ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Missouri State

Open U.S. House Seats Draw Large Field Of Republicans

ksgf.com
 2 days ago
Cover picture for the article
www.ksgf.com

Comments / 0

Related
CNN

The 10 Senate seats most likely to flip in 2022

(CNN) — With more than half of this year's competitive Senate matchups set, the overall electoral environment remains consistent: President Joe Biden's poor approval numbers, combined with a pervasive sense that the country is headed in the wrong direction, are weighing down Democrats looking to maintain control of Congress.
GEORGIA STATE
Lakeland Gazette

Letter: Is a “Sleeper” Democrat running as a Republican for the new Congressional territory 15?

Because of redistricting there in Florida, a newly established Congressional voting district 15 has been established. This new voting district has become a “target” for those who want to run for congress because there is currently no incumbent to run against. For this upcoming primary, the field is now crowded with 5 republican congressional candidates. Congressional district 15 encompasses the west side of Lakeland, northeast Hillsborough County, and southern Pasco County.
LAKELAND, FL
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Local
Missouri Government
City
Columbia, MO
State
Missouri State
Newsweek

Democrats Could Flip GOP-Held Senate Seats in Ohio, Pennsylvania: Polls

Amid dire predictions of Democratic losses in the upcoming November midterm elections, the party's candidates actually appear to be well positioned to flip at least two Republican-held Senate seats in Ohio and Pennsylvania, according to recent polls. Senator Rob Portman, an Ohio Republican, announced in January 2021 that he would...
OHIO STATE
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Vicky Hartzler
Person
Billy Long
NBC News

Republicans are behind in key Senate races and Trump’s fingerprints are all over it

WASHINGTON — If it’s Friday. ... The University of Michigan releases its Consumer Sentiment Index. ... Senate Republicans tank a bill aimed at helping veterans exposed to toxic burn pits. ... The House passes the computer-chip bill, sending it to President Biden’s desk for his signature. ... Next week features big primaries in Arizona, Michigan, Missouri and Washington state, plus that constitutional amendment referendum on abortion in Kansas. ... And farewell NBC’s Pete Williams; we are going to miss you!
POTUS
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Republicans#U S Representatives#Election State#Gop#U S Senate
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Congress
NewsBreak
Republican Party
NewsBreak
Congress & Courts
News Break
Politics
NewsBreak
U.S. Politics
NewsBreak
Senate
Washington Examiner

Republicans leading midterm race for House control: Poll

A new battleground election tracker shows Republicans controlling the House come this fall’s midterm elections . The poll unveiled by CBS News on Sunday showed that if November’s midterm elections were held today, Republicans would regain control of the House with 230 seats compared to 205 for Democrats. A total of 218 seats are needed to control the congressional chamber.
CONGRESS & COURTS
Axios

Colorado emerging as top Senate target for Republicans

The GOP's path to a Senate majority could run through Colorado if other Trump-endorsed Republican candidates end up blowing winnable races. What's happening: Construction company owner Joe O'Dea, the GOP's nominee against Sen. Michael Bennet, is a political unicorn for the party at a time when Republican voters prefer MAGA-aligned candidates.
COLORADO STATE

Comments / 0

Community Policy