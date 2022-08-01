ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Utica, NY

Utica drowning victim recovered after days of searching river, police say

Romesentinel.com
 2 days ago
Romesentinel.com

Yorkville man charged with murder in Fulton County fire, troopers say

EPHRATAH — A Yorkville man has been charged with murder following a fatal house fire in Fulton County, according to the New York State Police. Troopers said Sara E. Stinnett, 74, was found dead in her Route 67 home in the Town of Ephratah following a house fire on May 13. Fulton County is located on the east side of Herkimer County.
FULTON COUNTY, NY
informnny.com

Missing man’s body from Mohawk River found

UTICA, N.Y. (WUTR/WFXV/WPNY) – On Saturday, July 30th, the Utica Police Department reported that the body of Musar Pwa had been recovered from the Mohawk River. The Utica Police Department would like to thank the Oneida County Sheriff’s Office and New York State Department of Environmental Conservation for their assistance with the search during the past several days.
UTICA, NY
WKTV

Two vehicles crash near ramp on Route 49 eastbound in Rome

ROME, N.Y. – State police are investigating a two-vehicle crash that happened on Route 49 in Rome around 9:40 a.m. Wednesday morning. One of the vehicle occupants was reportedly trapped and had to be removed by emergency responders following the crash, which happened eastbound near the Route 825 ramp.
ROME, NY
localsyr.com

Two people taken to hospital after car crash in Rome

(WSYR-TV) — According to New York State Police, a two-car crash occurred on Rte 49 on Wednesday, August 3, at 9:39 a.m. 86-year-old, Kenneth J. Ingerham from Clinton, N.Y., was driving eastbound on Rte 49 when he started to pass a 2006 Subaru Legacy, driven by 31-year-old, Ismael C. Velez of Rome.
ROME, NY
Romesentinel.com

Rome teenager reported missing again, police say

ROME — A 14-year-old girl who has run away from home on several occasions so far this year has been reported missing again, according to the Rome Police Department. Police said they are searching for Chloe Wall, age 14, who is believed to be in the Rome or Utica area. Police said Wall was last seen at her home on East Thomas Street between 10:30 and 11 p.m. on July 25. She was reported missing by her father on July 30.
ROME, NY
News 8 WROC

Utica man charged with felonies in July 31 shooting

UTICA, N.Y. (WUTR/WFXV/WPNY) – The Utica Police Department is reporting that a man has been charged with multiple felonies after a shooting incident that occurred in Utica on July 31st. Around 11:15 pm on Sunday, officers arrived at the scene of a ‘shots fired’ incident at the intersection of Jason Street and Whitesboro Street. The […]
UTICA, NY
localsyr.com

Sheriff deputies warn about ‘100 Deadliest Days of Summer’

CENTRAL NEW YORK (WSYR-TV) — Distracted driving can quickly turn deadly. We’re currently in the ‘100 Deadliest Days of Summer’, which is the dangerous period for drivers between Memorial Day and Labor Day. The Onondaga County Sheriff’s Office is reminding teen drivers to keep their eyes...
Romesentinel.com

Residents suffer smoke inhalation in early morning Utica fire

UTICA — Several people were treated for smoke inhalation in an early morning house fire on Stark Street in Utica on Wednesday, according to the Utica Fire Department. Fire officials said the alarm was raised at 4:02 a.m. Wednesday for a house fire at the three-story 1310 Stark St., at the intersection with Noyes Street and the Arterial. Responding firefighters reported smoke and fire visible from the second floor.
UTICA, NY
Romesentinel.com

Damage charged on Seneca Street in Rome, police say

ROME — A 35-year-old man is accused of damaging his downstairs neighbor's outdoor property on Seneca Street Saturday morning, according to the Rome Police Department. Police said Maverik A. Minett, of Rome, used a block of wood to heavily damage the outdoor property belonging to his downstairs neighbor on the morning of July 30. Police said Minett damaged a stairwell, a fire pit, some stone statues and smashed out the glass on the front door.
ROME, NY
Romesentinel.com

Damage caused during domestic dispute, Whitesboro police say

WHITESBORO — A 30-year-old has been charged with multiple felonies for damaging property during a domestic dispute on Pine Street, according to the Whitesboro Police Department. Police said Carmon Lyons, 30, of Whitesboro, was involved in a domestic dispute on Pine Street at about 8 p.m. Saturday. Police said...
WHITESBORO, NY
Romesentinel.com

False alarm for reported plane crash

VIENNA — A reported plane crash in the Vienna and Sylvan Beach area was found to be a false alarm Wednesday afternoon, according to the Sylvan Beach Fire Dept. A possible crash was reported to 911 at about 12:45 p.m. in the area northeast of Sylvan Beach, prompting several fire departments and Mercy Flight helicopter to start searching.
SYLVAN BEACH, NY
informnny.com

Boonville man charged for boating accident at 4th Lake

TOWN OF WEBB, N.Y. (WUTR/WFXV/WPNY) – The Town of Webb Police have reported that a Boonville man was charged after allegedly submerging a boat while under the influence of alcohol with multiple people on board on July 31st. Around 7:44 pm on Sunday, officers with the Town of Webb...
BOONVILLE, NY
Syracuse.com

Man crushed to death by water pipes in Oswego County, deputies say

New Haven, N.Y. — A man was crushed to death by water pipes on a construction site in Oswego County, deputies announced Monday. Nenad Kocmar, 30, of Chicago, was working at a construction site near Hurlbut and Johnson roads in the town of New Haven at 8:55 a.m Friday when the accident happened., said Lt. Andy Bucher, a spokesperson for the Oswego County Sheriff’s Office.
OSWEGO COUNTY, NY
Romesentinel.com

Robbery arrest in Frankfort after store stickup, police say

FRANKFORT — A 49-year-old man robbed Frankfort Valley Auto Sales at gunpoint early Monday morning, and multiple law enforcement agencies responded to help track him through the woods, according to the Frankfort Town Police Department. Police said Timothy E. Horner, of Herkimer, entered the auto shop on Acme Road...
FRANKFORT, NY
Romesentinel.com

Trespass charged at Rome car lot, police say

ROME — A Rome man is accused of trespassing on a motor vehicle lot on South Jay Street, leading to an investigation into the possible theft of catalytic converters, according to the Rome Police Department. Police said Louis Schipano, 38, of Rome, was spotted walking along South George Street...
ROME, NY

