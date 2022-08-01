Returned nonresident big game tags go on sale Aug. 4 and are available to residents as second tags

idfg.idaho.gov
Why I’m Selling My Antlers
I had just finished dragging a mule deer to the road. It was a nice buck, not a huge trophy that would score well, but representative of a mature animal. His rack had a 24-inch outside spread and two high double forks on each side. To me he was a handsome buck, and I was pleased.
The Best Affordable Deer Rifles
We queried the leading outdoor manufacturers and had them send us their top-selling affordable big-game rifles, scopes, and ammunition and put them to the test. The goal was to showcase the best bargains for cost-conscious deer hunters and to give a real-world account of how these rigs perform. The final results were telling. All are capable whitetail rifles. What separated them wasn’t so much their accuracy—all shot pretty well—but rather their handling and ergonomics. We gave extra weight to rifles that came with extras, like scope bases (and in two cases, scopes), threaded barrels, and other money-saving features. This is a down-to-earth, honest evaluation of the rifles that make up the majority of new guns that hunters take afield each year.
Massive Yukon Moose Comes Within A Few Yards For Bowhunter
I mean, my heart went into my throat and I’m sitting here just watching a video. A monster bull coming so close to you that the guide tries to scare it a bit for a better shot… it’s just unheard of. Going after a moose with a...
Only In Alaska… Does A Man Make A Moose Antler Skateboard
This lad seems like the type that would be fun to knock a few back with. I mean, if you’re the type of fella that comes up with absolutely ridiculous ideas like this, yet they actually work, I definitely want to have a few and see what comes out of it. You can be certain there will be a good time involved.
Hungry Grizzly Bear Charges After Mountain Goat Herd Past Group of Stunned Hikers: VIDEO
Sometimes you go outdoors and the outdoors comes right at you. A hungry grizzly bear excited hikers as it chased mountain goats at Glacier National Park. When you visit a national park, seeing the wildlife live their natural lives is one of the best parts about it! However, wildlife can get a little too close at times.
WATCH: Grizzly Bear ‘Reclaiming’ Former Range Gets Scary Close to British Columbia Woman
A woman from Spallumcheen, British Columbia opened her door to find a fed-up grizzly bear taking back what was once woodlands and prime grazing grounds. Thankfully, the bear had no interest in interacting with the new resident and seemed only to want to explore the shrubs and flowers throughout her yard.
Colorado Man Breaks 75-Year-Old State Brook Trout Record
“In the water with a hook.” That’s all Tim Daniel of Granby would initially divulge to Colorado Parks and Wildlife about where and how he caught a 23-1/4-inch brook trout. You can’t blame a fisherman for wanting to keep his secrets, and CPW seemed to be keeping the secret, too. At least for a while. Daniels caught the huge trout in Monarch Lake on May 23. State aquatic biologist Jon Ewert inspected the fish the day it was caught, but the agency only made the official announcement on Friday, declaring Daniel’s 7.84-pound brook trout a new state record, besting a mark that had stood for 75 years.
