Will Project L Be Free to Play?

Is Free-To-Play The Future of Fighting Games?
With the release of MultiVersus, people are discussing whether free-to-play fighting games are the future of the genre. MultiVersus currently has the most concurrent players on steam, well over 100,000 players. This is on Steam alone, MultiVersus is available on consoles as well like PS4/PS5, and Xbox consoles. Many free-to-play fighting games have been offering rollback and crossplay, which fans consider essential. However, games like Dragon Ball FighterZ, and Granblue Fantasy: Versus are still missing them.
God of War games have always been one of the biggest ones in the Playstation catalog. With the launch of God of War seeing Kratos and his son in the Norse mythology, the franchise was reborn. Bringing the franchise was certainly a good call as it was one of the best games of the year. Now the sequel is on its way and fans will want to know, what is the God of War Ragnarok Preorder Bonuses?
Week 7 of the LCK Summer 2022 Split has wrapped up, leaving two games left in the Summer season before playoffs. Teams now race to determine their post-split fates, and if they will participate in the LCK playoffs. With three Worlds spots on the line, now is the most important time for each organization to step up. Two teams have already confirmed their playoffs spots, while two have been eliminated entirely from contention entirely. Here are the Week 8 Power Rankings for the LCK 2022 Summer Split.
After a successful launch, MultiVersus becomes the fighting game with the most concurrent players on Steam. The platform crossover fighter features characters from Warner Bros. intellectual properties. Characters from DC, Cartoon Network, HBO, and more are playable. Successful Launch. After its public launch on Jul. 26, MultiVersus has reached over...
For those who aren’t aware, data miners leaked the next nine heroes that are supposed to be added to the Apex Games. Among those names is one called Scryer, who appears to mess around vision and scanning. With season 14 just around the corner, Xiomara Contreras, aka Vantage and her trailers are already out. However, with them emerged a theory, could Xenia Contreras, Vantage’s mother be Apex Legends Scryer, the leaked legend?
Season 14 brings with it a ton of exciting new changes. Respawn already announced the new legends Vantage, Kings Canyon map change, and other updates. Every season weapons also receive changes and new perks. In the upcoming season, a popular attachment in other FPS games like Call of Duty is coming to Apex Legends. Apex Legends Laser Sights offer a powerful buff to pistols and SMGs.
Traditionally, video gaming has been seen as a low-risk, low-reward pastime that doesn't provide much in the way of financial rewards. Most participants in the sector see it as an enjoyable pastime, except those who make money by winning tournaments or generating cash via streaming. This business model is a...
Dota 2’s upcoming Arlington Major will begin shortly, but numerous issues have already piled up. While some Dota competitions can take place online, all major events (such as Majors) are conducted in person. This means that players must get visas to be able to attend events outside their home countries. While this usually isn’t an issue, the Arlington Major is proving to be an exception. Here’s all the Dota 2 teams denied visas, and what their plans are so far.
Elden Ring was one of the most anticipated games of the last decade. With the Dark Souls gameplay style and writing from legendary author George R. R. Martin, many fans anticipated this would be an amazing game. Not only were they right but it may end up winning Game of the Year. With that fans have mostly beaten the game and may be wondering about some Elden Ring DLC. They may be in luck.
The LEC is back for the Summer with some teams making a lot of changes and others sticking with their five from the Spring. Each of these teams will be duking it out to not only win an LEC Championship but also to get the chance to go to Worlds. With that people may be wondering who to pick on their way to Worlds. Here are the LEC Picks for Week 7 of the 2022 Summer Split.
Today’s Pokemon Direct has been an exciting one for players of Pokemon GO and those purchasing Scarlet and Violet. One thing that will definitely pump up GO players is the introduction of the new Pokemon GO Daily Incense. This piece will go over the details of them, along with other tidbits from that segment of the direct.
The MultiVersus Open Beta is slowly approaching its first proper season. With the launch of MultiVersus Season 1 comes a whole wave of new content for players to enjoy Here’s all the MultiVersus Season 1 details players need to know. Season 1. MultiVersus Season 1 will launch at the...
To kick off the month of August, the Project L team had a few announcements to share with the fighting game community. On Monday August 1, Tom Cannon and the Project L team shared a short video to update everyone on the game’s progress. Not only will the game be free to play, but the team also shared their excitement for the latest champion to join the roster. Illaoi, the bruising top laner, will be added to Project L.
Developers of Melty Blood: Type Lumina, French Bread announces one of the newest characters in the game’s second season, Mash Kyrielight from Fate/Grand Order. Melty Blood: Type Lumina is a 2021 sequel/reboot to the original PC fighting game Melty Blood from 2002. Melty Blood takes characters from Type-Moons visual novel from 2000, Tsukihime. Type Lumina’s release coincides with the Tsukihime remake from 2021.
The Apex Legends Wingman is one of the most well-known weapons in the game. Since the release of Apex Legends, players have been drawn to the high-damage pistol capable of long-range combat. The Wingman is a powerful gun, so in Season 14 it is receiving a nerf by an unexpected reclassification.
After an almost two-month drought of news, Pokemon Scarlet and Violet finally had some aspects revealed. Most of the reveals had been leaked by a riddler/leaker but for those who were able to avoid them, there was brand new information. One of the most major reveals was the new Pokemon Region. Paldea will be the newest Pokemon Region in Pokemon Scarlet and Violet. Here is what is known about Paldea for the newest Pokemon games.
With Season 14 just one week away, massive changes are in store for Apex Legends. The new legend Vantage headlines the update, but weapons and equipment are also getting big adjustments. For a long time players have clamored for the removal of self-revive and in Season 14 their wish will finally come true. Apex Legends Guardian Angel is getting a big change.
Many teams this year had high expectations, and others were set up for failure from the start. Here are the most disappointing CDL teams this year. For the past three years, the Paris Legion have shown that they are okay with putting up mediocre results. The franchise is reluctant to do anything more than the bare minimum, starting at the top.
Hello trainers. The Pokemon ROM hack and fan game community is an ever-growing and dynamic pocket of the Pokemon fandom. Pokemon Radical Red in particular is one of the most popular ROM hacks and its popularity is still growing. This article will go over how to do the Pokemon Ash Gray download on an emulator so players can start enjoying their own versions of Ash’s Kanto adventure.
MultiVersus is home to various Warner Brothers icons. Each character has its designated role. Velma from Scooby Doo is a support class who actually uses projectiles and attack moves to cast buffs/debuffs on friends and enemies. Here is the best MultiVersus Velma build for any players interested in playing her.
