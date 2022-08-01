Helicopter Crashes Near Arcadia Monday Morning

www.1380kcim.com
Related
stormlakeradio.com
Lake View Man Injured in Motorcycle-Deer Accident
A Lake View man was injured in a motorcycle-deer accident earlier this week. According to Sac County Sheriff Ken McClure, the accident happened early Tuesday morning about seven miles north of Sac City. 45-year-old Kelly Peterson was traveling southbound on county road M-54 around 1:20am on Tuesday, when a deer ran onto the roadway in Peterson's path. Peterson was thrown from his 2022 Harley Davidson motorcycle.
KCCI.com
Man survives helicopter crash in west central Iowa
CARROLL COUNTY, Iowa — A pilot is lucky to be alive after a helicopter crashed in Carroll County. The wreck happened Monday morning south of Arcadia. The sheriff's office says Michael Milliron was spraying a corn field when the engine suddenly quit. He was able to walk to the...
Sioux City Journal
Victim of fatal plane crash near Ute, Iowa has been identified
UTE, Iowa — The Monona County Sheriff's Office has identified the pilot who died in an airplane crash Saturday near Ute. The pilot, 45-year-old Brady Neil Penner, of Weatherford, Oklahoma, succumbed to his injuries and was pronounced dead on the scene, according to a press release from the sheriff's office.
Cass County Sheriff’s Office investigating the killing of two dogs near Cumberland
(Cumberland) The Cass County Sheriff’s Office says on August 2nd, they were made aware of the animal abuse, cruelty and killing of two dogs in the area of rural Cumberland. These two dogs had been missing since July 27th and were found dead near a bridge on 660th Street, close to Tucson Road. The rear legs of the dogs had been bound and they were found to have been shot in the head.
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
KCCI.com
Police arrest 3 Iowa teens connected to shooting that critically injured woman
FORT DODGE, Iowa — Fort Dodge police have arrested three juveniles they believe are connected to aJuly shooting that critically injured a woman. Police have arrested 17-year-old Jamarrion J. Davis, 17-year-old Patrick E. Walker and 16-year-old Javen C. Preston. Davis is charged with intimidation with a dangerous weapon, a...
Iowa Woman Rescued From River After Horse Riding Accident
It’s summertime, when people are constantly doing outside activities, whether it be playing a sport, yard work, or just going on a trail ride. But things are bound to go wrong which is what happened Sunday on a horseback ride. Over along the Middle Racoon River, EMS was called...
raccoonvalleyradio.com
A Women Airlifted To Area Hospital After Horseriding Accident
A woman was seriously injured after a horse riding accident in Guthrie County Sunday morning. According to the Guthrie County Sheriff’s Office, first responders were dispatched near the 2500 block of Winding Trail near Marlowe Ray Hunting in Linden at roughly 9:51am when a woman was climbing a steep bank on a horse and the horse fell over on top of the woman in a ravine.
Iowa Crop-Dusting Pilot Dies After Weekend Crash
A pilot who was flying a crop-dusting plane in Iowa over the weekend has died following a crash. The Des Moines Register reports that the accident happened in Western Iowa near the town of Ute. The Monona County 911 Center received a call just after 1 p.m. on Saturday that an airplane had crashed near 230th Street and Teak Avenue. That is just to the south of Ute, Iowa. When emergency crews arrived, they discovered a crop-dusting plane on the roadway on fire, according to the Register.
IN THIS ARTICLE
kjan.com
Horse riding accident in Guthrie County
(Linden, Iowa) – The Guthrie County Sheriff’s Office reports Panora EMS was called into service to assist an individual that had been injured in a horse riding accident along the Middle Raccoon River, Sunday. The incident happened at around 9:47-a.m., when a woman fell off a horse and into a ravine, in rural Linden.
Spray plane crashes after hitting electrical line in Monona County
A pilot died Saturday after his spray plane hit electrical wires and crashed just south of Ute, Iowa.
KIMT
A cool cleanup on US Highway 20 in northern Iowa
WEBSTER COUNTY, Iowa - During a the hot Midwest summer, many of us are looking for a cool treat to cool off with. Earlier this week, there was plenty to be had - on US Highway 20 in Webster County. Check out this post from the Iowa DOT on a...
raccoonvalleyradio.com
Dallas County Sheriff’s Report August 1, 2022
A minor driver was on Grand Prairie Parkway, when a vehicle with a trailer driven by Pamela Maeyaert, Eugene, Or, made contact with the vehicle the minor was driving. No injuries were reported and damage to the minor’s vehicle was estimated at $2000. July 29. Joshua Kleinhans, West Des...
