POTUS

Watch live: Karine Jean-Pierre holds press briefing

The Hill
The Hill
 2 days ago

White House press secretary Karine Jean-Pierre is slated to hold a press briefing on Monday.

The event is scheduled to begin at 1:45 p.m. ET.

Watch the live video above.

