ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Eugene, OR

Oregon’s DJ Johnson pushes for College Football Playoff expansion

By Zachary Neel
USA TODAY Sports Media Group
USA TODAY Sports Media Group
 2 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4fDOjQ_0h0X2VGa00

While the talk of the college football world has been conference realignment over the past couple of months, at the heart of that conversation is the subject of expansion in the College Football Playoff.

At the moment, the CFP consists of 4 teams, voted on by a committee based on season success, strength of schedule, and quality of wins and losses. That has been the case since the inaugural playoff which took place in 2015, where the Oregon Ducks beat the Florida State Seminoles in the semi-finals, but fell to the Ohio State Buckeyes in the championship.

Since then, only one other team from the Pac-12 — the Washington Huskies — has made the playoff. For that reason, among many others, a large swath of people have been pushing for an expansion of the playoff, trying to get up to 12 or 16 teams in the mix.

Oregon linebacker DJ Johnson is one of those players to recently touch on this subject.

“I just feel it’s something that we want and need,” Oregon linebacker DJ Johnson said, via ESPN. “To not have a team on the West Coast in the Playoff just irritates you, because we definitely have talent.”

A larger playoff would mean more games for the athletes, but if you were to make the quarter-final and semi-final games aligned with bowl games and potentially cut down on non-conference games, it can be made to work in the schedule.

While the world of college football continues to shift in front of our eyes with NIL, the transfer portal, and conference realignment, don’t be shocked if we see more news about playoff expansion. It seems more likely than not that it is coming.

List

Ducks become overwhelming favorites to land blue-chip WR out of Arizona

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2QkRhG_0h0X2VGa00

Comments / 3

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Eugene, OR
Local
Oregon Sports
State
Washington State
City
Talent, OR
Eugene, OR
Football
Local
Oregon College Sports
State
Arizona State
Eugene, OR
Sports
State
Oregon State
Eugene, OR
College Sports
Local
Oregon Football
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Oregon Ducks#Bowl Games#American Football#Cfp#Pac 12#Espn
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
College Sports
NewsBreak
Football
NewsBreak
Sports
NewsBreak
College Football
Sports
Ohio State Buckeyes
247Sports

Ivins: 'I think Alabama is the team to beat for Keon Keeley’

Preps to Pros is back this week. 247Sports National Analysts Andrew Ivins and Cooper Petagna team up every week to talk about the latest in college football recruiting across the college football landscape. This week, part of their discussion is surrounding Tampa (Fla.) Berkeley Prep five-star edge-rusher Keon Keeley, a...
TUSCALOOSA, AL
USA TODAY Sports Media Group

Penn State adds former NFL QB as offensive analyst

Penn State has a new addition to the football staff, and he brings a bit of NFL experience at the quarterback position. Charlie Frye, who was most recently a quarterbacks coach with the NFL’s Miami Dolphins in 2021, has joined the Penn State staff as an offensive analyst. Greg Pickel of On3 was among the first to report the news of the staff addition. Frye played college football for Akron and was a third-round pick of the Cleveland Browns in the 2005 NFL draft, a rare draft that went down without a single player from Penn State drafted but did see...
STATE COLLEGE, PA
247Sports

Jeff Lebby addresses Sooners' offense as camp opens

NORMAN, Okla. — The Sooners are all set to open up camp this Thursday. It's the much anticipated first one for new head coach Brent Venables. “Yeah, we're probably 99% healthy," Venables said in his press conference. "Nothing that we're really concerned about with that other 1%. Hopefully, within the first couple of weeks we'll have everybody ready to go. But I feel great about the health of our team, you know, the gains that we've made in the weight room, our strength, our size. A bunch of guys that have PR-d through the course of the summer and have trimmed up, lost body fat, gained muscle, mission accomplished. So, I think our guys are in a really good, confident, strong position going into camp.”
NORMAN, OK
USA TODAY Sports Media Group

Alabama takes over top spot in On3's Consensus Team Rankings

After a week that saw not one but two five-star commitments, Nick Saban and Alabama have now taken over the top spot in On3’s Consensus Team Rankings. Over the last few days, the Crimson Tide has received commitments from both the nation’s top safety in Caleb Downs and the nation’s top running back in Richard Young. Downs and Young join fellow five-star prospects Tony Mitchell and Jahlil Hurley as the top-rated commitments in Alabama’s class.
TUSCALOOSA, AL
USA TODAY Sports Media Group

USA TODAY Sports Media Group

135K+
Followers
180K+
Post
51M+
Views
ABOUT

USA TODAY Sports Media Group serves fans passionate about the NFL, NBA, NCAA, MMA and so much more. From expert insights and analysis to the latest team and player news and pop-culture moments, SMG provides trending and top-tier content that fans want.

 https://www.usatoday.com/sports

Comments / 0

Community Policy