Extremity Medical Receives Vizient Small Joints National Contract

AboutLawsuits.com
Surgical Complications More Likely When Anesthesiologist Manage Overlapping Procedures
Anesthesiologists who handle overlapping procedures may be putting patients at an increased risk of experiencing surgical complications or death, according to the findings of a new study. Every surgical treatment requires an anesthesiologist, and the same anesthesia care team often treats or oversees multiple patients at the same time, resulting...
MedicalXpress
Opioid prescriptions significantly higher for patients with lifelong disabilities, study finds
A Michigan Medicine study finds that people with two pediatric-onset neurodevelopmental disorders are prescribed opioids at significantly higher rates than those without the conditions, raising concerns over addiction, overdose and mental health issues. Researchers analyzed prescriptions of opioids from private insurance claims of over 22,000 patients with cerebral palsy or...
IN THIS ARTICLE
MedicalXpress
Duration of pre-operative pain linked to chronic opioid use after adult spinal deformity surgery
In a Johns Hopkins Medicine study of patients who underwent adult spinal deformity (ASD) surgery, pre-operative opioid use and pain duration of four or more years were independently associated with higher odds of chronic post-surgery opioid use. The findings were published in the July 2022 issue of Spine Deformity. "With...
Nature.com
Positron Emission Tomography reveals age-associated hypothalamic microglial activation in women
In rodents, hypothalamic inflammation plays a critical role in aging and age-related diseases. Hypothalamic inflammation has not previously been assessed in vivo in humans. We used Positron Emission Tomography (PET) with a radiotracer sensitive to the translocator protein (TSPO) expressed by activated microglia, to assess correlations between age and regional brain TSPO in a group of healthy subjects (n"‰="‰43, 19 female, aged 23"“78), focusing on hypothalamus. We found robust age-correlated TSPO expression in thalamus but not hypothalamus in the combined group of women and men. This pattern differs from what has been described in rodents. Prominent age-correlated TSPO expression in thalamus in humans, but in hypothalamus in rodents, could reflect evolutionary changes in size and function of thalamus versus hypothalamus, and may be relevant to the appropriateness of using rodents to model human aging. When examining TSPO PET results in women and men separately, we found that only women showed age-correlated hypothalamic TSPO expression. We suggest this novel result is relevant to understanding a stark sex difference in human aging: that only women undergo loss of fertility-menopause-at mid-life. Our finding of age-correlated hypothalamic inflammation in women could have implications for understanding and perhaps altering reproductive aging in women.
US News and World Report
2022-2023 Best Hospitals Rankings in Adult Specialties
See the top hospitals in 15 specialties of complex adult care in the 2022-2023 U.S. News Best Hospitals rankings. Top Hospitals in Each Specialty in the 2022-2023 U.S. News Best Hospitals Rankings. For over 30 years, U.S. News has evaluated hospital performance in both complex and routine care to support...
Nature.com
Serum clinical laboratory tests and risk of incident dementia: a prospective cohort study of 407,190 individuals
Prevention of dementia is a public health priority, and the identification of potential biomarkers may provide benefits for early detection and prevention. This study investigates the association of common serum laboratory tests with the risk of incident dementia. Among 407,190 participants from the UK Biobank (median follow-up of 9.19 years), we investigated the linear and nonlinear effects of 30 laboratory measures on the risk of all-cause dementia using Cox models and restricted cubic spline models. We found that dementia incidence was associated with low vitamin D concentration (hazard ratio 0.994, 95% confidence interval 0.993"“0.996), indicators of endocrine disorders: IGF-1 level (P for non-linearity"‰="‰1.1E-05), testosterone level (P for non-linearity"‰="‰0.006); high sex-hormone-binding globulin level (HR 1.004, 95% CI: 1.003"“1.006); reduced liver function: lower alanine aminotransferase (HR 0.990, 95% CI: 0.986"“0.995); renal dysfunction: cystatin C level (P for non-linearity"‰="‰0.028); oxidative stress: lower urate level (HR 0.998, 95% CI: 0.998"“0.999); lipids dysregulation: lower LDL (HR 0.918, 95% CI: 0.872"“0.965) and triglycerides (HR 0.924, 95% CI: 0.882"“0.967) concentrations; insulin resistance: high glucose (HR 1.093, 95% CI: 1.045"“1.143) and HbA1c (HR 1.017, 95% CI: 1.009"“1.025) levels; immune dysbiosis: Câˆ’reactive protein (P for non-linearity"‰="‰5.5E-09). In conclusion, markers of vitamin D deficiency, GH-IGF-1 axis disorders, bioactive sex hormone deficiency, reduced liver function, renal abnormalities, oxidation, insulin resistance, immune dysbiosis, and lipids dysregulation were associated with incident dementia. Our results support a contributory role of systemic disorders and diverse biological processes to onset of dementia.
