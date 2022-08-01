ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Idaho State

Returned nonresident big game tags go on sale Aug. 4 and are available to residents as second tags

idaho.gov
 2 days ago
Cover picture for the article
idfg.idaho.gov

Comments / 0

Related
Outdoor Life

Why I’m Selling My Antlers

I had just finished dragging a mule deer to the road. It was a nice buck, not a huge trophy that would score well, but representative of a mature animal. His rack had a 24-inch outside spread and two high double forks on each side. To me he was a handsome buck, and I was pleased.
HOBBIES
Outdoor Life

The Best Affordable Deer Rifles

We queried the leading outdoor manufacturers and had them send us their top-selling affordable big-game rifles, scopes, and ammunition and put them to the test. The goal was to showcase the best bargains for cost-conscious deer hunters and to give a real-world account of how these rigs perform. The final results were telling. All are capable whitetail rifles. What separated them wasn’t so much their accuracy—all shot pretty well—but rather their handling and ergonomics. We gave extra weight to rifles that came with extras, like scope bases (and in two cases, scopes), threaded barrels, and other money-saving features. This is a down-to-earth, honest evaluation of the rifles that make up the majority of new guns that hunters take afield each year.
LIFESTYLE
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Local
Idaho Lifestyle
State
Idaho State
Field & Stream

Colorado Man Breaks 75-Year-Old State Brook Trout Record

“In the water with a hook.” That’s all Tim Daniel of Granby would initially divulge to Colorado Parks and Wildlife about where and how he caught a 23-1/4-inch brook trout. You can’t blame a fisherman for wanting to keep his secrets, and CPW seemed to be keeping the secret, too. At least for a while. Daniels caught the huge trout in Monarch Lake on May 23. State aquatic biologist Jon Ewert inspected the fish the day it was caught, but the agency only made the official announcement on Friday, declaring Daniel’s 7.84-pound brook trout a new state record, besting a mark that had stood for 75 years.
GRANBY, CO

Comments / 0

Community Policy