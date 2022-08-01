Kal Marks – “Everybody Hertz”

A few months back, Suede — or the London Suede, as their known in some parts — announced a new album called Autofiction, their first new full-length in four years and the first one in six that their longtime collaborator Ed Buller produced. They introduced it with “She Still Leads Me On,” and today the band is back with its second single, the soaring “15 Again.” The band’s Brett Anderson described it as “a song about falling in love with life for the first time,” which is certainly something that seems to happen when you’re around 15. Check it out below.

MUSIC ・ 14 HOURS AGO