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
Sioux City Journal
FAA, NTSB to investigate fatal plane crash near Ute, Iowa
UTE, Iowa — The Federal Aviation Administration and the National Transportation Safety Board will investigate a Saturday plane crash near the Monona County community of Ute that left the pilot dead. At around 1:09 p.m. Saturday, the Monona County 911 center received a call of an aircraft that had...
raccoonvalleyradio.com
Tuhn Sentenced to Prison for Two February Incidents
A Jefferson man was recently sentenced to prison for a couple of incidents. According to court documents, 43-year-old Richard Tuhn pled guilty to a Class D Felony for dominion/control of a firearm/offensive weapon by a domestic abuse offender. He was sentenced to five years in prison. Tuhn also pled guilty to an aggravated misdemeanor for his second offense for domestic abuse assault. He was sentenced to two years in prison. Finally, Tuhn pled guilty to a serious misdemeanor for his second offense for possession of marijuana and was sentenced to six months in prison. Additionally, the no contact order with the victim has been lifted. Court documents show each prison sentence is to be served concurrently.
kjan.com
BOIL WATER ADVISORY for parts of Shelby County
(Avoca, Iowa) – Officials with Regional Water said Monday, that one of their pipes was hit South of Kirkman/northeast of Harlan (Nishna Ave, Oak Road, & M36). Crews were working to repair the pipe. Official say “When water is restored, these customers will be in a BOIL ADVISORY for the next couple days. Customers affected should have received a phone call and/or email.”
kjan.com
Fort Dodge Woman Charged with Insurance Fraud
Des Moines, Iowa – Officials with the Iowa Insurance Division’s Fraud Bureau report a Fort Dodge woman, 45-year-old Angelina Marie Majors, was charged with one count of Insurance Fraud – Presenting False Information (Class D Felony) following an investigation by the Iowa Insurance Division’s Fraud Bureau.
1380kcim.com
Carroll Man Accused Of Assaulting Postal Worker Sentenced Thursday
A Carroll man arrested in April for assaulting a postal worker has been sentenced in Carroll County District Court. According to court records, 25-year-old Omare Davonte Prince was charged with assault with the intent to commit sexual abuse, an aggravated misdemeanor. The charge stemmed from an April 20 incident in the 500 block of E. 18th Street. A Carroll Police Department affidavit says Prince grabbed the buttocks and crotch of a female mail carrier while she was inside the Fairview Apartment building. When the victim attempted to leave the building, Prince followed her and continued making inappropriate comments. He pled guilty in June to a lesser count of assault causing bodily injury, a serious misdemeanor, and was sentenced Thursday to a year in the Carroll County jail. However, that jail sentence and associated fines were suspended, and Prince was instead placed on probation for two years with the Carroll County Probation Office. The sentence, if ever enforced, will be served consecutively with a 60-day sentence handed down in June for an unrelated assault that occurred in May.
Herpes kills thousands of carp in Storm Lake
The koi herpes virus is killing a massive number of young carp in Storm Lake, where they are washing ashore and rotting by the thousands, according to the Iowa Department of Natural Resources. It’s the first time the virus — officially known as cyprinid herpesvirus 3 — has been detected in Iowa. It is not […] The post Herpes kills thousands of carp in Storm Lake appeared first on Iowa Capital Dispatch.
Two arrested on drug charges in Harlan
(Harlan) The Harlan Police Department arrested two people on drug charges. Crystal Jean Oliver, 30, of Harlan, was arrested following a traffic stop on July 29th. Oliver was transported to the Shelby County Jail where she was charged with Controlled Substance Violation, Possession of Drug Paraphernalia, Prohibited Acts, Failure to Affix Drug Tax Stamp, Failure to Obey Traffic Device and Open Container.
1380kcim.com
2022 Carroll County Fair Animal Show Results
The Carroll County Iowa State University (ISU) Extension and Outreach Office has released the final results of animal shows held during the Carroll County Fair last month. Over 150 awards were presented to participants across eight categories. The 2022 Carroll County Fair was held from July 12 through July 17 at the fairgrounds in Coon Rapids. The complete list of awardees can be found included below. Carroll Broadcasting will bring you the list of static exhibits selected for presentation at the Iowa State Fair in upcoming newscasts.
Comments / 0