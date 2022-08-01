People Are Shocked After Learning How Much The Lionesses Will Earn In Prize Money

www.tyla.com
Related
Cristiano Ronaldo Disappointed By Lack Of Interest From Other Clubs
Cristiano Ronaldo is now said to be left disappointed following the lack of interest from other clubs over the possibility in signing him from Manchester United claims a new report.
Euro 2022: Alex Scott sends strong message to clubs that refused to host women’s matches
Alex Scott sent a powerful message to Premier League clubs unwilling to host women’s football fixtures at their stadiums after England won Euro 2022 on Sunday night.While Wembley hosted the final and Old Trafford the opening game, a number of English clubs turned down the opportunity to host to matches in the tournament.“In 2018 we were begging people to host in their stadiums a women’s game for these Euros... So many people said no,” Scott said.“I hope you’re all looking at yourselves right now because you weren’t brave enough to see the vision.”Click here to sign up for our newsletters. Read More Fans jump for joy as England’s Lionesses’ win Euros finalAlex Scott says it would be ‘tragic’ to take steps back after England’s Euro 2022 winIan Wright and Alex Scott go wild celebrating England’s incredible winner vs Spain
Stirring the pot: Alex Morgan says the USWNT 'mean business' after team posts her cheeky tea celebration ahead of monster friendly vs England
Alex Morgan and the USWNT have set the table for another spicy encounter against the European champion Lionesses after cheekily bringing back her tea celebration. The national team tweeted out a post announcing their eventual arrival on English soil for the October 7 friendly. In the tweet, Morgan was pictured...
England-United States Women’s Match Sells Out in First Two Days
On Sunday, the England women’s national team took down powerhouse Germany in a 2-1 extra-time thriller to claim their first UEFA Women’s Euro title in front of a record Wembley Stadium crowd of 87,192. In October, their international friendly against the United States could see a similar —...
IN THIS ARTICLE
Sarina Wiegman's Heartbreaking Tribute To Late Sister During Euros Final
Head coach of the Lionesses Sarina Wiegman paid a special tribute to her late sister during this weekend's exhilarating Euro 2022 final. Over the course of a nail-biting 90 minutes, the England ladies fought their way to victory with a whopping 2-1 win against Germany. As fans watched the game...
Euro 2022: our writers select their highs and lows from the tournament
From Georgia Stanway’s rocket to Alexandra Popp’s heartbreak via some electric matches in front of record-breaking crowds
GoFundMe Are Providing Lioness Jerseys For Young Girls Who Can't Afford Them
GoFundMe has reopened a fundraiser to give Lioness jerseys to girls who cannot afford them. The fundraiser was started by football coach and former defender Anita Asante back in May and the crowdsourcing platform tweeted that the fundraiser would reopen following the historic win at the 2022 Euros. "In light...
Lucy Bronze eyeing World Cup glory following England’s Euro 2022 success
Lucy Bronze is aiming for the stars as she targets World Cup success next summer having just added a Women’s Euro winners’ medal to her impressive trophy cabinet.The 30-year-old will play for Barcelona next season having already won three Women’s Super League titles with Liverpool and Manchester City and three Women’s Champions Leagues with Lyon.Now Bronze, who scored in the 4-0 win over Sweden in the semi-final before the Lionesses beat Germany after extra time in the sell-out final at Wembley on Sunday, has her eyes on more honours.“Winning trophies like the Champions League, FA Cups and things like...
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
Ajax Ban Supporters From Bringing Signs To Matches Asking Players For Their Shirts
Ajax have banned supporters from bringing signs to the Johan Cruyff Arena asking players for their shirts after matches. Dutch media reported on Tuesday that Ajax have told their fans to stop bringing the signs to the stadium. It comes after the Dutch champions noticed an increase in the number...
ESPN
England urge British Prime Minister hopefuls to act on women's game after Euro success
Newly crowned women's European champions England have written an open letter to the two candidates to be the next British Prime Minister calling for greater opportunities for girls to play football in schools and reminding them that the women's game still has a long way to go. In a letter...
MLS・
Semi-automatic offside technology to be introduced in this season's Champions League to help cut down on VAR howlers will be used next WEEK as Real Madrid and Eintracht Frankfurt contest the UEFA Super Cup
Semi-automated offside technology will be introduced at next week's UEFA Super Cup clash between Real Madrid and Eintracht Frankfurt before being used in this season's Champions League. The new system, which has already been approved by FIFA for this winter's World Cup in Qatar, operates thanks to specialised cameras which...
Euro Final Kicks Interest in Women’s Soccer Up a Notch
Women’s soccer has been steadily gaining popularity, but Sunday’s UEFA Women’s Euro title match between England and Germany has taken fan interest to a new level. 17 million viewers on BBC One. An Ipsos poll found that 44% of British people and 64% of British soccer fans are more interested in women’s soccer in the wake of the contest.
Yardbarker
WTA roundup: Naomi Osaka, Emma Raducanu win tourney openers
Japan's Naomi Osaka, back from a 2 1/2-month absence, fought for a first-round win in the Mubadala Silicon Valley Classic on Tuesday, beating China's Qinwen Zheng 6-4, 3-6, 6-1. Osaka hadn't played since losing in the first round of the French Open. She sat out the subsequent grass-court season, including...
Soccer-Semi-automated offside technology to be used in Champions League, UEFA Super Cup
Aug 3 (Reuters) - Semi-automated offside technology (SAOT) will be used in the Champions League this season after being introduced for next week's UEFA Super Cup match between Real Madrid and Eintracht Frankfurt, European soccer's governing body said on Wednesday.
FIFA 23 Career Mode: Full List of Authentic Managers
The FIFA 23 Career Mode Trailer went live on Aug. 1, showcasing new features coming to the game mode. For those who are fans of rebuilding and managing entire clubs, EA have introduced a new feature to Manager Career mode, Authentic Managers. For the first time, you can use authentic...
FIFA・
Becky Hill Responds To Body-Shaming Comments Following Euros Performance
Becky Hill has hit back at trolls who body shamed her after she performed at the Euro 2022 Final in a silver, bejewelled bodysuit. The singer, 28, strutted her stuff ahead of the final that saw England's Lionesses emerge victorious over Germany, winning the competition for the first time ever.
'The New Wembley Fraud' - German Media Rage At Lionesses' Euro 2022 Final Win
The German press have ruthlessly branded England's Euro 2022 triumph as 'the new Wembley fraud'. The Lionesses secured England's first major football trophy for 56 years by beating Germany to win the women's Euro 2022. Sarina Wiegman's charges beat their old rivals 2-1 in front of a strong 87,912 fans...
65,000 tickets sold in 24 hours for England-US women's game
LONDON — (AP) — England's women's soccer team is continuing to generate unprecedented fan interest following its European Championship victory, with 65,000 tickets sold in less than 24 hours for its planned game against the United States at Wembley Stadium in October. The game pitting the European champion...
Shakira Could Be Going To Prison For Eight Years
Shakira could potentially be facing a prison sentence of more than eight years over tax fraud allegations. The 'Hips Don't Lie' singer has been accused of defrauding the Spanish tax office out of €14.5 million (£12.2 million) on income earned between the years 2012 and 2014. Shakira, 45,...
Tyla
17K+
Followers
10K+
Post
6M+
Views
ABOUT
Follow Tyla for the latest women's entertainment, viral videos, celebrity news & showbiz gossip.https://www.tyla.com/
Comments / 0