Monkeypox meeting to address rise in Texas cases, with Oak Cliff lawmaker

The most haunted hotel in Dallas- have you stayed there?Ash JurbergDallas, TX
The Dallas Cowboys Are Now the Most Valuable TeamLarry LeaseArlington, TX
North Texas School Districts Hiring Bus Drivers Amid ShortageLarry LeaseTexas State
How Does Founder Syndrome Affect Makerspaces?Mark Randall HavensDallas, TX
Fort Worth Activist Darryl Washington Giving Away A/C Units to VeteransLarry LeaseFort Worth, TX
Dallas ISD superintendent addresses school safety
Stephanie Elizalde, the new superintendent for Dallas ISD, held a press conference to talk about school safety. This is something that has always been the top priority for the district, Elizalde says, but it’s especially important now. The discussion comes just months after a shooter killed 21 people — 19 students and two teachers — at Robb Elementary School in Uvalde.
Kelsey Foster cooks up tasty photos as a top food photographer in Dallas
Kelsey Foster knew what she wanted to do from a young age and never changed her mind. She earned a bachelor’s degree in photography from University of North Texas and then moved to New York City to pursue a dream of becoming a fashion photographer. Photo-assisting gigs — one...
Old East Dallas’ Loro merges Texas barbecue with Asian flavors
When Texas barbecue is crossed with flavors and ingredients of Southeast Asian cuisine, the result is Loro. The second location of the Austin-based chain opened in Old East Dallas last year. Founded by chefs Aaron Franklin and Tyson Cole in 2018, it joins the other Hai Hospitality concepts: Uchi, Uchiko and Uchiba.
Visit these neighborhood restaurants during DFW Restaurant Week
It’s almost time for DFW Restaurant Week. This is the 25th anniversary of the annual event, which benefits charities in North Texas. In Dallas County, North Texas Food Bank is the beneficiary. Over the past 25 years, DFW Restaurant Week has raised almost $11 million. During restaurant week, participating...
Watch: When 25 cents was highway robbery on the Dallas North Tollway
In July 1975, the price of admission to the Dallas North Tollway increased by a nickel to 25 cents. To justify the increase, authorities at the time said not enough cars were using the tollway to pay off the 1968 bond that funded the road’s $33.5-million construction. Watch the...
DA’s office: New DNA tech is the ‘wave of the future’ in crime solving
A grant awarded to the Dallas County District Attorney’s Office is helping to solve cold cases in Dallas and nationwide. Season of Justice, a nonprofit dedicated to providing funding to law enforcement agencies and families to help solve cold cases, awarded Leighton D’Antoni from the Dallas County District Attorney’s Office funds for DNA testing and genealogical research by a program called DNA Solves by the Othram company.
Final Dreyfuss Club community meeting this week at White Rock Lake
The final community meeting to discuss plans to rebuild Dreyfuss Club is scheduled for Aug. 2. At the meeting, architects from the AIA Emerging Leaders Program will present initial sketch designs for the new building. The design is based on feedback from the public and the Dallas Park and Recreation Department.
Architects present conceptual sketch design for Dreyfuss Club rebuild
Architects working on the design for the new Dreyfuss Club presented their initial ideas to the public at a meeting this week. The architects, who are part of the American Institute of Architects Emerging Leaders Program, are still in the early design phase. Plans they showed to a group of community members Aug. 2 at Winfrey Point are conceptual.
Dallas does ‘delicore’: Turning coffee-shop merch into outfits that work
Celebrities in New York City and Los Angeles sporting hoodies and hats from their favorite eateries have sparked a fashion fad dubbed “delicore.”. There’s comedian Pete Davidson in an Uncle Paulie’s Deli cap, actor Jake Gyllenhaal in a Russ & Daughters “LOX” bagels sweatshirt. Around Oak Cliff, trend setters rocking Bonton Farms T’s, yogis carrying colorful water bottles from Joy Macarons or pit bulls wearing bandanas from The Salty.
Christina Ricci to be guest speaker at The Family Place Trailblazer Luncheon
The Family Place will have actress Christina Ricci as guest speaker at its annual Trailblazer Awards. Ricci is an Emmy, Golden Globe and SAG nominee known for her roles in movies, like The Addams Family and Sleepy Hollow, and the shows Yellowjackets and Wednesday. She was recently nominated for a primetime Emmy for her role in Yellowjackets and starred in the 2010 Broadway production, Time Stands Still.
Rodartes to launch first restaurant concept since taking reins of Trinity Groves
Julian and Alexa Rodarte will launch a new restaurant at Trinity Groves this month. Lexy’s, which will offer champagne at the press of a button and farm-to-table intentions, is their first new venture since taking over management of the restaurant complex from developer Phil Romano in April. Julian Rodarte...
Upcoming performance at Deep Ellum’s Undermain Theatre focuses on Blind Lemon Jefferson
Lonesome Blues, a solo-performer meditation on the life of Blind Lemon Jefferson, is coming soon to the Undermain Theatre in Deep Ellum. Blind Lemon Jefferson started his musical career in Deep Ellum in the 1920s and went on to make more than 80 records. His work propelled the growth of genres including rhythm and blues, soul, doo-wop, rap and hip-hop.
Meet John Fish, Woodrow Wilson High School’s new head football coach, athletic coordinator
John Fish isn’t new to North Texas, but he is new to Dallas ISD. His coaching career started at Del City High School in Oklahoma. After getting married, he and his wife moved to Texas, and Fish started working as coach at Lone Star High School in Frisco ISD. Then after a stint at Bonham High School as assistant athletic director and head football coach, he moved back to coach at Lone Star.
Neighborhood author found new calling in writing children’s books after retirement
After a 40-year career spent counseling adults, Lake Highlands resident Dr. Anne Worth made a life shift partly jolted by the pandemic. At 80, she’s already published two children’s books since the pandemic with a third on the way. After retiring from counseling and moving to the community at the Landon, she has been writing consistently.
