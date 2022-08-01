Apex Legends Season 14 – Kings Canyon changes

The salvage operation is complete in Kings Canyon, adding more points of interest and sweeping changes to Apex Legends’ oldest map.

Rather than just adding a single POI and calling it a day, this time Respawn has gone for the holistic approach. Expect a completely new experience when you drop into Kings Canyon next season.

“Time changes everything, and Kings Canyon is no exception,” says the official blurb. “What was once Skull Town has risen from the ashes as Relic.

“Terraforming has altered popular ambush locations, widening or closing them off entirely, while the Cage has been opened and replaced with a simple platform, all to make the Games here as thrilling as can be.

“These changes to King Canyon represent a goal for all upcoming map updates: add compelling new areas for players to explore and ensure that POIs are adjusted across the board to meet the needs of players.”

The new POI, Relic, is similar to Skull Town – it features a skull suspended over a town, where tight house-to-house fighting is the order of the day. The middle of Relic boasts the best loot, but those who take control of the rooftops will find anyone who’s looting to be easy pickings.

As for The Cage, it will no longer be a powerful place to hole up. It’s been lowered down, and you can be shot from every angle. There are no walls to protect you now.

A similar approach has been taken to Hillside, which has been tightened up to remove building interiors. Get caught fighting there and you’ll have to deal with long-range snipers sticking their noses in from across the map.

Elsewhere, Broken Relay has been renamed ‘The Basin’, with a bunch of new buildings added to the area to make it into a more compelling drop and rotation point.

Respawn has also changed central paths to allow for more proactive rotations than reactive rotations, so forgot everything you know about your favorite routes. There are also changes to explosive holds, charge towers, and redeploy balloons.

Lastly, the map’s look has also been freshened up with a new color palette, reworked lighting, and a brand new skybox.

If the biggest map update the game has seen so far isn’t enough for you, we’ve got an Apex Legends Season 14 hub with all the new changes.

Written by Kirk McKeand on behalf of GLHF.