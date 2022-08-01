Kal Marks – “Everybody Hertz”

www.stereogum.com
Surprise Chef – “Money Music”
Over the past couple years, the Melbourne, Australia band Surprise Chef have been building up a name for themselves with the heady, instrumental swirl of two full-length album, All News Is Good News and Daylight Savings. Today, they’re announcing their third album, Education & Recreation — its release will coincide with the group’s first North American tour dates. A couple songs on the new album have already been released as singles — “Velodrome” and “Spring’s Theme” — and today they’re sharing a new one called “Money Music.” Listen below.
Frankie Cosmos – “One Year Stand”
Frankie Cosmos, the rock group fronted by Greta Kline, have announced a new album, Inner World Peace, their follow-up to 2019’s Close It Quietly. The band recorded it and produced it with Nate Mendelsohn and Katie Von Schleicher at Figure 8 Recording in Brooklyn, and the songs were culled down from the 100+ that Kline wrote during the pandemic. Lead single “One Year Stand” is soft and sad and sweet, and comes with a music video directed by Eliza Lu Doyle.
Young Jesus – “Ocean” (Feat. Tomberlin)
Last we heard from Los Angeles indie band Young Jesus, they released a surprise EP, Love For A New Century, with proceeds benefitting the abortion rights group Midwest Access Coalition. Now, John Rossiter & Co. are planning a new album, Shepherd Head, out September 16. It’s the follow-up to 2020’s Welcome To Conceptual Beach. Along with the news is a lead single, “Ocean,” which features a guest spot from Saddle Creek labelmate Tomberlin. Check out a music video directed by Stuart McClave.
2nd Grade – “Strung Out On You”
In 2020, the Philadelphia-based musician Peter Gill released Hit To Hit, an extremely catchy and overstuffed collection of indie-pop songs with his band 2nd Grade. Last year, Gill re-recorded 2nd Grade’s debut, Wish You Were Here Tour. And just last week, Friendship — one of the other bands Gill plays in — released a new record, the Album Of The Week-worthy Love The Stranger. Busy man! Today, Gill is announcing a new 2nd Grade album, Easy Listening, which will be out in September. It’s “only” 16 tracks — a step down from Hit To Hit‘s 24 songs — but lead single “Strung Out On You” suggests that Gill will make every one of those count.
Inclination – “Epidemic” (Feat. Indecision’s Tom Sheehan)
The Louisville hardcore band Inclination have been kicking around for a few years now — their second release When Fear Turns To Confidence made our Great EPs From 2019 list — and today they’re announcing their debut full-length album, Unaltered Perspective, which is out in October. It includes “Thoughts And Prayers” and “A Decision,” two tracks the band released earlier this year, and now they’re sharing the harrowing “Epidemic,” which features guest vocals from Indecision’s Tom Sheehan.
Ducks Ltd. – “In Between Days” (The Cure Cover) (Feat. Jane Inc.)
Earlier this year, the jangly Canadian band Ducks Ltd. announced a new covers series called The Sincerest Form Of Flattery and shared their take on Jesus And Mary Chain’s “Head On,” with a guest feature from Illuminati Hotties’ Sarah Tudzin. Today, they’re back with the next installment in that series, a cover of the Cure’s “In Between Days.” For this one, they recruited the punctuation-aligned Band To Watch Jane Inc. to help them out.
CHAI – “My Dream”
CHAI have followed up last year’s WINK with a string of singles over the past few months — “Whole,” “Surprise,” and the Superoganism-featuring “Hero Journey” — and today they’re back with another new one called “My Dream.” It’s pulsing and dreamy and builds to an elegiac, sunny conclusion.
Peel Dream Magazine – “Pad”
Peel Dream Magazine are back. We haven’t heard from the Joe Stevens-led project since 2020’s surprise EP Moral Panics, which emerged in the aftermath of that year’s breakthrough album Agitprop Alterna. That album swirled together lots of extremely cool, extremely ’90s touchstones like shoegaze, krautrock, Britpop, and psych. But Peel Dream have since relocated from NYC to LA, and their sound seems to have moved a bit too.
Guy Fieri Is Apparently Following Rage Against The Machine On Tour
Apparently the only thing Guy Fieri loves more than Mac Daddy mac n cheese and chicken avocado egg rolls is Rage Against The Machine. That’s right, the mayor of Flavortown himself is following RATM on their ongoing reunion tour. According to social media, he was at the 7/27 Cleveland show (where he met openers Run The Jewels), the 7/29 show in Pittsburg (where a video of him holding a drink and a cigar went viral), and last night’s show in Raleigh, where he appeared on the Jumbotron.
Song Of The Summer 2022: Vote Now!
Now that we’ve entered August, you probably have a pretty good idea of which songs have defined your summer. Today, as per Stereogum tradition, we’re asking you to choose one seasonal anthem to rule them all. That’s right: Our annual Song Of The Summer poll is back.
Winter – “atonement” (Feat. Hatchie)
Winter is the eponymous project of the Los Angeles-based musician Samira Winter, who has been putting out dreamy music under the name for a few years. Today, she’s announcing a new album called What Kind Of Blue Are You?. Its lead single “atonement” features Hatchie’s Harriette Pilbeam & Joe Agius; Winter will play in Hatchie’s band later this year on some European dates that Winter will also open for.
Kaytranada & Anderson .Paak – “Twin Flame”
Kaytranada has spent the last few months teaming up with the likes of Joyce Wrice and IDK, continuing a collaborative streak that the producer leaned into on last year’s Intimidated EP. Today, he’s sharing a new one with Anderson .Paak called “Twin Flame,” which has been floating around for at least a couple years. In a 2020 Reddit AMA, Kaytranada named the track when asked about what song he was holding out on that he wanted the world to hear the most. The pair previously teamed up on 99.9%‘s “GLOWED UP.” Listen to “Twin Flame” below.
Teen Suicide – “death wish”
At the end of the month, Sam Ray is releasing honeybee table at the butterfly feast, his first new album under the name Teen Suicide in six years. We’ve heard “coyote (2015-2021)” and “get high, breathe underwater (#3)” from it so far, and today he’s back with another single, the frantic but melodic “death wish.”
Suede – “15 Again”
A few months back, Suede — or the London Suede, as their known in some parts — announced a new album called Autofiction, their first new full-length in four years and the first one in six that their longtime collaborator Ed Buller produced. They introduced it with “She Still Leads Me On,” and today the band is back with its second single, the soaring “15 Again.” The band’s Brett Anderson described it as “a song about falling in love with life for the first time,” which is certainly something that seems to happen when you’re around 15. Check it out below.
Spielbergs – “The New Year’s Resolution”
We’re about two weeks out from the new Spielbergs album Vestli, and the Norwegian rockers are letting yet another single rip. With today’s release of album opener “The New Year’s Resolution,” Spielbergs have now released fully half of the new album’s dozen tracks. They’ve saved some straight fire for this late phase of the rollout, too: “The New Year’s Resolution” is a grand, fiery DUDES ROCK situation that was well-chosen as the first song on the tracklist.
