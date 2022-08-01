Utica drowning victim recovered after days of searching river, police say

romesentinel.com
Yorkville man charged with murder in Fulton County fire, troopers say
EPHRATAH — A Yorkville man has been charged with murder following a fatal house fire in Fulton County, according to the New York State Police. Troopers said Sara E. Stinnett, 74, was found dead in her Route 67 home in the Town of Ephratah following a house fire on May 13. Fulton County is located on the east side of Herkimer County.
Fulton Police Seek Public’s Assistance In Locating Missing Teen
FULTON – The Fulton Police Department is asking for the public’s assistance in locating a missing teenager. Natalie Steele, 16 years of age, of Fulton, was reported missing by her guardian on August 1, 2022 at approximately 3:30 a.m. Steele has been known to frequent locations in Oswego...
Missing man’s body from Mohawk River found
UTICA, N.Y. (WUTR/WFXV/WPNY) – On Saturday, July 30th, the Utica Police Department reported that the body of Musar Pwa had been recovered from the Mohawk River. The Utica Police Department would like to thank the Oneida County Sheriff’s Office and New York State Department of Environmental Conservation for their assistance with the search during the past several days.
Two vehicles crash near ramp on Route 49 eastbound in Rome
ROME, N.Y. – State police are investigating a two-vehicle crash that happened on Route 49 in Rome around 9:40 a.m. Wednesday morning. One of the vehicle occupants was reportedly trapped and had to be removed by emergency responders following the crash, which happened eastbound near the Route 825 ramp.
Two people taken to hospital after car crash in Rome
(WSYR-TV) — According to New York State Police, a two-car crash occurred on Rte 49 on Wednesday, August 3, at 9:39 a.m. 86-year-old, Kenneth J. Ingerham from Clinton, N.Y., was driving eastbound on Rte 49 when he started to pass a 2006 Subaru Legacy, driven by 31-year-old, Ismael C. Velez of Rome.
Rome teenager reported missing again, police say
ROME — A 14-year-old girl who has run away from home on several occasions so far this year has been reported missing again, according to the Rome Police Department. Police said they are searching for Chloe Wall, age 14, who is believed to be in the Rome or Utica area. Police said Wall was last seen at her home on East Thomas Street between 10:30 and 11 p.m. on July 25. She was reported missing by her father on July 30.
Utica man charged with felonies in July 31 shooting
UTICA, N.Y. (WUTR/WFXV/WPNY) – The Utica Police Department is reporting that a man has been charged with multiple felonies after a shooting incident that occurred in Utica on July 31st. Around 11:15 pm on Sunday, officers arrived at the scene of a ‘shots fired’ incident at the intersection of Jason Street and Whitesboro Street. The […]
One adult, four children rescued from the wilderness in Herkimer County
OHIO — One adult and four children were rescued from the woods around North Lake in Herkimer County Saturday morning, having been lost for nearly an entire day, according to the state Department of Environmental Conservation. Authorities said a 47-year-old man took four children, ages 5, 8, 9 and...
Sheriff deputies warn about ‘100 Deadliest Days of Summer’
CENTRAL NEW YORK (WSYR-TV) — Distracted driving can quickly turn deadly. We’re currently in the ‘100 Deadliest Days of Summer’, which is the dangerous period for drivers between Memorial Day and Labor Day. The Onondaga County Sheriff’s Office is reminding teen drivers to keep their eyes...
Residents suffer smoke inhalation in early morning Utica fire
UTICA — Several people were treated for smoke inhalation in an early morning house fire on Stark Street in Utica on Wednesday, according to the Utica Fire Department. Fire officials said the alarm was raised at 4:02 a.m. Wednesday for a house fire at the three-story 1310 Stark St., at the intersection with Noyes Street and the Arterial. Responding firefighters reported smoke and fire visible from the second floor.
Damage charged on Seneca Street in Rome, police say
ROME — A 35-year-old man is accused of damaging his downstairs neighbor's outdoor property on Seneca Street Saturday morning, according to the Rome Police Department. Police said Maverik A. Minett, of Rome, used a block of wood to heavily damage the outdoor property belonging to his downstairs neighbor on the morning of July 30. Police said Minett damaged a stairwell, a fire pit, some stone statues and smashed out the glass on the front door.
Damage caused during domestic dispute, Whitesboro police say
WHITESBORO — A 30-year-old has been charged with multiple felonies for damaging property during a domestic dispute on Pine Street, according to the Whitesboro Police Department. Police said Carmon Lyons, 30, of Whitesboro, was involved in a domestic dispute on Pine Street at about 8 p.m. Saturday. Police said...
Utica Police Arrest Gunman Involved in Recent Shooting
UTICA, NY – A 27-year-old man was arrested and charged with attempted assault and multiple...
3 men shot on the same Syracuse block just over an hour apart, 1 in critical condition
Syracuse, N.Y. — Three people were injured in shootings in the same block on Syracuse’s Near Westside just over an hour apart Tuesday night, police said. One person is in critical condition. Around 8:36 p.m., police received reports of a shooting with injuries in the 200 block of...
False alarm for reported plane crash
VIENNA — A reported plane crash in the Vienna and Sylvan Beach area was found to be a false alarm Wednesday afternoon, according to the Sylvan Beach Fire Dept. A possible crash was reported to 911 at about 12:45 p.m. in the area northeast of Sylvan Beach, prompting several fire departments and Mercy Flight helicopter to start searching.
Police seek public’s help identifying suspect in Central NY bank robbery
North Syracuse, N.Y. -- Police are seeking the public’s help identifying a suspect in a bank robbery just after noon Tuesday in North Syracuse. Around 12:39 p.m., Solvay Bank, 628 South Main St., was robbed, according to a news release from the North Syracuse police. Police are currently trying...
Boonville man charged for boating accident at 4th Lake
TOWN OF WEBB, N.Y. (WUTR/WFXV/WPNY) – The Town of Webb Police have reported that a Boonville man was charged after allegedly submerging a boat while under the influence of alcohol with multiple people on board on July 31st. Around 7:44 pm on Sunday, officers with the Town of Webb...
Man crushed to death by water pipes in Oswego County, deputies say
New Haven, N.Y. — A man was crushed to death by water pipes on a construction site in Oswego County, deputies announced Monday. Nenad Kocmar, 30, of Chicago, was working at a construction site near Hurlbut and Johnson roads in the town of New Haven at 8:55 a.m Friday when the accident happened., said Lt. Andy Bucher, a spokesperson for the Oswego County Sheriff’s Office.
Robbery arrest in Frankfort after store stickup, police say
FRANKFORT — A 49-year-old man robbed Frankfort Valley Auto Sales at gunpoint early Monday morning, and multiple law enforcement agencies responded to help track him through the woods, according to the Frankfort Town Police Department. Police said Timothy E. Horner, of Herkimer, entered the auto shop on Acme Road...
Trespass charged at Rome car lot, police say
ROME — A Rome man is accused of trespassing on a motor vehicle lot on South Jay Street, leading to an investigation into the possible theft of catalytic converters, according to the Rome Police Department. Police said Louis Schipano, 38, of Rome, was spotted walking along South George Street...
