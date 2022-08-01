ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Baton Rouge, LA

Rapper Mystikal arrested on rape charges

The Guardian
 2 days ago
Photograph: Robb D Cohen/Invision/AP

Rapper Mystikal has been arrested on charges of first-degree rape, felony domestic abuse by strangulation and other counts in Baton Rouge, Louisiana.

The 51-year-old, real name Michael Tyler, was arrested on Sunday night after local police had spoken with a person alleging they were a victim of a sexual assault at a nearby hospital.

Tyler, who scored a global hit in 2000 with Shake Ya Ass and was subsequently nominated for two Grammy awards, served a six-year sentence in 2004 after being found guilty of sexual assault and extortion.

Tyler pleaded guilty to forcing his hairstylist to perform what a judge called “continuous sex acts” after accusing her of stealing $80,000 worth of his checks. The woman denied stealing the money.

In 2012, Tyler was jailed for three months after an arrest on a misdemeanour domestic abuse count, which was later referred to by Tyler’s attorney as an “unfortunate incident” between two domestic partners “who have cared about each other for 10 years”. The victim was the mother of his two children.

In an April 2021 interview with the Associated Press, Tyler talked about turning his life around and taking a different approach with his music.

“When I look back and listen to the music, man – I was a nasty lil’ rapper,” he said. “A lot of my music now, I imagine myself rapping it to God and if I can rap it, I’m proud.”

Comments / 459

lovegod2171
2d ago

My man stay away from these kind women this is about the 3rd or 4th time get a wife and sit down somewhere you have become a target

Reply(43)
188
Marvin CL Williams
2d ago

I really think this dude is a predator... Ain't no way this is your third time for doing the same thing.....Fool🥺🥺🥺

Reply(3)
69
AP_000982.6dc807cc6701448cb64012c2a28b3e93.1554
2d ago

Bra they needa start getting some of these politicians …. Cause they be on islands with kids 😂 like what

Reply(26)
140
 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

rolling out

Cringeworthy details emerge in Mystikal’s arrest for alleged rape

Disturbing details have emerged in the arrest of OG rapper Mystikal who has been thrown in jail and subsequently denied bond. According to WBRZ in Baton Rouge, the rapper who was born Michael Lawrence Tyler has been charged with first-degree rape, false imprisonment, domestic abuse battery (strangulation), simple robbery, and simple criminal damage to property.
wbrz.com

'Visible handprint' on freshly-washed car identified suspect in armed robbery

BATON ROUGE - Detectives identified a suspect in an armed robbery investigation thanks to a handprint he left on his victim's freshly-washed car. According to arrest documents, an investigator with the East Baton Rouge Sheriff's Office responded to a report of an armed robbery that happened on July 18. The victim was reportedly trying to make a deposit at a drive-up ATM when a man approached her with a gun and told her to put her card in the machine.
BATON ROUGE, LA
theadvocate.com

27-year-old arrested in beating death of 60-year-old, BRPD says

A 27-year-old man was arrested Monday in the beating death last month of a 60-year old man on Plank Road, Baton Rouge Police said. Desmond Orange is accused of beating Albert Gibson on July 8 at 5151 Plank Road. Gibson died in the hospital of his injuries weeks later. Orange...
BATON ROUGE, LA
wbrz.com

Man dies after triple shooting off Winbourne Avenue late Sunday night

BATON ROUGE - A man was fatally shot after getting involved in an argument near his home late Sunday. The Baton Rouge Police Department said three people were taken to a hospital after gunfire erupted around 11:30 p.m. on Bradley Street, near the intersection of Winbourne Avenue and North Foster Drive. The shooting reportedly stemmed from an argument between the shooter and the three victims.
BATON ROUGE, LA
