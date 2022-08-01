Michigan’s Smith, MSU’s Henderson named to Bednarik Award watch list

www.mlive.com
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
People React to Sheriff Bevier’s Decision to Turn Dee Ann Warner’s Missing Persons Case Over to Michigan State PoliceTracy StengelAdrian, MI
Investigative Attorney Shares What Dale Warner was Doing While the Community Rallied to Find His WifeTracy Stengel
Citizens Plan to Rally to Get Justice for Dee Ann WarnerTracy Stengel
Attend the Justice For Dee Rally to Show Your SupportTracy StengelAdrian, MI
Investigators Need Your Help to Get Justice for Dee Ann WarnerTracy Stengel
Related
Wolverine recruiting report: Michigan makes top 3 for four-star CB target Jordan Matthews
Michigan’s football program has yet to land a defensive back commit in the 2023 class, but that could change later this month. Baton Rouge (La.) Woodlawn four-star cornerback Jordan Matthews announced Thursday that he will be committing on Aug. 15 and will be choosing between Michigan, Texas and Tennessee.
Spencer Torkelson’s college coach confident Tigers’ first baseman will rebound after demotion: ‘He’ll be back’
Spencer Torkelson going to the Detroit Tigers at No. 1 overall in the 2020 MLB draft was no surprise. In three seasons at Arizona State, the right-handed-hitting slugger batted .337, mashed 54 home runs and drove in 130 in 129 games. Although Torkelson was demoted to triple-A Toledo on July...
Football season is here: Michigan Wolverines begin fall camp
It is officially football season in Ann Arbor. Michigan opened fall camp Wednesday and will have exactly one month to prepare for its season opener Sept. 3 against Colorado State.
Ex-Michigan safety, WR find new NFL homes
NFL training camps are underway, and two undrafted rookies out of Michigan have found new homes. Receiver Daylen Baldwin signed with the Cleveland Browns on Wednesday, while safety Brad Hawkins inked a deal with the New England Patriots on Tuesday. Both are now with their second NFL teams since going...
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Detroit Lions counting on linebacker Derrick Barnes to make that Year 2 jump
ALLEN PARK -- The Detroit Lions have done solid work filling some perceived holes on their roster. They devoted resources to improving the receiver situation and have spent multiple high draft picks on the defensive trenches through the previous two years. One outside area of concern has remained the linebackers,...
Michigan ‘checked all the boxes’ for new baseball coach Tracy Smith
ANN ARBOR – Tracy Smith took 2021 off from coaching college baseball and spent a lot of time watching Netflix and hanging out with his grandson. At age 56, he was content with his life.
Lions’ Ifeatu Melifonwu shows growth at safety with solid interception in camp
ALLEN PARK -- Ifeatu Melifonwu showed some of the ability behind the Detroit Lions’ decision to test their second-year defensive back at safety during Thursday’s training camp practice. Melifonwu was the free safety in a red-zone team drill against the offense. He showed his patience by sinking and...
Detroit Lions sign standout USFL kick returner, waive injured running back
ALLEN PARK -- The Detroit Lions have signed wide receiver Maurice Alexander and waived injured running back Greg Bell in the corresponding move. Detroit hosted Alexander and two other receivers in Johnnie Dixon and Taywan Taylor for workouts. These tryouts come after undrafted rookie receiver Corey Sutton retired and Quintez Cephus went down with an injury at Tuesday’s session. But, Lions head coach Dan Campbell believes the third-year receiver avoided major scare and will return after a “short period.”
RELATED PEOPLE
Tracy Walker taking ownership of Lions’ defense: ‘Being a leader to me, that (expletive) comes easy’
ALLEN PARK -- Dan Campbell said that when Tracy Walker decided to stick around with the Detroit Lions that he challenged the safety to make this his defense. The second-year head coach revealed he made the same challenge to the returning Charles Harris and that he’s been impressed with the early returns. Walker has been a vocal presence on the back of Detroit’s defense for a couple of years. But Campbell said he’d felt a difference from Walker since that conversation, calling him a man on a mission.
