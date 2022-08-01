Blues tie for best record in NECBL, begin playoffs Tuesday at Muzzy Field

www.newbritainherald.com
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
The Black Bear Population Is Exploding in ConnecticutFlorence CarmelaConnecticut State
Shelton's Summertime Fun At Jones Family FarmsFlorence CarmelaShelton, CT
Bobcat Sightings Sky Rocketing In ConnecticutFlorence CarmelaConnecticut State
First Lady Jill Biden heckled in front of a Connecticut ice cream shopCheryl E Preston
Aerospace Alley Will Bring Manufacturers to Hartford for November Trade ShowConnecticut by the NumbersHartford, CT
Related
New Britain Herald
Bristol Blues begin quest for NECBL championship
The Bristol Blues sophomore season in the NECBL has been nothing short of a triumph. The Western Division champs will face the sixth-seeded Sharks in the semifinals in a best of three showdown. General Manager Jordan Scheiner believes the dedication of the coaches and players will play a key role in the playoffs.
New Britain Herald
Blues fall 10-3 in Game 1 of NECBL semifinals after long rain delay
BRISTOL – It is often said that when playoff baseball comes around, the level of play goes up a couple notches. In Game 1 of the NECBL semifinals, the Bristol Blues and Martha’s Vineyard Sharks did not disappoint. This game had it all. A grand slam, diving catches,...
New Britain Herald
CCSU football heading into first day of training camp Thursday with new mindset
NEW BRITAIN – On the heels of a 1-6 start to the 2021 campaign, the Central Connecticut State Blue Devils looked helpless entering November. Despite sputtering out of the gate, senior inside linebacker Chizi Umunakwe said the team wasn’t going to hand out any free passes in the final month of that season.
New Britain Herald
Community 'fun-raiser' happening at Hidden Valley Miniature Golf
BRISTOL – The Bristol Republican Town Committee is partnering with Hidden Valley Miniature Golf and Waterfront Grille in Southington to offer a community “fun-raiser” Aug. 15. Golfers of all ages are invited to bring their family and friends to come and play 18 holes of miniature golf...
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
UConn's Paige Bueckers tears ACL, out for 2022-23 season
UConn women's basketball star guard Paige Bueckers sustained a torn anterior cruciate ligament in her left knee and will miss the 2022-23 season, the school announced Wednesday. Bueckers sustained the injury during a pick-up basketball game on Monday. The 2021 Wooden Award and Naismith Trophy winner underwent an MRI later...
UConn men unveil 2022-23 non-conference schedule
If the UConn men’s basketball team wants to build momentum to start the 2022-23 season, it will have to contend with an early five-game gauntlet against stiff competition. The Huskies play three games in the 2022 Phil Knight Invitational tournament followed by match-ups against Oklahoma State and at Florida as part of their 11-game non-conference schedule announced Monday.
Westbrook Resident Wins $1.37M Lottery Prize On Ticket Sold At Old Saybrook Store
A Connecticut resident claimed a $1,378,149 lottery prize. Connecticut Lottery announced on Tuesday, Aug. 2, that an unnamed Middlesex County resident from the town of Westbrook claimed the prize from the LOTTO! game. The winning ticket was purchased at Saybrook Wine & Spirits, which is located at 350 Middlesex Ave....
New Britain Herald
Joseph 'Chip' Ierardi Jr.
Joseph "Chip" Ierardi Jr. was born March 14, 1953 in Southington, and passed away July 14, 2022 in Providence, RI. He grew up in Plainville. He was a musician, a biker, a poet, and a pirate. He always/only walked to his own beat. He was preceded in death by his...
RELATED PEOPLE
North Haven’s “The Only Game in Town” to close
NORTH HAVEN, Conn. (WTNH) – A family fun center in North Haven is going out of business. “The only game in town” will close forever on September 11th. The business has been around for 36 years offering go-karts, mini golf, a driving range and an arcade.Anyone with gift cards rain checks or vouchers is urged […]
New Britain Herald
Dr. Emeritus Allan Roger Beaudoin
Professor Emeritus Allan Roger Beaudoin died Friday, June 10, 2022. He was preceded in death by his wife Dorothy Jones Beaudoin, daughter Sandra B. McMullen, brother Wallace Beaudoin, and his parents. Al was born on Aug. 25th, 1927 in New Britain, the son of Maurice A. and Pauline [Russell] Beaudoin.
