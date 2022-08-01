The Wayne County Sheriff’s Office reports the arrest of a Town of Ontario man following a disturbance in the Town of Ontario on August 2nd, 2022. Deputies arrested Aneudy Reyes-Gonzalez, age 18, of Winesap Lane in the Town of Ontario for Disorderly Conduct Monday evening while on Jonathan Lane in the Town of Ontario. It is alleged that Mr. Reyez-Gonzalez threatened to shoot and beat up civilians on Jonathan Lane while walking up and down the street causing public alarm. Mr. Reyes-Gonzalez was transported to the Wayne County Sheriff’s Office and held for a CAP arraignment to answer the charge of Disorderly Conduct.

WAYNE COUNTY, NY ・ 1 DAY AGO