Michigan primary election mostly smooth with scattered mishaps
DETROIT — Despite a handful of hiccups across the state, Michigan’s first major election since a tense November 2020 was a generally smooth operation. There were ballots mailed accidentally in St. Joseph County, a momentary lack of registered voter lists in Inkster, and a challenger was thrown out of Detroit’s absentee ballot counting center. But overall, problems in Michigan’s primary election on Tuesday were mostly scattered instead of systemic.
It’s not just the heat Wednesday, it’s the humidity
Wednesday will have dangerous heat if you have to work outside for a long time. It won’t be just the actual temperature, but the hot temperature combined with high humidity. Southwest winds are going to transport the hot air in Wisconsin, Minnesota, Illinois and Iowa today into Lower Michigan tomorrow.
Live election results for Grand Rapids-area races for Aug. 2, 2022
GRAND RAPIDS, MI -- Voters on Tuesday, Aug. 2, will decide a number of state, local and federal primaries, tax requests and more in the Grand Rapids area and across the state of Michigan. For live-updated unofficial results Tuesday night of contested primaries in Kent and Ottawa counties, scroll below....
IN THIS ARTICLE
Huron River testing does not detect hexavalent chromium after spill
WIXOM, MI – Results from water samples collected downstream from where hexavalent chromium was released into the Huron River failed to detect the toxic chemical, officials said. The Michigan Department of Environment, Great Lakes, and Energy said they found “no detectable presence” of hexavalent chromium in nine surface water...
Melissa LaGrand leading Democratic primary rematch over Jim Talen in race for Kent County Board’s 16th District
GRAND RAPIDS, MI – Kent County Commissioner Melissa LaGrand is on the way to successfully fending off a challenge Tuesday from a former, long-time county commissioner in the Democratic primary for the county board’s 16th District. As of 11:55 p.m. Tuesday, Aug. 2, LaGrand was holding 1,241 votes...
Wixom police investigate factory that put chemicals into Huron River
WIXOM, MI — Local law enforcement has opened a criminal investigation into the circumstances of a release at an auto supplier that put cancer-causing contaminates in the Huron River through a wastewater discharge. Lieutenant Mark Bradley of the Wixom Police Department confirmed a local investigation is looking into what...
Kristian Grant wins close Democratic primary race for state House’s 82nd District
GRAND RAPIDS, MI – In a narrow race, challenger Kristian Grant defeated two other candidates – one by less than 70 votes – to win the Democratic primary on Tuesday for the 82nd state House District. “It’s still setting in. With such an extremely close margin, it...
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
James, Marlinga to battle for 10th U.S. House district seat in November
Republican candidate John James will go on to square off against former Macomb County prosecutor Carl Marlinga, his Democratic contender, this November after both secured victory in their respective primaries early Wednesday morning. James, a Farmington Hills businessman and veteran, won the Republican primary with 86.3% votes compared to opponent...
After empty boat and dogs spotted, search leads to man dead in Michigan lake
HARRISON TOWNSHIP, MI — Macomb County sheriff’s deputies here recovered the body of 49-year-old James Hauff 8 feet underwater in Lake St. Clair in the early morning hours of Tuesday, Aug. 2, ClickOnDetroit reported. The discovery followed a nearly four-hour search that began when boaters found two dogs...
‘People are devastated:’ At hearing, PFAS harms take center stage
EAST LANSING, MI — To say contamination at the former Wurtsmith Air Force base has harmed Craig Minor and his family would be putting it mildly. Minor, a retired lieutenant colonel, lived with his wife, Carrie, in Oscoda in the mid-1980s, when base drinking water came from on-site groundwater wells.
Driver denied hitting Make-A-Wish bicyclists and said crash scene ‘almost looks real,’ police say
IONIA COUNTY, MI – Immediately after the crash, the driver accused of running over five Make-A-Wish bicyclists, killing two and critically injuring three others, denied hitting anything. Mandy Marie Benn, 42, of Ionia, is accused of driving under the influence of drugs in the crash Saturday, July 30, that...
The Grand Rapids Press
Grand Rapids, MI
22K+
Followers
27K+
Post
15M+
Views
ABOUT
The Grand Rapids Press and MLive www.mlive.com/grand-rapids. Part of Michigan's #1 media organization www.mlivemediagroup.comhttps://www.mlive.com/grand-rapids-muskegon/
Comments / 0