, June 10, 2022. He was preceded in death by his wife Dorothy Jones Beaudoin, daughter Sandra B. McMullen, brother Wallace Beaudoin, and his parents. Al was born on Aug. 25th, 1927 in New Britain, the son of Maurice A. and Pauline [Russell] Beaudoin.
NEW BRITAIN, CT
New Britain Herald

New Britain officials excited to break ground of Phase II of Stanley Loop Trail

NEW BRITAIN – Mayor Erin Stewart, Director of Public Works Mark Moriarty and Common Council members broke ground on Phase II of the Stanley Loop Trail Wednesday morning. “When we started our work in trying to make New Britain more pedestrian and bike friendly it started with a couple plans,” Moriarty said. “One of the plans looked at bike connectivity and trying to open up more mufti-use trails in the city and that was 10 years ago.”
NEW BRITAIN, CT
WTNH

Intense Video: Bear breaks into West Hartford home

WEST HARTFORD, Conn. (WTNH) – A family in West Hartford got quite a scare after a bear broke into their home. The homeowner came face to Face Sunday afternoon with a black bear inside his home on Walker Lane. “I wasn’t scared. I was just mad. I don’t know why I was mad, I was […]
WEST HARTFORD, CT
#Necbl#The Bristol Blues
Eyewitness News

iWitness Video: Bear gets into home in West Hartford

Owner of canine training facility turns himself in on more charges. The Brass City held its annual Harry Potter Day celebration on Friday. A new vaccination program launched on Monday to battle monkeypox in Connecticut, but officials stressed that patients need to make an appointment. Updated: 5 hours ago. The...
Eyewitness News

Woman finds kittens abandoned on side of road in Southington

Conn. (WFSB) - People abandoning their pets is a growing problem in Connecticut. Six kittens were found on the side of the road in Southington on Monday. The Southington community is now looking for answers. “My first thing was, did we just drive by kittens?” says Tara Kassey. Kassey...
SOUTHINGTON, CT
NBC Connecticut

Concert Lineup for The Big E 2022

New England's biggest and most exciting fair -- The Big E -- is taking place this year from Sept. 16 to Oct. 2 with an awesome lineup filled with local and headliners alike. The Big E is New England's great state fair. It is an annual event that begins the second Friday after Labor Day and runs for 17 days at the Eastern States Exposition in West Springfield, Massachusetts.
i95 ROCK

Charge Your Crystals Connecticut, It’s the Last Supermoon of 2022

Have you noticed that people love stacking rocks into cool little columns? I have a couple of rock gardens around our place in Torrington, and I see more and more of them everywhere I go, especially around water. Rock and crystal enthusiasts of Connecticut, head's up, the last Supermoon of 2022 is next week, so get ready to cleanse and charge your crystals under the powerful full moon.
CONNECTICUT STATE
NewsBreak
Sports
FOX 61

Wahlburgers to open first Connecticut location at Foxwoods

LEDYARD, Conn. — Wahlburgers, a casual restaurant and bar chain, will be coming to Foxwoods in the summer of 2023. The Foxwoods location will be the standalone Wahlburgers in the state. The restaurant will have a signature menu item created in collaboration with Chef Paul and the Foxwoods team.
LEDYARD, CT
New Britain Herald

Harold J. Geragosian

Attorney Harold J. Geragosian, 94, passed away on Aug. 1. A lifelong New Britain resident, Harold proved that a man's stature can far exceed his physical size. He was born Nov. 8, 1927, the youngest of six children of the late John and Huranoosh (Avedisian) Geragosian. He was the first in his family to finish college, graduating from the University of Connecticut and obtaining his law degree from Boston University. He also served in the U.S. Army for a year.
NEW BRITAIN, CT
New Britain Herald

Phyllis (Fredeen) Hjerpe

Phyllis (Fredeen) Hjerpe, 99, of Kensington and Mystic, widow of Carl W. Hjerpe, passed away Wednesday (July 27, 2022) at Crescent Point in Niantic. Born in Sioux City, Iowa, daughter of the late Rev. Carl Fredeen and Mildred (Hultman) Fredeen, she was a longtime Kensington resident. Phyllis was a graduate...
NEW BRITAIN, CT

