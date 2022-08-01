Woman dies after 2 vehicles on Saunders County highway crash into oncoming traffic

www.wowt.com
Related
klin.com
Car-Dump Truck Crash Seriously Injures One Person In South Lincoln
The Lancaster County Sheriff’s Office is investigating a Wednesday morning crash that sent one person to the hospital with serious injuries. It happened near 38th and Saltillo Road around 7:20 a.m. Sergeant Mike Hipps tells KLIN News a westbound dump truck collided with an eastbound Honda Accord. “The driver...
klkntv.com
Driver nowhere to be found after car crashes into Lincoln creek
LINCOLN, Neb. (KLKN) — Authorities are investigating after a car crashed into Salt Creek. Someone first spotted the wreck Wednesday a little after 6:30 a.m. This is located near 300 Old Cheney Road, around Wilderness Park. Lincoln Fire & Rescue tells Channel 8 there was no one inside when...
Authorities identify victim killed in 3-vehicle crash near Beemer
The victim and others involved in a deadly three-vehicle crash in Cuming County, Nebraska, have been identified.
kfornow.com
UPDATE: NSP Captures Driver of Stolen Mercedes Crashed At West O Street and Highway 77
The scene of a two-vehicle crash on West O at the Highway 77 interchange, Monday night.(Ryan Swanigan (KOLN)) (KFOR NEWS August 2, 2022) The Nebraska State Patrol is investigating a crash that occurred at approximately 8:30 p.m. Monday at the intersection of Highway 77 and West O street in Lincoln.
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
klin.com
Man Arrested After Crash Involving Stolen Vehicle On West ‘O’ Street
Four people were injured in a two vehicle crash around 8:30 Monday night at Highway 77 and West O street in Lincoln. Just before 8:00 pm a Seward County Sheriff’s deputy observed a speeding vehicle westbound on Interstate 80 near Goehner. The deputy tried to stop the vehicle, but it took off at a high rate of speed and exited the Interstate at exit 373.
Two injured after tree falls on passing vehicles in Council Bluffs
A tree fell on two passing vehicles in Council Bluffs on Tuesday morning, leaving some occupants injured.
WOWT
Trailer hauling wheat flour catches fire northwest of Lincoln
LINCOLN, Neb. (KOLN) - A tractor trailer hauling wheat flour was damaged in a fire northwest of Lincoln. On Monday, around 8:48 p.m., Malcolm Fire and Rescue along with the Lancaster County Sheriff’s Office responded to Highway 34 and Highway 79 on a report of a fire. LSO said...
One dead, multiple injured after Sunday afternoon crash in Saunders County
Authorities say alcohol is not believed to be a factor and seatbelts were used. The investigation is ongoing and no names have been released yet.
IN THIS ARTICLE
thebestmix1055.com
Woman dies following 4-vehicle crash
A woman has died as a result of injuries suffered in a four-vehicle accident at 1:36 Sunday afternoon on U.S. Highway 77 between Nebraska Highway 109 and the Platte River Bridge. Multiple people needed extrication from their vehicles and were taken to medical facilities. The Saunders County Sheriff’s Department said...
WOWT
NSP, Seward County deputies arrest Fremont man after two-vehicle crash in west Lincoln
LINCOLN, Neb. (KOLN) - Authorities arrested a Fremont man after a two-vehicle crash in west Lincoln on Monday. According to officials, a Seward County deputy observed a speeding vehicle westbound on Interstate 80 near Goehner on Monday at around 7:57 p.m. The deputy attempted to conduct a traffic stop on...
klkntv.com
Crash near Fremont kills one, injures several others
SAUNDERS COUNTY, Neb. (KLKN) — The Saunders County Sheriff’s Office is investigating a four-vehicle crash near Fremont that killed one woman and injured at least four others. Authorities say it happened around 1:30 p.m. on Sunday near Fremont on Highway 77 between Highway 109 and the Platte River...
KETV.com
One person seriously injured in Wednesday morning cutting
OMAHA, Neb. — Omaha police were called to investigate a cutting early Wednesday morning. Officers found the scene near 32nd and Frederick around 4:15 a.m. They had put crime tape up around the scene by the time a KETV NewsWatch 7 photographer arrived at the scene. Officials said one...
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Channel Nebraska
One person killed in three-vehicle crash near Beemer Friday night
WEST POINT, Neb. -- One person is dead after a Friday night crash west of Beemer. At approximately 11:00 p.m., the Cuming County Sheriff's Office responded to a three-vehicle crash on Highway 275. According to the Cuming County Sheriff's Office, a car was traveling east when it reportedly crossed the...
klin.com
Teenage Girl Arrested For Auto Theft
An arrest is made in the theft of a vehicle just after 10 a.m. Tuesday morning. Lincoln Police were called to the NP Mart at 28th and O Street. A 55 year old man told officers he parked his 2015 Kia Sedona in the lot and went into the store. He said the vehicle was left unlocked and the keys were in the ignition.
kfornow.com
Dog Dies in Fire Caused By Careless Smoking
(Photo by Jeff Motz/KFOR News) (KFOR NEWS August 2, 2022) Lincoln Fire & Rescue has determined what started an attached garage fire on Friday evening, July 29that 1100 SW 24 th St. The fire was called in to 911 communications by an off-duty LFR fire captain who lives in the...
York News-Times
Vandals who damaged YNT vehicles caught
YORK – Suspects have been identified as the vandals who damaged vehicles owned by York News-Times employees. The vandalism took place on two separate nights. On Thursday, July 21, it was discovered shortly after 10 p.m. that two employees’ vehicles had been tampered with. Cinderblocks were found on the hoods of the vehicles and a review of the surveillance video shows the vandals had attempted to slash the tires but their weapon of choice did not work. They were also seen dumping some sort of liquid, from bottles, on the vehicles – the type of liquid is not known.
Lincoln fire investigators determine cause of blaze that engulfed a home Friday
There was an update on Tuesday about a Friday blaze at a west Lincoln home near Southwest 24th and West A Streets.
1011now.com
Firefighters battle house fire in Lincoln Friday
Meet Shogofa! She will be available when the Pieloch Pet Adoption Center opens 11:30 a.m. Tuesday. Investigating seismic activity near Kansas and Nebraska line. Scientists with the Kansas Geological Survey are trying to figure out why there's been an increase in earthquakes near the Nebraska-Kansas border. Updated: 5 hours ago.
kmaland.com
Omaha woman sentenced to eight years in prison
(Council Bluffs) -- An Omaha woman has been sentenced to multiple years in prison in connection with a drug offense. The Southern District Court of Iowa says 33-year-old Anisha Ilene Luna was sentenced to eight years in prison Wednesday following her plea to the charge of possession with the intent to distribute methamphetamine.
1011now.com
Two Lincoln gas stations burglarized
LINCOLN, Neb. (KOLN) - The Lincoln Police Department believes two separate burglary cases involving vape cartridges may be connected. On Tuesday, around 9:27 a.m., officers were called to the U-Stop, off 27th and E Streets, on a report of a shoplifting. According to police, the manager explained they were notified...
Comments / 0