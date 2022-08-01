ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Lincoln, NE

Sights and sounds of Nebraska QBs, a new OL coach and special teams drills

Kearney Hub
 2 days ago
Cover picture for the article
kearneyhub.com

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
FanSided

Nebraska football: Why Casey Thompson is key to a Huskers rebound

All eyes in 2022 will be on Nebraska football quarterback Casey Thompson, who transferred to the Huskers after three seasons as Texas’ quarterback. Nebraska quarterback Casey Thompson will have his hands full as the Huskers start the 2022 season against Northwestern. First, his new team will begin the season...
LINCOLN, NE
Kearney Hub

Red Report: Who is Nebraska's No. 2 TE? Sean Beckton has a few ideas

The competition for Nebraska’s second tight end spot has been “fierce” in fall camp, according to tight ends coach Sean Beckton. After Monday’s practice, Beckton named Nate Boerkircher, Chris Hickman and Chancellor Brewington as contenders for that spot. He also mentioned that Creighton Prep grad AJ Rollins, who did not practice Monday, is “in the mix” for that spot. And Norris grad James Carnie had “one of his better days” on Day 5 of camp.
LINCOLN, NE
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Local
Nebraska Sports
State
Iowa State
Local
Nebraska College Sports
Local
Nebraska Football
Lincoln, NE
Sports
Lincoln, NE
College Sports
City
Lincoln, NE
Lincoln, NE
Football
State
Oklahoma State
State
Nebraska State
HuskerExtra.com

Mickey Joseph is adjusting to Nebraska’s recruiting reality

LINCOLN — Coaching can’t overcome recruiting. The motto paraphrases what Georgia coach Kirby Smart said last year en route to a national title and rings true for Mickey Joseph every day. It’s why the Nebraska receivers coach hit Louisiana hard in the offseason, landing receivers like LSU transfer Trey Palmer and freshman Decoldest Crawford.
LINCOLN, NE
HuskerExtra.com

Before becoming a Husker, Sam Sledge has one last season with his father as his coach

When Sam Sledge stepped onto the practice field at Omaha Creighton Prep, his new offensive line coach didn't need much of an introduction. “He was always around practices growing up and you could see the potential,” said Bob Sledge, Sam’s father and O-line coach. “Big, strong kid. He could throw, he could run — he could even long snap. He was just a versatile player and it’s been fun to see him develop and find his niche on the line.”
LINCOLN, NE
klkntv.com

Nebraska volleyball coach Cook explains Kayla Caffey transfer situation

CHICAGO, Ill. (KLKN) – The very first question that Husker head volleyball coach John Cook answered when he reached the podium to speak at the inaugural Big Ten Volleyball Media Days was about Kayla Caffey transferring and the middle blocker position. It prompted Cook to eventually spend over a...
LINCOLN, NE
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Donovan Raiola
Person
Hank Williams Jr.
Person
Travis Fisher
Person
Scott Frost
Person
Mark Whipple
Kearney Hub

NU's Cook explains his side of Caffey situation, says Huskers wanted to accommodate

CHICAGO — Kayla Caffey at one point wanted to play volleyball for Nebraska this season. Coach John Cook said at Big Ten media days Monday that the Huskers wanted Caffey, too. But the two sides never got on the same page at the same time throughout several months that were complicated by the need for an NCAA waiver, Nebraska's appeal of a potential penalty if she returned and Nebraska exploring if Caffey could be on the team as a walk-on instead of a scholarship player.
LINCOLN, NE
3 News Now

Nebraska volleyball coach Cook clarifies Caffey scholarship situation

LINCOLN (KMTV) — Nebraska volleyball coach John Cook revised his answer Monday night regarding whether or not transferring middle blocker Kayla Caffey had a scholarship available to her for the 2022 season. Earlier on Monday, Cook said she did have one but sent out a revised statement Monday night.
LINCOLN, NE
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Qbs#American Football#College Football#Ol#Hawks Championship Center#Logan Smothers#Lsu#Acl#Mcl#Huskers#Indian
WOWT

Former Husker baseball player gets investment for business

More heat ahead Tuesday with a few storm chances. While the former Nebraska congressman appeals his conviction for lying to the FBI, a member of his legal team had to hire his own attorney. OPS making process on filling teaching roles. Updated: 8 hours ago. For Omaha Public Schools, hiring...
OMAHA, NE
klkntv.com

Former Nebraska men’s golf coach accused of aggravated DUI

LINCOLN, Neb. (KLKN) – Nebraska’s former men’s golf coach has been accused of driving under the influence in Colfax County, according to an arrest affidavit. Around 9:44 p.m. on July 2, Brett Balak was pulled over at a Casey’s in Schuyler when a Colfax County deputy saw that his taillights were out.
LINCOLN, NE
nebpreps.com

Dotzler Realizes Dream, Commits to Creighton

Josiah Dotzler has been around Creighton basketball virtually his entire life. His brother, Josh, was a star at Creighton from 2005 through 2009, so when Josiah announced his commitment to Creighton on Monday, it seemed appropriate. “Right after Peach Jam ended, coach Mac (Greg McDermott) said he wanted to sit...
OMAHA, NE
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
College Sports
NewsBreak
Football
NewsBreak
Sports
NewsBreak
Louisiana State University
Kearney Hub

NU men's golf coach Balak charged with DUI on day he announced resignation

Brett Balak, the Nebraska men's golf coach who stepped away from the program Friday, was charged in Colfax County last week with aggravated DUI and possession of an open alcohol container, according to court filings. The charges, filed Friday afternoon, stem from a July 2 traffic stop in Schuyler, where...
SCHUYLER, NE
iheart.com

This Is Nebraska’s Best College Town

Whether you're in college or not, college towns make great places to live. They are often filled with plenty of youthful energy, not to mention fun bars, restaurants and shops. They also have the perk of being connected to institutions that offer live music, theater, museums, academic lectures, and collegiate sports for everyone to enjoy.
LINCOLN, NE
klkntv.com

Hottest temperatures in 39 years; Heat index nears 110°

It has been advertised for over a week. Tuesday is going to be HOT. Temperatures will climb to the upper 90°s and lower 100°s by afternoon. This will lead to it being Lincoln’s hottest August 2 in 39 years! I might be going a little conservative with the temperature in Lincoln Tuesday afternoon. I would not be surprised if it reaches 102° or 103°.
LINCOLN, NE

Comments / 0

Community Policy