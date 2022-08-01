ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Politics

Lord Trimble’s legacy is peace in Northern Ireland – Beattie

By The Newsroom
newschain
newschain
 2 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2u6qtQ_0h0X4WDj00

Lord Trimble’s legacy is peace in Northern Ireland, his current successor as Ulster Unionist Party leader has said.

As Prime Minister Boris Johnson, Irish president Michael D Higgins and Taoiseach Micheal Martin gathered for the Belfast Agreement architect’s funeral, Doug Beattie described a man of vision and of courage.

Mr Beattie also urged that Lord Trimble’s final public comments, expressing his concerns at the Northern Ireland Protocol, are listened to and addressed.

He described the funeral at Harmony Hill Presbyterian Church as having been a moving ceremony for Lord Trimble’s family to say goodbye to him.

He said Lord Trimble had been a man who took decisions when they were difficult to take, adding: “people are alive today because of them.”

“It is a shame at times that we talk about people like this in death, when it would be so much nicer if we were able to talk about this vision that he had in life,” he said.

“Today there was a moving ceremony for the family to say goodbye because, of all else, David Trimble was a husband, a father, a grandfather and a brother, and we have to remember that human side of him and that frailty in a man that we all have in ourselves.

“The place will be a lesser place for David’s passing.”

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1vQDQk_0h0X4WDj00
Lady Daphne Trimble (left) walks behind the hearse carrying the coffin (Liam McBurney/PA) (PA Wire)

Mr Beattie added that while he is very proud to be the Ulster Unionist Party leader and walk in Lord Trimble’s footsteps, he personally “could never emulate what he achieved”.

“His legacy is easy to quantify, it is peace in Northern Ireland, it is a less divided, less sectarian society,” he said.

“We are sorry for his loss but we will remember his legacy in the many months and years to come.”

Mr Beattie said despite his illness and frailty towards the end of his life, he still had “fire in his eyes and in his belly for politics”.

“He was frail, we know he was frail, we could see he was frail but he was still working hard on the political front,” he said, urging that Lord Trimble’s concerns around the Northern Ireland Protocol are addressed.

David saw that as one of the architects of it and it is important that we listen to the words that he was saying before his passing in regards to it.

“It was the protocol that he took exception to, and people need to listen to him and come up with a solution to deal with the problems that he was talking about, and that is the protocol.

“It was important to him, he will see it as unfinished business but he was right in what he was saying, and people need to stop, reflect and listen, and understand that the protocol does damage and undermine the Belfast/Good Friday Agreement.

“David saw that as one of the architects of it and it is important that we listen to the words that he was saying before his passing in regards to it.”

The best videos delivered daily

Watch the stories that matter, right from your inbox

Comments / 0

Related
BBC

UK government a problem for Wales, says Rowan Williams

Devolution "is not being given serious attention" in Westminster, the former Archbishop of Canterbury has said. Dr Rowan Williams believes the UK government "is a problem for us here in Wales". As co-chairman of a commission looking into the constitutional future of Wales, he was participating in a panel discussion...
POLITICS
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
David Trimble
Person
Doug Beattie
Person
Boris Johnson
The Independent

Lord Trimble receives the respect in death he deserved in life, funeral told

As Lord David Trimble’s biographer Lord Godson looked down from the pulpit at the array of faces below, it gave him pause for thought.Perhaps, he told mourners, the name of his book on the Nobel Peace Prize winning politician was no longer appropriate.“The distinguished congregation gathered here today in this kirk, at short notice, in August, is proof positive of one thing – that the title of David’s biography, Himself Alone, is in some urgent need of revision,” he said.“For David has never been less alone.”Listening on inside Harmony Hill Presbyterian Church was UK Prime Minister Boris Johnson, Irish President...
U.K.
The Independent

Stormont Assembly reconvenes for special sitting to pay tribute to Lord Trimble

Stormont Assembly reconvened on Tuesday, 2 August, for a special sitting in tribute to Lord David Trimble.Lord Trimble died at the age of 77 on 25 July. His funeral took place in Lisburn, County Antrim, on Monday.The former Ulster Unionist Party leader was one of the principle architects of the peace deal and the devolved institutions in Belfast.“I have no doubt that history will be very kind to David Trimble for the huge part that he played,” Sinn Fein’s vice president Michelle O’Neill said.Click here to sign up for our newsletters. Read More Body of co-pilot who exited plane before emergency landing is found in North CarolinaBoris Johnson and other political leaders gather for David Trimble’s funeralGood Friday Agreement architect and former UUP leader Lord Trimble dies
WORLD
Daily Mail

Tory donor Rami Ranger claims that Britain will be seen as 'racist' if Conservative members fail to elect Rishi Sunak as the party's and the country's first non-white leader

Britain will be seen as 'racist' if the Conservatives fail to elect Rishi Sunak as their new leader, a millionaire party donor has said. Lord Rami Ranger said that choosing Liz Truss over the ex-chancellor would give the nation and the party 'a bad name'. The India-born businessman, who has...
SOCIETY
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Uk#Irish#The Ulster Unionist Party
The Independent

Truss vs Sunak: Where do the Tory leadership contenders stand on policy?

