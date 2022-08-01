Euro 2022: How the 12 month delay had a huge impact on England's quest for glory

www.90min.com
Related
Fans hail ‘iconic’ moment Chloe Kelly celebrated her goal for England
Fans have hailed Chloe Kelly’s celebration after scoring her winning goal for the Lionesses against Germany as an “iconic” moment for women.The England women’s team won the European Championship final against Germany 2-1 on Sunday (31 July), in front of a record crowd of 87,000 at Wembley Stadium.After scoring the deciding goal during extra time, a delighted Kelly was seen tearing off her number 18 jersey and spinning it over her head as she ran across the pitch.The celebration sparked joy across the country and quickly went viral as a “hugely significant” representation of the progress made in women’s football.“This...
When is England Women’s next match?
ENGLAND'S 56 years of misery was put to an end when the Lionesses defeated Germany in a record breaking Women's Euro final - and fans are itching to see them back in action. The Lionesses had a phenomenal tournament, winning every single match and only conceding two goals. And a...
FIFA・
Lucy Bronze admits she would have traded all her club honours for Euro 2022 success
Lucy Bronze has admitted she would have swapped all her honours at club level for Euro 2022 victory with England after the Lionesses beat Germany 2-1 at Wembley.
RELATED PEOPLE
West Ham learn potential Europa Conference League play-off opposition
West Ham United will face either Danish side Viborg or Faroese outfit B36 Torshavn in the play-off round of the Europa Conference League.
Juventus step up interest in Jorginho as Arthur edges closer to exit
Juventus step up interest in Jorginho as Arthur edges closer to exit.
Mauricio Pochettino believes PSG should have beaten Real Madrid in Champions League
Mauricio Pochettino thinks that Real Madrid should have been eliminated from last season's Champions League by Paris Saint-Germain, but the French side were let down by the officiating in the second leg.
IN THIS ARTICLE
Diogo Jota signs new long-term Liverpool contract
Portugal international Diogo Jota has signed a new contract with Liverpool.
Lionesses’ Earnings For Euro 2022 Is Same As Cristiano Ronaldo’s Daily Pay At Manchester United
Members of the Lionesses squad will each get £55,000 for winning the Euro 2022 tournament, which is the same amount as Cristiano Ronaldo earns per day. The prize package was pre agreed between the team and the Football Association and the bonus for lifting the trophy was set at £55,000.
UEFA・
West Ham working on Amadou Onana and Maxwel Cornet deals
West Ham working on deal for Lille midfielder Amadou Onana and Burnley's Maxwell Cornet
Fulham confirm signing of Bernd Leno from Arsenal
Fulham confirm signing of Bernd Leno from Arsenal.
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
Chelsea reveal agreement to sign Carney Chukwuemeka from Aston Villa
Chelsea have reached an agreement with Aston Villa to sign young midfielder Carney Chukwuemeka.
WSL ticket prices: How you can watch Chelsea, Arsenal, Man City, Man Utd & more
WSL ticket prices for individual games & season tickets in 2022/23 - including Chelsea, Arsenal, Man City, Man Utd, Liverpool, Tottenham & more.
Folarin Balogun completes season-long loan to Stade Reims
Folarin Balogun has left Arsenal on a season-long loan to Stade Reims.
Liga MX announces 10-player roster headed into the All Star Skills Challenge vs MLS
Liga MX has announced the 10-player roster that will compete against Major League Soccer in the All-Star Skills Challenge on August 9, with goalkeeper Carlos Acevedo and forward Alexis Vega headlining.
MLS・
Sevilla in advanced talks over loan deal for Man Utd's Alex Telles
Sevilla in talks to land Manchester United's Alex Telles.
Kalidou Koulibaly admits 'stars aligned' over Chelsea transfer
Kalidou Koulibaly discussed his move to Chelsea during his first press conference.
Chelsea confirm signing of Gabriel Slonina from Chicago Fire
Chelsea have confirmed the permanent signing of talented American goalkeeper Gabriel Slonina from MLS team Chicago Fire. The 18-year-old has put pen to paper on a six-year deal and will spend the remainder of the year on loan at Fire. 90min reported a few days ago that the two clubs...
Aaron Ramsey joins Nice on free transfer
Aaron Ramsey has signed for Ligue 1 side Nice after his contract with Juventus was terminated.
90min
760
Followers
7K+
Post
45K+
Views
ABOUT
90min is the world's largest football community delivering authentic content in 11 languages to more than 50 million fans globally. With a professional team of editors in our newsrooms in London, São Paulo, Manila, New York and Tel Aviv as well as on-the-ground journalists in Europe, the United States, Latin America and Asia, 90min covers football up-close from the fan's perspective. At 90min we don't speak at fans. We speak with them. Because we are fans.https://www.90min.com/
Comments / 0