Ruth Pauline Tooley, 89
Ruth Pauline Tooley, 89, of Shelbyville, IL, passed away at 12:15 p.m. Sunday, July 31, 2022 at Shelbyville Manor, Shelbyville, IL. A graveside service will be held at 10:00 a.m. Wednesday, August 3, 2022 at Macon Cemetery, Macon, IL with Gary Crowder officiating. Arrangements are by Howe and Yockey Funeral Home, Shelbyville, IL. Memorials may be given to the American Cancer Society and mailed to Howe and Yockey Funeral Home, 415 North Broadway, Shelbyville, IL 62565.
Maxine Bernice (Loy) Pontious, 90
Maxine Bernice (Loy) Pontious, 90, of Montrose, IL, passed away on Tuesday, August 2, 2022, at her home. Funeral services will be held at 12:00 Noon on Saturday, August 6, 2022, at Johnson Funeral Home in Effingham. Burial will be in Woodlawn Cemetery in Effingham. Visitation will be held from 10:00 a.m. to 12:00 noon on Saturday prior to the service at the funeral home.
Wilma Lou Spannagel, 89
Wilma Lou Spannagel, 89, of Strasburg, IL, passed away at 4:06 pm. Friday, July 29, 2022 at HSHS St. Anthony’s Hospital, Effingham, IL. Funeral services will be held at 10:30 a.m. Friday, August 5th, 2022 at St. Paul’s Lutheran Church, Strasburg, IL with Rev. Kene Whybrew officiating. Visitation will be from 4:00 – 8:00 p.m. Thursday August 4th and one hour before service time on Friday, both in the church. Burial will be in St. Paul’s Cemetery, Strasburg, IL. Memorials may be given to St. Paul’s Lutheran Church, Strasburg, IL or Christ Lutheran Church of the Deaf in Central Illinois, Jacksonville, IL. Arrangements are by Howe and Yockey Funeral Home, Strasburg, IL.
Linda Marie Bissey-Thomas, 76
Linda Marie Bissey-Thomas, 76, of Louisville, Illinois, passed from this life on Saturday, July 30, 2022, with her daughters, Sondra and Angela by her side at St. John’s Hospital in Springfield. She entered this life on December 15, 1945, to the late Clifford Thomas and Lucille Harris of Clay City.
Wilma Woidt Krueger, 97
Wilma Woidt Krueger, 97, of Effingham, IL, passed away in the early morning hours of Saturday, July 30, 2022 during a brief stay at Heartland Senior Living in Neoga, IL. Funeral services will be held at 11:00 a.m. Friday, August 5, 2022, at Johnson Funeral Home in Effingham. Entombment will be in Arborcrest Memorial Park in Effingham. Visitation will be held from 10:00 a.m. to 11:00 a.m. Friday prior to the service at the funeral home.
Severe Thunderstorm Warning for Northeastern Christian, Northern Moultrie, Piatt, Southwestern Champaign, Northwestern Douglas, and Southern Macon Counties
The National Weather Service in Lincoln has issued a * Severe Thunderstorm Warning for... Northeastern Christian County in central Illinois... Northern Moultrie County in central Illinois... Piatt County in central Illinois... Southwestern Champaign County in east central Illinois... Northwestern Douglas County in east central Illinois... Southern Macon County in central Illinois... * Until 430 PM CDT. * At 348 PM CDT, severe thunderstorms were located along a line extending from near Monticello to near Macon, moving east at 30 mph. HAZARD...60 mph wind gusts and penny size hail. SOURCE...Radar indicated. IMPACT...Expect damage to roofs, siding, and trees. * Severe thunderstorms will be near... Monticello and Bement around 355 PM CDT. Other locations in the path of these severe thunderstorms include Tolono, Pesotum, Savoy, Lovington, Philo, Hammond, Arthur and Atwood. This includes the following highways... Interstate 57 between mile markers 220 and 232. Interstate 72 between mile markers 144 and 153, and between mile markers 156 and 168.
Wednesday Police Blotter
Effingham County Sheriff’s Department arrested 45 year old Robert J. Wesselman of Effingham for an Effingham County problem solving court warrant for failure to abide by terms and conditions. Robert was taken to the Effingham County Jail. Effingham County Sheriff’s Department arrested 31 year old Calin D. Garrett of...
