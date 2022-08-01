Police block off US 6 near KONE Escalator plant for hours following head-on collision

www.wqad.com
Related
KWQC
Deputies: Train derailed in East Galesburg Tuesday night
KNOX Co., Ill. (KWQC) - A BNSF train derailed in East Galesburg Tuesday night. Knox County deputies responded around 9 p.m. to the report of a train derailment in East Galesburg, according to a media release. The BNSF-owned trail was traveling east and left the tracks east of the crossing...
WQAD
Traffic collision in Colona closes Highway 6 at Glenwood Road
U.S. 6 is blocked off at Glenwood Road following a head-on collision Monday morning. Drivers are being asked to turn around.
Derailment closes State Street railroad crossing in Galesburg
On Tuesday, August 2 at approximately 9 p.m., Knox County deputies responded to a train derailment in East Galesburg. The train, which belongs to BNSF, was traveling west to east and left the tracks east of the crossing at State Street in East Galesburg. No injuries reported in the incident. The cause of the derailment […]
WQAD
BNSF train derails Tuesday in East Galesburg; no injuries reported
The derailment occurred at about 9 p.m. near the crossing at State Street. The crossing will be closed until further notice.
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Government Bridge road to close for 8 hours on Saturday
ROCK ISLAND ARSENAL, Ill. — Government Bridge at the Rock Island Arsenal will be closed for several hours on Saturday in the morning and early afternoon. In a news release also published on Facebook, Rock Island Arsenal officials said that the Government Bridge roadway will be closed from 6 a.m. to 2 p.m. on Saturday, August 6.
Motorcycle loses control, lands in ditch, ejects driver on East Stagecoach Trail
APPLE RIVER, Ill. — After losing control of his vehicle, a motorcyclist crashed into a ditch Sunday, July 31 along East Stagecoach Trail in rural Apple River, according to the Jo Daviess County Sheriff's Office. The motorcyclist, 57-year-old Scott Sigler of Kenosha, Wisconsin, was traveling westbound on Stagecoach Trail....
KWQC
1 injured in single car crash in Jo Daviess Co.
JO DAVIESS Co., Ill. (KWQC) - One man was injured Wednesday after a single car crash in Jo Daviess County. The Jo Daviess County Sheriff’s Office responded about 8:33 a.m. to the intersection of South Derinda Road and East Skene Road for a report of a single car crash, according to a media release.
ourquadcities.com
UPDATE: Man identified in U.S. 6 crash
UPDATE, August 2, 11: 26 a.m. According to the Henry County Coroner’s Office, the deceased person has been identified as Raymond Rankin, age 78 from Rock Island, formerly from Geneseo. EARLIER UPDATE: At least one person has died in the crash, the Henry County Coroner’s Office told Local 4...
IN THIS ARTICLE
qctoday.com
Davenport police shot man with foam projectile during confrontation
Davenport police shot a man with a foam projectile early Tuesday when he refused to drop a knife, according to authorities. Police officers allegedly encountered Jacob Deion Dennis, 26, Davenport, at about 1:13 a.m. at 3923 W. Kimberly Road after being called to investigate a report of a suspicious person, according to Scott County court records. When they arrived, Dennis was repeatedly stepping into the roadway — either to obstruct traffic or be struck by a vehicle.
WQAD
Man convicted in LeClaire fatal boat crash sentenced to one year in Scott County Jail
James Thiel spent 48 minutes in jail after posting an appeal bond and his attorney has filed an appeal. He only has to serve 90 days of the 365-day sentence in jail.
Body recovered from Rock River
DIXON, Ill. (WTVO) — A missing kayaker’s body was recovered from the Rock River on Wednesday. It happened around 11:40 a.m. near Rock River Estates in Lee County, according to the Dixon Police Department. There was a report of a missing kayaker on the river on Tuesday, who had last been seen in the area […]
1470 WMBD
Princeville home struck by lightning, catches fire
PRINCEVILLE, Ill. – No one was hurt after a lightning strike caused a fire Tuesday morning at a Princeville home. Akron-Princeville Fire Chief Randy Haley says the call was reported around 9:00 a.m. at Route 91 and Streitmatter Road. Haley tells 25 News the fire was contained to the...
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
Police recover dead from Rock River on Wednesday
DIXON, Ill. — UPDATE (2:25 p.m.): A body was recovered from the Rock River at about 11:40 a.m. Wednesday, Aug. 3 near Rock River Estates in Lee County, according to the Dixon Police Department. The identity of the individual was being withheld pending notification of family, police said. The...
KWQC
Police: 1 dead, 1 injured in Lee County
LEE Co., Ill. (KWQC) - Lee County deputies found a woman injured and a man dead Monday in Amboy, Illinois. The Lee County Sheriff’s Office responded around 6:10 a.m. to the 300 block of West Main Street for a neighbor asking for help, according to a media release. Deputies...
Help Identify The People Who Spray Painted 22 Parked Cars in Davenport
Hooligans are on the loose in Davenport Iowa, and they are vandalizing cars. The reason why: Who knows... They are probably idiot kids. The Davenport Police posted this on their Facebook yesterday August 1st, "The Davenport Police Department is seeking our community’s assistance in locating a suspect vehicle shown below along with any associated individuals. On Sunday, July 31, 2022, between the hours of 6:00 - 11:00 PM, Davenport Police received 22 calls for service in reference to a vehicle driving erratically and spray painting parked cars. At this time, fifteen vehicles and one fence were damaged."
walls102.com
Lee County Authorities investigate death in Amboy
AMBOY – Lee County Authorities are investigating an incident where one person died and another was injured in Amboy. On Monday, the Lee County Sheriff’s Office was called to the 300 block of West Main Street in response to a neighbor asking for help. Deputies say they found a 53-year-old woman with apparent injuries and a 55-year-old man deceased inside an attached garage. Lee County Detectives were called to the scene, and officials say there is no immediate threat to the community. The deceased was identified as Michael C. Benhoff of Amboy. The injured woman was taken to a Rockford hospital.
KWQC
Emergency crews respond to crash on Route 6 in Henry County, Illinois
HENRY Co., Ill. (KWQC) - Emergency crews are on the scene of a two-vehicle crash on U.S. Route 6 in Henry County, Illinois. A TV6 crew on scene said Route 6 is closed around Glenwood Road in Henry County and 200th Street in Rock Island County. This is a developing...
starvedrock.media
Infant Among The Injured In Crash West Of Princeton
A wreck in western Bureau County sent nearly a half-dozen people to the hospital. According to the Illinois State Police, they were called at around 8 o'clock Sunday evening for a vehicle that left Interstate 80 for unknown reasons and crashed into a tree. Four adults and one infant inside the vehicle all had to be physically pulled out of the damaged vehicle. Troopers say all five were flown to hospitals with various injuries.
Rock Island sees 2 more shootings early Monday; 2 seriously injured
ROCK ISLAND, Ill. — Two people were seriously injured in separate shootings that took place just minutes apart early Monday morning, Aug. 1 in Rock Island, according to police. This was just days after the city saw two other shootings that left two men with serious injuries on Saturday,...
Boil order issued for part of 9th Street in East Moline Tuesday afternoon
EAST MOLINE, Ill. — A boil order was issued for about two blocks of 9th Street in East Moline Tuesday afternoon. The order affects the area of 9th Street in between 38th Avenue and 30th Avenue. Officials say that the boil order is due to a new water main...
WQAD
Davenport, IA
9K+
Followers
4K+
Post
1M+
Views
ABOUT
Quad Cities local newshttps://www.wqad.com/
Comments / 0