New Britain Herald
New Britain officials excited to break ground of Phase II of Stanley Loop Trail
NEW BRITAIN – Mayor Erin Stewart, Director of Public Works Mark Moriarty and Common Council members broke ground on Phase II of the Stanley Loop Trail Wednesday morning. “When we started our work in trying to make New Britain more pedestrian and bike friendly it started with a couple plans,” Moriarty said. “One of the plans looked at bike connectivity and trying to open up more mufti-use trails in the city and that was 10 years ago.”
Intense Video: Bear breaks into West Hartford home
WEST HARTFORD, Conn. (WTNH) – A family in West Hartford got quite a scare after a bear broke into their home. The homeowner came face to Face Sunday afternoon with a black bear inside his home on Walker Lane. “I wasn’t scared. I was just mad. I don’t know why I was mad, I was […]
IN THIS ARTICLE
Eyewitness News
iWitness Video: Bear gets into home in West Hartford
Owner of canine training facility turns himself in on more charges. The Brass City held its annual Harry Potter Day celebration on Friday. A new vaccination program launched on Monday to battle monkeypox in Connecticut, but officials stressed that patients need to make an appointment. Updated: 5 hours ago. The...
Eyewitness News
Woman finds kittens abandoned on side of road in Southington
Conn. (WFSB) - People abandoning their pets is a growing problem in Connecticut. Six kittens were found on the side of the road in Southington on Monday. The Southington community is now looking for answers. “My first thing was, did we just drive by kittens?” says Tara Kassey. Kassey...
NBC Connecticut
Concert Lineup for The Big E 2022
New England's biggest and most exciting fair -- The Big E -- is taking place this year from Sept. 16 to Oct. 2 with an awesome lineup filled with local and headliners alike. The Big E is New England's great state fair. It is an annual event that begins the second Friday after Labor Day and runs for 17 days at the Eastern States Exposition in West Springfield, Massachusetts.
Charge Your Crystals Connecticut, It’s the Last Supermoon of 2022
Have you noticed that people love stacking rocks into cool little columns? I have a couple of rock gardens around our place in Torrington, and I see more and more of them everywhere I go, especially around water. Rock and crystal enthusiasts of Connecticut, head's up, the last Supermoon of 2022 is next week, so get ready to cleanse and charge your crystals under the powerful full moon.
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
Wahlburgers to open first Connecticut location at Foxwoods
LEDYARD, Conn. — Wahlburgers, a casual restaurant and bar chain, will be coming to Foxwoods in the summer of 2023. The Foxwoods location will be the standalone Wahlburgers in the state. The restaurant will have a signature menu item created in collaboration with Chef Paul and the Foxwoods team.
New Britain Herald
Harold J. Geragosian
Attorney Harold J. Geragosian, 94, passed away on Aug. 1. A lifelong New Britain resident, Harold proved that a man's stature can far exceed his physical size. He was born Nov. 8, 1927, the youngest of six children of the late John and Huranoosh (Avedisian) Geragosian. He was the first in his family to finish college, graduating from the University of Connecticut and obtaining his law degree from Boston University. He also served in the U.S. Army for a year.
New Britain Herald
Phyllis (Fredeen) Hjerpe
Phyllis (Fredeen) Hjerpe, 99, of Kensington and Mystic, widow of Carl W. Hjerpe, passed away Wednesday (July 27, 2022) at Crescent Point in Niantic. Born in Sioux City, Iowa, daughter of the late Rev. Carl Fredeen and Mildred (Hultman) Fredeen, she was a longtime Kensington resident. Phyllis was a graduate...
WTNH.com
Before summer ends, take the family tubing down the Farmington River
NEW HARTFORD, Conn. (WTNH) – There’s a local spot where you can thrill out or chill out before summer comes to an end. “This is tubing down the Farmington River with Farmington River Tubing,” said employee Jeremy Harraden. Farmington River Tubing has been around for 38 years,...
Comments / 0