Flash Flood Warning Issued for Clay, Effingham, Jasper, Richland, and Northwestern Lawrence Counties Until 10:30pm
The National Weather Service in Lincoln has issued a * Flash Flood Warning for... Clay County in south central Illinois... Effingham County in south central Illinois... Jasper County in southeastern Illinois... Northwestern Lawrence County in southeastern Illinois... Richland County in southeastern Illinois... * Until 1030 PM CDT. * At 727 PM CDT, Doppler radar indicated thunderstorms producing heavy rain across the warned area. Flash flooding is ongoing or expected to begin shortly. HAZARD...Flash flooding caused by thunderstorms. SOURCE...Radar. IMPACT...Flash flooding of small creeks and streams, urban areas, highways, streets and underpasses as well as other poor drainage and low-lying areas. * Some locations that will experience flash flooding include... Effingham, Olney, Flora, Newton, Altamont, Teutopolis, Louisville, Clay City, Watson, Noble, Dieterich, Beecher City, Edgewood, Xenia, Bible Grove, Ste. Marie, Willow Hill, Shumway, Montrose and Parkersburg. PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS... Turn around, don`t drown when encountering flooded roads. Most flood deaths occur in vehicles. Be especially cautious at night when it is harder to recognize the dangers of flooding. Be aware of your surroundings and do not drive on flooded roads.
Monday Police Blotter
Effingham City Police arrested 48 year old Kelly Rebollo of Effingham for conspiring to deliver cannabis. Kelly was taken to the Effingham County Jail. Effingham City Police arrested 29 year old Vincent Castillo of Prescott, AZ for driving while license suspended. Vincent posted $250 and was released. Effingham County Sheriff’s...
Severe Thunderstorm Warning Issued for Western Jasper, Clay, and Southeastern Effingham County Until 7:45pm
The National Weather Service in Lincoln has issued a * Severe Thunderstorm Warning for... Western Jasper County in southeastern Illinois... Clay County in south central Illinois... Southeastern Effingham County in south central Illinois... * Until 745 PM CDT. * At 659 PM CDT, severe thunderstorms were located along a line extending from Watson to near Iola to Salem, moving east at 35 mph. HAZARD...60 mph wind gusts and penny size hail. SOURCE...Radar indicated. IMPACT...Expect damage to roofs, siding, and trees. * Severe thunderstorms will be near... Iola around 705 PM CDT. Louisville and Dieterich around 715 PM CDT. Other locations in the path of these severe thunderstorms include Flora, Bible Grove, Wheeler, Xenia, Sailor Springs, Bogota, Ingraham and Clay City. PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS... For your protection move to an interior room on the lowest floor of a building. Torrential rainfall is occurring with these storms, and may lead to flash flooding. Do not drive your vehicle through flooded roadways.
Springfield Enjoying Lowest Gas Prices In Illinois
Not only have average gas prices in Springfield fallen below four dollars a gallon for the first time in months, Springfield can currently boast the lowest gas prices of any major city in Illinois. Triple A says regular unleaded was going for an average price of $3.96 a gallon in...
Effingham County Chamber Congratulates Our 2022 EffingHAM-JAM Competition Winners
Downtown Effingham played host to the 2022 EffingHAM-JAM Hometown Throwdown BBQ Challenge and Kansas City Barbecue Society (KCBS) Professional Competition July 22 and 23. Amateur BBQ enthusiasts around Illinois and professional BBQ teams from all over the United States traveled to compete for cash prizes, John Boos & Co. trophies, and bragging rights in this event presented by Koerner Distributor, Inc.