The fierce rivals vying to be the next prime minister have continued to add to their pledge packets, with fresh promises on tax, education and identity politics.Over the summer it will be up to Tory party members to decide which of the two will take over from Boris Johnson as Conservative leader.The pair have embarked on a programme of 12 official hustings, where they are seeking to woo voters in the race for No 10.Here we look at their stances on key issues.– Tax and spendingRishi Sunak: The former chancellor has pitched himself as the fiscally conservative candidate and has...
POLITICS
The Independent

Boris and Carrie Johnson ‘to hold wedding party at donor’s country house’

Boris Johnson and wife Carrie are to hold a delayed wedding party at a billionaire Tory donor’s country house this weekend, it has been reported.The prime minister had to cancel plans to hold the lavish bash at his official country residence Chequers after allegations he was using the event to delay his departure from office.But now The Mirror reports that JCB chairman Lord Bamford has stepped in to offer use of his Grade I listed home Daylesford House in the Cotswolds.Lord Bamford, who backed Mr Johnson’s leadership bid in 2019, has given more than £10m in donations and gifts to...
CELEBRITIES
BBC

Tory leader contender Truss remarks obnoxious - John Swinney

Scotland's deputy first minister John Swinney said Tory leadership contender Liz Truss's comment that Nicola Sturgeon should be ignored was "completely and utterly unacceptable". He told BBC Scotland's The Nine programme: "People in Scotland, whatever their politics, will be absolutely horrified by the obnoxious remarks that Liz Truss has made...
POLITICS
newschain

Latest attempt to restore Stormont powersharing ends in failure

The latest bid to restore Northern Ireland’s powersharing institutions has failed. The attempt to elect an Assembly speaker – a prerequisite of reconstituting the devolved legislature – was always set to fail, due to an ongoing DUP block on the operation of Stormont. Devolution in Belfast has...
POLITICS
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Politics
Country
Northern Ireland
Country
U.K.
newschain

Two more child strip-search cases being investigated by watchdog

Another two cases where Metropolitan Police officers strip-searched children are being investigated by a watchdog. The cases both involve 16-year-old boys who were searched in custody without an appropriate adult present at Ilford Police Station in January 2020 and at Bethnal Green Police Station in October 2020. Another three cases...
LAW ENFORCEMENT
BBC

Stormont recall: Sinn Féin accuses DUP of 'punishing the public'

A further attempt is being made to elect a new Speaker at Stormont and allow the Northern Ireland Assembly to function fully again. Assembly members are meeting following a recall petition, spearheaded by the SDLP, which wants a debate on the cost of living crisis. It is likely to fail...
WORLD
BBC

Brexit: Northern Ireland Protocol gives temporary economic boost

The Northern Ireland Protocol has given the region's economy a temporary boost, a think tank has said. The National Institute for Economic and Social Research (NIESR) said the boost was unlikely to be sustained without more investment in the region. It said Northern Ireland's economic output had slightly outperformed the...
ECONOMY
newschain

Covid leading light Patrick Vallance to stand down as chief scientific adviser

Sir Patrick Vallance, who played a crucial role guiding the UK through the coronavirus pandemic, is to stand down as the Government’s chief scientific adviser. Prime Minister Boris Johnson said it was “impossible to fully convey” the scientist’s impact as it was announced he will leave the role at the end of his five-year term next April.
HEALTH
The Independent

Liz Truss news - live: Tory leadership rivals go head-to-head as Javid backs foreign secretary

The two candidates to be the UK’s next prime minister are launching themselves into another live battle of arguments in the latest hustings.Liz Truss went into the event in Cardiff boosted by two surveys giving her huge leads as well as the backing of Sajid Javid.Former health secretary Mr Javid hit out at Mr Sunak, saying his plans for the economy would lead Britain “sleepwalking into a high-tax, low-growth” economy.In The Times, he argued that Ms Truss had the “willingness to challenge the status quo”.The foreign secretary won a 34-percentage point lead over Mr Sunak in a YouGov poll of party members, before a survey for the ConservativeHome website put her 32 ahead.The ConservativeHome poll of 1,003 Tory members found 58 per cent backed the foreign secretary, while 26 backed Mr Sunak. Read More Liz Truss suffers serious setback in race for PM with ‘full-fat U-turn’ on regional payLatest Tory leadership betting odds as ‘underdog’ Rishi Sunk closes the gap on Liz TrussWith one mind-boggling announcement, Liz Truss has levelled down her entire campaign
ELECTIONS
The Independent

Liz Truss wins polling boost over Rishi Sunak and backing of Sajid Javid

Liz Truss’s bid for the Tory leadership was boosted by two surveys giving her massive leads and the backing of former rival Sajid Javid as he attacked Rishi Sunak’s more cautious plans for tax cuts.The Foreign Secretary won a 34-percentage point lead over Mr Sunak in a YouGov poll of party members, before a survey for the ConservativeHome website put her 32 ahead.Mr Javid, whose resignation as health secretary minutes before Mr Sunak’s as chancellor triggered the cascade that forced Boris Johnson to quit as Tory leader, then threw his support behind the frontrunner.The failed leadership candidate warned that “tax...
POLITICS
Daily Mail

Hundreds line streets for funeral of veteran BBC presenter Harry Gration after his death aged 71: Cricket legends Sir Geoffrey Boycott and Dickie Bird join mourners as family pay tribute saying 'we are honoured he was part of our lives'

Hundreds lined the streets for the funeral of veteran TV presenter Harry Gration this morning, after the father-of-six died suddenly on June 24, aged 71. Family, colleagues and friends including cricket legends Sir Geoffrey Boycott and Dickie Bird have been paying their respects to the late BBC star, with crowds of mourners gathering outside the front of York Minster in York well before the thanksgiving service was due to start at 11.30am.
CELEBRITIES
newschain

newschain

48K+
Followers
147K+
Post
15M+
Views
ABOUT

A better View of the News. Watch the latest breaking news, sport, celebrity and entertainment online. PPA Award finalist for the Diversity of Year Initiative 2020.

 https://www.newschainonline.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy