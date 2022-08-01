Sights and sounds of Nebraska QBs, a new OL coach and special teams drills

kearneyhub.com
Nebraska football 2022 season prediction, preview, awards, 2022 bowl game
2022 has to be the season Scott Frost gets his Nebraska football program turned around. One would think that in year five under Scott Frost, the Nebraska football team should go bowling. Despite never winning more than five games since leaving UCF once his alma mater came calling, Frost should...
Nebraska football: Why Casey Thompson is key to a Huskers rebound
All eyes in 2022 will be on Nebraska football quarterback Casey Thompson, who transferred to the Huskers after three seasons as Texas’ quarterback. Nebraska quarterback Casey Thompson will have his hands full as the Huskers start the 2022 season against Northwestern. First, his new team will begin the season...
York News-Times
Nebraska’s quarterbacks have talent, but Mark Whipple wants to shape their minds first
Mark Whipple stood with hands on hips as six men in green jerseys flung passes to tight ends and receivers. The man with white hair and a black pullover didn’t move much over 30 minutes inside Hawks Championship Center. His eyes did, though. Nebraska’s new offensive coordinator and quarterbacks...
Kearney Hub
Red Report: Who is Nebraska's No. 2 TE? Sean Beckton has a few ideas
The competition for Nebraska’s second tight end spot has been “fierce” in fall camp, according to tight ends coach Sean Beckton. After Monday’s practice, Beckton named Nate Boerkircher, Chris Hickman and Chancellor Brewington as contenders for that spot. He also mentioned that Creighton Prep grad AJ Rollins, who did not practice Monday, is “in the mix” for that spot. And Norris grad James Carnie had “one of his better days” on Day 5 of camp.
Kearney Hub
NU volleyball notes: As Orr steps into spotlight, Cook shares plan for player/coach Hames
CHICAGO — Kennedi Orr is going to get her chance to be the starting setter for the Nebraska volleyball team. And the Huskers will have an upscale second option in Nicklin Hames, who has been the Huskers' starting setter in two national title matches. Orr will be going into...
HuskerExtra.com
Mickey Joseph is adjusting to Nebraska’s recruiting reality
LINCOLN — Coaching can’t overcome recruiting. The motto paraphrases what Georgia coach Kirby Smart said last year en route to a national title and rings true for Mickey Joseph every day. It’s why the Nebraska receivers coach hit Louisiana hard in the offseason, landing receivers like LSU transfer Trey Palmer and freshman Decoldest Crawford.
HuskerExtra.com
Before becoming a Husker, Sam Sledge has one last season with his father as his coach
When Sam Sledge stepped onto the practice field at Omaha Creighton Prep, his new offensive line coach didn't need much of an introduction. “He was always around practices growing up and you could see the potential,” said Bob Sledge, Sam’s father and O-line coach. “Big, strong kid. He could throw, he could run — he could even long snap. He was just a versatile player and it’s been fun to see him develop and find his niche on the line.”
klkntv.com
Nebraska volleyball coach Cook explains Kayla Caffey transfer situation
CHICAGO, Ill. (KLKN) – The very first question that Husker head volleyball coach John Cook answered when he reached the podium to speak at the inaugural Big Ten Volleyball Media Days was about Kayla Caffey transferring and the middle blocker position. It prompted Cook to eventually spend over a...
Kearney Hub
NU's Cook explains his side of Caffey situation, says Huskers wanted to accommodate
CHICAGO — Kayla Caffey at one point wanted to play volleyball for Nebraska this season. Coach John Cook said at Big Ten media days Monday that the Huskers wanted Caffey, too. But the two sides never got on the same page at the same time throughout several months that were complicated by the need for an NCAA waiver, Nebraska's appeal of a potential penalty if she returned and Nebraska exploring if Caffey could be on the team as a walk-on instead of a scholarship player.
Kearney Hub
NU volleyball notes: Why Huskers don't feel like 'sideshow' to football program
CHICAGO — At Nebraska, volleyball players don’t feel like a sideshow to the football program. Volleyball in the Big Ten is popular, too, and the Big Ten Conference is trying to continue to elevate the sport with more matches on TV and on Monday, the first-ever Media Days for the sport.
Husker Dan: Third-Quarter Preview of the 2022 Nebraska Schedule
Purdue, Illinois and Minnesota
3 News Now
Nebraska volleyball coach Cook clarifies Caffey scholarship situation
LINCOLN (KMTV) — Nebraska volleyball coach John Cook revised his answer Monday night regarding whether or not transferring middle blocker Kayla Caffey had a scholarship available to her for the 2022 season. Earlier on Monday, Cook said she did have one but sent out a revised statement Monday night.
Corn Nation
Nebraska Fans Must Make A Really Hard Choice Before The Season Begins
There are less than 30 days left until the start of the 2022 Nebraska football season. Is it time to get excited?. Or are you just waiting to see what happens in Dublin?
WOWT
Former Husker baseball player gets investment for business
More heat ahead Tuesday with a few storm chances. While the former Nebraska congressman appeals his conviction for lying to the FBI, a member of his legal team had to hire his own attorney. OPS making process on filling teaching roles. Updated: 8 hours ago. For Omaha Public Schools, hiring...
klkntv.com
Former Nebraska men’s golf coach accused of aggravated DUI
LINCOLN, Neb. (KLKN) – Nebraska’s former men’s golf coach has been accused of driving under the influence in Colfax County, according to an arrest affidavit. Around 9:44 p.m. on July 2, Brett Balak was pulled over at a Casey’s in Schuyler when a Colfax County deputy saw that his taillights were out.
nebpreps.com
Dotzler Realizes Dream, Commits to Creighton
Josiah Dotzler has been around Creighton basketball virtually his entire life. His brother, Josh, was a star at Creighton from 2005 through 2009, so when Josiah announced his commitment to Creighton on Monday, it seemed appropriate. “Right after Peach Jam ended, coach Mac (Greg McDermott) said he wanted to sit...
Kearney Hub
NU men's golf coach Balak charged with DUI on day he announced resignation
Brett Balak, the Nebraska men's golf coach who stepped away from the program Friday, was charged in Colfax County last week with aggravated DUI and possession of an open alcohol container, according to court filings. The charges, filed Friday afternoon, stem from a July 2 traffic stop in Schuyler, where...
iheart.com
This Is Nebraska’s Best College Town
Whether you're in college or not, college towns make great places to live. They are often filled with plenty of youthful energy, not to mention fun bars, restaurants and shops. They also have the perk of being connected to institutions that offer live music, theater, museums, academic lectures, and collegiate sports for everyone to enjoy.
klkntv.com
Hottest temperatures in 39 years; Heat index nears 110°
It has been advertised for over a week. Tuesday is going to be HOT. Temperatures will climb to the upper 90°s and lower 100°s by afternoon. This will lead to it being Lincoln’s hottest August 2 in 39 years! I might be going a little conservative with the temperature in Lincoln Tuesday afternoon. I would not be surprised if it reaches 102° or 103°.
kosu.org
Once a bipartisan issue, conservation has become controversial after Biden set goal
It was Earth Day 2022 in Lincoln, Nebraska. But Gov. Pete Ricketts wasn’t promoting a typical go-green message for the attendees at the American Stewards of Liberty conference. He was there to talk about the dangers of conservation practices and take aim at President Joe Biden’s goal to conserve...
