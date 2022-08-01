Open U.S. House Seats Draw Large Field Of Republicans

www.ksgf.com
The 10 Senate seats most likely to flip in 2022
(CNN) — With more than half of this year's competitive Senate matchups set, the overall electoral environment remains consistent: President Joe Biden's poor approval numbers, combined with a pervasive sense that the country is headed in the wrong direction, are weighing down Democrats looking to maintain control of Congress.
Letter: Is a “Sleeper” Democrat running as a Republican for the new Congressional territory 15?
Because of redistricting there in Florida, a newly established Congressional voting district 15 has been established. This new voting district has become a “target” for those who want to run for congress because there is currently no incumbent to run against. For this upcoming primary, the field is now crowded with 5 republican congressional candidates. Congressional district 15 encompasses the west side of Lakeland, northeast Hillsborough County, and southern Pasco County.
Republicans' Chances of Retaking Congress With 100 Days to Midterms: Polls
Analysts and historical precedent suggest the GOP is well-positioned to retake the House and possibly the Senate.
How House Republicans Who Voted To Impeach Trump Fared In Tuesday Primaries
Reps. Peter Meijer, Jaime Herrera Beutler and Dan Newhouse were all on the ballots while facing the former president's scorn.
Jan. 6 Rioter’s Children Respond to Record Sentence: ‘Trump Deserves Life in Prison If My Father Is in Prison This Long’
Jan. 6 rioter Guy Reffitt was sentenced to more than seven years in prison on Monday after being convicted by a D.C. jury of five felonies in March. Thus far, it’s the longest sentence handed down by a federal judge in relation to the Capitol insurrection by two years.
Democrats Could Flip GOP-Held Senate Seats in Ohio, Pennsylvania: Polls
Amid dire predictions of Democratic losses in the upcoming November midterm elections, the party's candidates actually appear to be well positioned to flip at least two Republican-held Senate seats in Ohio and Pennsylvania, according to recent polls. Senator Rob Portman, an Ohio Republican, announced in January 2021 that he would...
Democrats Favored to Win Senate for First Time as Polling Improves: 538
For the first time, political polling website FiveThirtyEight shows the Democrats with an edge in the race for the U.S. Senate in November. The website late on Tuesday showed the Democrats had a 52 percent chance of keeping the Senate majority, while the Republicans had a 48 chance. There had...
GOP's Chances of Beating Dems for Senate Control With 4 Months to Election
Polls and recent historical precedent show Republicans have a good shot at taking control of the upper chamber of Congress in the November 8 midterm election.
Shock Poll: Democrats closing gap with Republicans ahead of midterm elections
A new poll has found that Democrats and Republicans are neck and neck in the upcoming midterm elections, with Democrats citing gun violence as their number one concern even as the economy continues to tumble. The Siena College Research Institute poll, conducted on behalf of the New York Times between...
NBC News
Republicans are behind in key Senate races and Trump’s fingerprints are all over it
WASHINGTON — If it’s Friday. ... The University of Michigan releases its Consumer Sentiment Index. ... Senate Republicans tank a bill aimed at helping veterans exposed to toxic burn pits. ... The House passes the computer-chip bill, sending it to President Biden’s desk for his signature. ... Next week features big primaries in Arizona, Michigan, Missouri and Washington state, plus that constitutional amendment referendum on abortion in Kansas. ... And farewell NBC’s Pete Williams; we are going to miss you!
Which party will win in the midterm elections, according to top election analysts
Poll analysts are widely predicting that the GOP is poised to take not only the House of Representatives but also the Senate. The new predictions come at a key point for President Joe Biden, who is faced with crisis after crisis and a Senate and House on the edge.
Democrats Beat Republicans for Control of Congress in 4 Polls in Past Week
Analysts generally predict that the GOP will win big in the November midterm, but recent polls suggest more voters want Democrats to control Congress.
Trump Endorses 'Eric' for Missouri's U.S. Senate Candidate, But Which One?
Republican rivals Eric Greitens and Eric Schmitt each quickly claimed that Trump had endorsed them after the ex-president endorsed simply "Eric."
House Dems blasts DCCC interference in GOP primaries boosting pro-Trump candidates
Democrats are experiencing internal tensions over their party's campaign offices pushing pro-Donald Trump candidates who believe the former president won the 2020 election. The Democratic Congressional Campaign Committee is paying big money to boost GOP candidates who they see as weak opponents in local and state elections, regardless of political platform.
thecentersquare.com
Republicans lead Congressional ballot as Biden dips below Trump, Carter’s approval rating
(The Center Square) – Republicans have a sizable edge over Democrats as the midterm elections draw closer, according to a new poll. Updated CBS News’ Battleground Tracker data now projects 230 House seats for Republicans, compared to 205 for Democrats. Currently, Democrats have a slight majority in the House 221 to 214.
Pence has campaigned for 3 House Republicans who voted to overturn the 2020 election, report says
Former VP Mike Pence has stumped for some Republicans who voted to overturn 2020, NYT reports. Pence is laying the groundwork for a possible 2024 run, including campaigning for House candidates. Pence has also engaged in proxy battles with Trump in high-profile GOP gubernatorial primaries.
Washington Examiner
Republicans leading midterm race for House control: Poll
A new battleground election tracker shows Republicans controlling the House come this fall’s midterm elections . The poll unveiled by CBS News on Sunday showed that if November’s midterm elections were held today, Republicans would regain control of the House with 230 seats compared to 205 for Democrats. A total of 218 seats are needed to control the congressional chamber.
Colorado emerging as top Senate target for Republicans
The GOP's path to a Senate majority could run through Colorado if other Trump-endorsed Republican candidates end up blowing winnable races. What's happening: Construction company owner Joe O'Dea, the GOP's nominee against Sen. Michael Bennet, is a political unicorn for the party at a time when Republican voters prefer MAGA-aligned candidates.
LIVE RESULTS: Kansas holds gubernatorial, US House, and attorney general primary elections
Kansas is holding primary elections on August 2. Polls in most of the state closed at 7 p.m. local time. Follow along for live results. Nationally, the focus is on Kansas' anti-abortion amendment, but voters in the state will also set the field for a closely watched governor's race and one of the US's most-contested House seats.
Two Republican women - a Trump critic and a devotee - await primary results
WASHINGTON, Aug 3 (Reuters) - Two Republican women - one a critic of Donald Trump and another an outspoken devotee of the former president - awaited election results on Wednesday in Washington state and Arizona primaries that offer further evidence of his grip on the party.