Severe Thunderstorm Warning issued for Christian, De Witt, Logan, Macon, Moultrie, Piatt by NWS
Effective: 2022-08-02 08:50:00 CDT Expires: 2022-08-02 09:15:00 CDT Urgency: Immediate Severity: Severe Certainty: Observed Instruction: For your protection move to an interior room on the lowest floor of a building. To report severe weather, contact your nearest law enforcement agency. They will send your report to the National Weather Service office in Lincoln. Target Area: Christian; De Witt; Logan; Macon; Moultrie; Piatt The National Weather Service in Lincoln has issued a * Severe Thunderstorm Warning for Southeastern Logan County in central Illinois Northeastern Christian County in central Illinois Northwestern Moultrie County in central Illinois Southern Piatt County in central Illinois Southern De Witt County in central Illinois Macon County in central Illinois * Until 915 AM CDT. * At 849 AM CDT, a severe thunderstorm was located near Chestnut, or 10 miles southwest of Clinton, moving southeast at 60 mph. HAZARD...60 mph wind gusts. SOURCE...Radar indicated. IMPACT...Expect damage to roofs, siding, and trees. * Locations impacted include Decatur, Clinton, Monticello, Mount Zion, Forsyth, Maroa, Bement, Cerro Gordo, Harristown, Long Creek, Warrensburg, Blue Mound, Macon, Argenta, Oreana, Niantic, Dalton City, Hammond, Weldon and Latham. This includes Interstate 72 between mile markers 125 and 166. HAIL THREAT...RADAR INDICATED MAX HAIL SIZE...<.75 IN WIND THREAT...RADAR INDICATED MAX WIND GUST...60 MPH
Sangamon County Man Dies in Calhoun Motorcycle Crash on Saturday
A Sangamon County man has been identified as the individual killed in a motorcycle crash Saturday afternoon in northern Calhoun County. Illinois State Police report that at 4:10PM Saturday just north of the Village of Michael on Illinois Route 100 a motorcycle was traveling southbound on Illinois Route 100 following several other motorcycles.
Firefighter sentenced for gas theft
PARIS, Ill. (WAND) – A former firefighter in Edgar County was recently sentenced for using a department credit card to purchase gas for his personal vehicle. Dale Colter served as a volunteer firefighter for the Paris Community Fire Protection District in the town of Vermilion. He was caught on surveillance video at a local gas station filling up his personal truck. He was recorded doing so more than 50 times in 2019.
Severe Thunderstorm Warning issued for Christian, Logan, Menard, Sangamon by NWS
Effective: 2022-08-02 08:46:00 CDT Expires: 2022-08-02 09:15:00 CDT Urgency: Immediate Severity: Severe Certainty: Observed Instruction: For your protection move to an interior room on the lowest floor of a building. To report severe weather, contact your nearest law enforcement agency. They will send your report to the National Weather Service office in Lincoln. Target Area: Christian; Logan; Menard; Sangamon The National Weather Service in Lincoln has issued a * Severe Thunderstorm Warning for Southern Menard County in central Illinois Southwestern Logan County in central Illinois Northwestern Christian County in central Illinois Sangamon County in central Illinois * Until 915 AM CDT. * At 846 AM CDT, a severe thunderstorm was located near Athens, or 14 miles north of Springfield, moving south at 40 mph. HAZARD...60 mph wind gusts. SOURCE...Radar indicated. IMPACT...Expect damage to roofs, siding, and trees. * Locations impacted include Springfield, Chatham, Sherman, Rochester, Riverton, Athens, Williamsville, New Berlin, Illiopolis, Pleasant Plains, Loami, Mechanicsburg, Tallula, Mount Auburn, Cornland, Jerome, Southern View, Leland Grove, Grandview and Spaulding. This includes the following highways Interstate 55 between mile markers 87 and 111. Interstate 72 between mile markers 82 and 124. HAIL THREAT...RADAR INDICATED MAX HAIL SIZE...<.75 IN WIND THREAT...RADAR INDICATED MAX WIND GUST...60 MPH
Springfield man killed in Calhoun County crash
A Springfield man is dead after a motorcycle crash on Saturday. Illinois State Police (ISP) says it happened around 4:10 p.m. on Illinois Route 100. A motorcycle was traveling southbound, just north of Michael Road, behind several others when the driver applied the brakes. ISP says the motorcycle then began...
Family back home together after tragic accident
CHARLESTON, Ill. (WCIA) – Ma’Lyiah White officially came home July 1st. That in itself the family said is a miracle. Now, they’re still navigating losing a loved one, and White’s continued recovery after a tragedy on a frozen pond. “It feels really good. It feels like you know my families complete again,” Bill Croy, Whites’ […]
Effingham County Chamber Announces Date for 2022 Fall Draw Reverse Raffle
The Effingham County Chamber is excited to announce the date for the 5th Annual Fall Draw Reverse Raffle on Wednesday, September 21 at 5:30pm. This year’s event will be hosted live by Dr. Ryan Jennings on the Chamber’s Facebook Fall Draw Event page – @EffCoChamber. The Fall...
Some Parts of Illinois Got Hammered With Over a Foot of Rain
Last week, we saw historic rainfall and flooding in the St. Louis, Missouri area. This week, it's Illinois. Some parts of the state on Tuesday had over a foot of rain recorded. I saw this mentioned by Yahoo News and I've confirmed it with National Weather Service radars. They report...
