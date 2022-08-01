Horse somehow gets stuck in hay feeder near Florida-Alabama state line

www.al.com
Related
SFGate
2 Alligators Fatally Attack Florida Woman After She Falls Into Pond
An 80-year-old woman was killed by two alligators after she fell into a pond near her house in Englewood, Florida, on Friday night, authorities said. Fatal alligator attacks are rare in the United States, typically occurring about once a year, but the latest was at least the third in the United States since May. The body of a man who had been retrieving Frisbees from a lake in Largo, Florida, was found May 31. And in June, a man was killed after being dragged into a retention pond by an alligator in Myrtle Beach, South Carolina.
Stingray impales beachgoer, and second visitor also stung, Florida officials say
The people were standing in ankle-deep water at Daytona Beach when they felt pain “shooting” up their legs, officials said.
toofab.com
Ring Camera Captures Cops Prying Lock Off Door to Evict Family -- Only to Realize They're At Wrong House
Someone's heard saying, "Oh, s--- ... oh, dammit" as the three men start to put the pieces together. A Florida woman watched her Ring camera footage in shock as two police deputies and a third man attempted pry open her front door while she was visiting her mother. Jennifer Michele...
Florida Mother Still Missing Years After Her 2-Year-Old Daughter Was Found In The Middle Of A Highway
23-year-old Detra Renvictoria McGuire lived with her two daughters and boyfriend, Elara Murphy, in Lake City, Florida. The family lived in the Gatorwood Apartments off Huntsboro Street. Detra's parents lived in the same apartment building, and the families were neighbors, the Charley Project reports.
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Woman, 22, seriously hurt after falling off boat & being sucked into its propellers with warning issued to other boaters
A WARNING has been issued after a 22-year-old woman was seriously injured when she fell off of a boat and was sucked into its propellers. The Florida accident is the latest in a string of boating-related incidents that have claimed lives in multiple states. The woman, a tourist, suffered "multiple...
Woman arrested after missing Alabama couple's remains found in Florida
DOTHAN, Ala. (TCD) -- A 35-year-old Florida woman was arrested after the remains of a missing Alabama couple were found. According to a news release from the Dothan Police Department, Shauna Terry and her boyfriend, Damien Bell, were reported missing by family members who had not seen them since July 8. An investigation was reportedly launched.
Wealthy Florida Residents Up in Arms After Wild Hogs Take Over Their Town
Feral hogs have taken over the wealthy town of Sun City Center, Florida and claimed the yards, garbage and greenery as their own. Not surprisingly, residents are fed up with sharing their properties with the destructive animals. It’s unclear just how long the hogs have occupied the Florida neighborhood, but...
South Carolina man, 63, killed after falling up to 100ft into ship’s smokestack he was working on
A man in South Carolina was killed after falling from a height of 100ft to the bottom of a ship’s smokestack while working, officials said.The unnamed 63-year-old man was working while standing on a small platform inside the smokestack. But the platform gave way and the man fell to the bottom of the structure on Sunday, said North Charleston’s police department.The workers lost sight of the man after he fell to the bottom of the ship but maintained audible contact with him till he became unresponsive, officials said in an incident report.The man was found dead with injuries by...
IN THIS ARTICLE
An ‘aggressive’ alligator was spotted at this Florida park. Watch it eat breakfast
A park in Central Florida was forced to close on Sunday morning after an “aggressive” alligator was spotted. According to Mount Dora Police Department’s Facebook page, Palm Island Park had to shut temporarily over safety concerns. A sign posted by authorities reportedly said “aggressive 10 foot plus...
13-Year-Old Florida Girl Fights Off Alligator Attack Near Boat Dock
A 13-year-old girl survived an attack from an alligator on Sunday, July 24 in Hardee County, Florida. Briann Morr was swimming at the Gardner Boat Ramp in Zolfo Springs when she heard something enter the water. She shared her story with NBC-2 out of Fort Myers. “I turn around because...
Waitress steals $500K from woman in 90s to pay for trips, house and car, Florida cops say
A Florida waitress swindled more than a half-million dollars from a woman in her 90s — then spent some of the money on vacations to the Bahamas and Walt Disney World, officials said. She also used the stolen funds to pay for her house and buy a car, according...
Woman who once claimed to be a Miami-Dade cop has been accused of molestation in Florida
Five years ago, Diana Elizabeth Guevara shared a story with the media: She claimed to be a former Miami-Dade police officer who underwent several gender affirmation surgeries at a new LGBTQ clinic at the University of Miami. But Guevara has now made headlines for something else. She was arrested earlier...
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
Tennessee firefighters rescue puppy with head stuck in truck tire
July 27 (UPI) -- Firefighters in Tennessee came to the rescue of a curious puppy that got its head stuck through the middle of a disused truck tire. The Hardin County Fire Department said in a Facebook post that firefighters responded to the Savannah home to rescue a puppy with its head stuck through the middle of the tire's rim.
Bear rings doorbell at South Carolina home
July 27 (UPI) -- A South Carolina woman's security camera captured video of the moment a bear strolled onto her front porch and rang the doorbell in the middle of the night. Wendy Watson said the doorbell camera at her Greenville County home started recording about 3:30 a.m. Tuesday, triggered by the motion of a bear that wandered up to her front door.
Five charming small towns in Georgia that are considered a must-visit
Disclaimer: The following information was gathered from the Planet Ware website and is for 2022. It is for educational purposes. If you're planning on visiting Georgia or if you're looking for nice places to live, you might want to consider the following small towns.
Giant eagle ray jumps into Alabama family's boat
July 19 (UPI) -- An Alabama family participating in a fishing event ended up with an especially rare catch when a 400-pound eagle ray jumped into their boat. April Jones of Saraland said she and her family were participating in the Alabama Deep Sea Fishing Rodeo when the giant ray jumped out of the water and landed on their boat, striking her in the shoulder.
Alabama man dies in wreck on rural Alabama highway
Alabama troopers are investigating a wreck that killed an Alabama man Sunday night. Jessie L. Dixon Jr., 61, of Troy was fatally injured in a single-vehicle crash that occurred at approximately 10:30 p.m. Sunday, July 31. Dixon was reportedly driving on Alabama 87 near the 55 mile marker when the...
dailyphew.com
Dog Abandoned In A Parking Lot Does Not Stop Hugging His Rescuers
If there is one thing about the handsome Clarence that stands out, it is that he treats others with a lot of affection in the hopes that they would return the favor. This adorable golden retriever mix who is 4 years old has just one goal in mind: to embrace everyone he encounters and win their hearts.
PETS・
What is Florida's Most Populated City? What is its Least?
Mary Whitworth, CC BY-SA 4.0 via Wikimedia Commons. With a population of around 21,216,924, Florida is the third most populated state in the United States. And Florida is rapidly growing. According to United States Census data, Florida's population increased by 211,196 from July 1, 2020, to July 1, 2021. This level of growth was second only to that of Texas.
dailyphew.com
A Woolly Ram Was Discovered In A Forest, Barely Able To Move
Ram named Baarack was just saved by Australia’s Edgar’s Mission Animal Sanctuary. He was so fuzzy that he could hardly move while being covered in all that wool, which made it seem like he had been lost in the jungle for a very long time. Shearing sheep on...
AL.com
Birmingham, AL
187K+
Followers
54K+
Post
66M+
Views
ABOUT
AL.com is Alabama's source for news, sports, entertainment, weather and more.https://www.al.com
Comments / 1