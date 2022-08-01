Top Revolutionary Crypto Projects Across Different Industries in 2022

www.ibtimes.com
Related
POLITICO
Crypto's nightmare scenario is here
While Coinbase’s problems with the SEC have flared up just in the past week, they represent the exact scenario that has been keeping crypto executives up at night for far longer. In fact, Coinbase spokeswoman Lisa Johnson told me the company had been working for several months on the...
dailyhodl.com
$655,000,000,000 Investment Giant Charles Schwab To Launch New Crypto-Themed ETF
The asset management arm of one of the biggest financial institutions in the world is set to launch a new crypto-themed exchange-traded fund (ETF) this week. According to a new press release, Schwab Asset Management, a branch of Charles Schwab, will be launching the Schwab Crypto Thematic ETF as soon as August 4th.
itechpost.com
CRYPTO 101: These are the Terms That Anyone Investing in Crypto Should Know
Cryptocurrency is one of the most revolutionary inventions of this century. The current state of cryptocurrency might be bearish and is in a "crypto winter." This time can be useful to brush up on all of your confusion surrounding this new currency that has been talked about. As people jump...
coingeek.com
SEC Chief Gary Gensler: Digital currencies should be regulated like stock market
If there’s one key theme running through most news stories in the digital currency markets this past couple of years, it’s been the ever-creeping inevitability of regulation. Recently, we saw more evidence of this when SEC Chairman Gary Gensler called for digital currency trading and lending platforms to...
IN THIS ARTICLE
Crypto: Regulators Target Another Major Platform
It's starting to look like a coordinated attack. Regulators seem to want to tighten the noose on the crypto industry, which has been asking them for clear rules for several years. Federal agencies seem to have sounded the charge against the industry. The Department of Justice (DoJ) and the U.S...
Jeff Bezos' megayacht was quietly towed from a Dutch shipyard after the company building it scrapped a request to dismantle a historic bridge to let it pass — watch the video
Bezos' yacht was moved from a Dutch shipyard before dawn Tuesday, likely to avoid local attention. After public outcry from locals, it did not involve the dismantling of a historic bridge. Watch Bezos' yacht make its journey. Jeff Bezos' megayacht has quietly left the Dutch shipyard where it was built,...
cryptobriefing.com
Crypto Industry Slams SEC After It Declares Nine Tokens Securities
The Securities and Exchange Commission announced that nine of the cryptocurrencies listed on Coinbase were securities. Coinbase, other regulators, and crypto lawyers were among those criticizing the agency for its continuous lack of regulatory clarity regarding the cryptocurrency space. The regulatory body was blasted by Congressman Tom Emmer (R-MN) two...
Vox
The crypto crackdown begins
It’s been a rough couple months for some people who’ve had it easy for a long time. A growing number of cryptocurrency operations may finally be facing some consequences for their alleged illegal actions. On Monday, the Securities and Exchange Commission charged 11 people behind Forsage, calling it...
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
CNBC
Hackers drain nearly $200 million from crypto startup in 'free-for-all' attack
Hackers yanked almost $200 million in crypto from Nomad, a so-called blockchain bridge. Blockchain bridges allow users to transfer tokens from one network to another. They've become a prime target for hackers seeking to swindle investors out of millions. Hackers drained almost $200 million in cryptocurrency from Nomad, a tool...
dailyhodl.com
Ethereum (ETH) Creator Vitalik Buterin Predicts Facebook Attempt To Build Metaverse Will Fail
The co-founder of the world’s leading smart contract platform is skeptical that the first wave of the metaverse can succeed. Ethereum (ETH) creator Vitalik Buterin tells his 4.1 million Twitter followers that while the concept of an online virtual world will eventually come to fruition, he thinks that current corporate visions for the metaverse are likely to fail.
biztoc.com
Hackers drain nearly all of the ~$190M in crypto from the Nomad token bridge, which is backed by Coinbase and OpenSea, over a long series of transactions
The Nomad token bridge appears to have experienced a security exploit that has allowed hackers to systematically drain the bridge’s funds over a long series of transactions. Nearly the entire $190.7 million in crypto has been removed from the bridge, with only $651.54 left remaining in the wallet, according to decentralized finance (DeFi) tracking platform DeFi Llama.
NEWSBTC
Poloniex Partners with Octaloop for India Blockchain Tour
Octaloop is proud to announce global crypto asset exchange Poloniex as our partner for the India Blockchain Tour and Metamorphosis 2022. The India Blockchain Tour is a series of events conducted by Octaloop to help spread awareness about Web3 and blockchain technology, while providing industry professionals with an avenue to network and grow.
CoinDesk
First Mover Asia: Was the Metaverse All Just a Dream?
Prices: Bitcoin falls for fourth straight day as traditional markets struggle. Declining volatility in the cryptocurrency's price shows how far digital-asset markets have come since the nervy days of mid-June. (Wells Fargo's still a long-term believer, for what it's worth.) Insights: Meta's Mark Zuckerberg acknowledges that the metaverse could be...
dailyhodl.com
Impel Adds Bitcoin to ISO 20022 Financial Messaging on XDC Network
New cross-chain interoperability via WanBridge provides more robust options for instant settlement. Impel is pleased to announce today that Bitcoin (BTC) has been added to its ISO 20022 financial messaging API as optional collateral for making payments. This addition enables BTC to be used in the instant settlement process for...
TechCrunch
Arca’s David Nage on how regulatory scrutiny is impacting venture investment in web3
This week on Chain Reaction, we sat down with David Nage, a principal at Arca overseeing their early-stage fund with a primary focus on blockchain and digital assets. On the podcast this week, we dug into a multitude of crypto topics impacting the web3 venture capital world, including struggles with the blockchain gaming sector and a renewed regulatory fervor from the SEC following this week’s report of an investigation into Coinbase.
CoinDesk
What Is Crypto’s Downfall? Its Complexity
As in many financial markets, bitcoin and other cryptocurrencies have seen their value plunge so far this year. A handful of projects like Terra have imploded before our very eyes. This sequence of events has led many investors and onlookers to question whether there's a viable future for the asset class that was so bullish just a year ago.
cryptoglobe.com
Swiss Bank Sygnum Launches Cardano ($ADA) Staking Service
Cryptocurrency-friendly Swiss bank Sygnum, which calls itself the “world’s first digital asset bank,” has expanded its staking offering with the launch of a Cardano ($ADA) staking service, allowing clients to earn yield on their ADA holdings. According to an announcement the bank made, Sygnum’s staking serves are...
CoinDesk
Crypto Exchange BitMEX Offers Strategy on Potential 'ETHPoW' Split as China Miner Contests Ethereum Merge
It’s little more than speculation now that some Ethereum miners might break away when the world’s second-biggest blockchain shifts as soon as September to a new “proof-of-stake” system that’s supposed to be better for the environment. But with the Ethereum “Merge” still at least a...
Missed Out On Ethereum? Buy This Cryptocurrency Now
Solana could offer greater upside potential than Ethereum at a much more attractive entry price.
Motley Fool
Coinbase Jumps Again and Silvergate and Hut 8 Mining Gain on Wednesday
The Senate could be moving a crypto regulation bill forward. After the SEC went after Coinbase for listing tokens it calls securities, Congress may intervene and define most tokens as commodities. This will be a long legislative negotiation, but clarity would be good for all of the crypto industry. You’re...
Comments / 0