Nature.com
Diagnostic accuracy of telemedicine for detection of surgical site infection: a systematic review and meta-analysis
The Sars-CoV-2 pandemic catalysed integration of telemedicine worldwide. This systematic review assesses it's accuracy for diagnosis of Surgical Site Infection (SSI). Databases were searched for telemedicine and wound infection studies. All types of studies were included, only paired designs were taken to meta-analysis. QUADAS-2 assessed methodological quality. 1400 titles and abstracts were screened, 61 full text reports were assessed for eligibility and 17 studies were included in meta-analysis, mean age was 47.1"‰Â±"‰13.3 years. Summary sensitivity and specificity was 87.8% (95% CI, 68.4"“96.1) and 96.8% (95% CI 93.5"“98.4) respectively. The overall SSI rate was 5.6%. Photograph methods had lower sensitivity and specificity at 63.9% (95% CI 30.4"“87.8) and 92.6% (95% CI, 89.9"“94.5). Telemedicine is highly specific for SSI diagnosis is highly specific, giving rise to great potential for utilisation excluding SSI. Further work is needed to investigate feasibility telemedicine in the elderly population group.
docwirenews.com
Treating Type 2 Diabetes and Advanced CKD
Patients with chronic kidney disease (CKD) or end-stage kidney disease (ESKD) face increased health burdens and are at increased risk for cardiovascular events and mortality. The most common cause of CKD is type 2 diabetes, and both diabetes and CKD are associated with greater risk of all-cause mortality and increased rates of infection and cardiovascular events. The increased mortality is attributable in part to cardiovascular or infection-related events.
Managed Healthcare Executive
Cost Effectiveness Analysis of Biomarkers for Guiding Asthma Treatment in Children
Rosanna Sutherby, Pharm.D. Using biomarkers for tailoring asthma treatment can reduce the frequency of asthma exacerbations. Some recent results suggest that eosinophil-guided asthma management is associated with lower annual costs than FeNO-guided management. Current Global Initiative for Asthma (GINA) guideline for asthma management recommends periodic evaluation of airway inflammation to...
Nature.com
Feasibility study of ultrasound-guided percutaneous laser discectomy for cervical radicular pain
Percutaneous laser discectomy is one common and effective treatment for cervical radicular pain. Currently, the surgery is performed with blind cannulation technique, mainly relies on the experience of surgeon. However, it still remains unsafe and difficult to reach the target. As an alternative, ultrasound-guided cannulation provides visualization of important structures, thus increasing the precision and safety. The primary goal of this study is to report the detail of the ultrasound-guided technique in the percutaneous laser cervical discectomy. The secondary purpose is to evaluate the feasibility of the novel therapy. This is a single center, feasibility study conducted in one teaching hospital. Thirteen intervertebral discs in 9 patients presented with cervical radicular pain. Accuracy of the cannulation with ultrasonic guidance was confirmed by the anterior"“posterior and lateral view of fluoroscopy. We compared the pain severity pre- and post-treatment with Visual Analogue Score (VAS), and functional improvement was assessed with the modified Macnab Criteria and Neck Disability Index (NDI) respectively. Ultrasonic short-axis was used to scan the cervical nerve root, and its transition was used to identify the distinct intervertebral space. Following the recognition of targeted cervical level, the ultrasound probe was moved medially for the visualization of the surface of the cervical vertebrae. In plane cannulation was then applied to avoid the injury of the vessels. The location of cannula was confirmed by the fluoroscopic imaging. Low-power laser was set for the cervical disc ablation in this cohort. The majority of the surgical sites maintained in the C5/6 level (38%), and 31% for the C6/7 level respectively. Despite the distinct cervical level, the tip of needle was properly placed near by the targeted intervertebral disc in all participants, which was confirmed by the imaging of fluoroscopy. We did not observe any obvious complications during the procedure. The mean VAS decreased from 7.6"‰Â±"‰1.1 to 2.3"‰Â±"‰2.7 one month after discharge, and 2.1"‰Â±"‰2.6 at the last follow-up (median duration of nine months). All patients reported significant improvement of NDI up to last follow-up (p"‰="‰0.011). Meanwhile, the good to excellent rate was reported in 8 of 9 patients (89%) according to the modified Macnab Criteria. The finding of this feasibility assessment indicates the ultrasound-based cannulation technique is capable of guiding the cannulation for the percutaneous laser discectomy. It may facilitate identifying the corresponding site of cervical intervertebral disc and prevent the damage of vessel.
MedPage Today
ICU Stay Doubles Dementia Risk
ICU hospitalization doubled the risk of subsequent dementia in older adults, a longitudinal study showed. Compared with similar people who didn't have an ICU stay, older adults who had an ICU experience were more likely to develop all-type dementia (HR 2.20, 95% CI 1.75-2.77) or Alzheimer's dementia (HR 2.10, 95% 1.66-2.65), reported Bryan James, PhD, of Rush University in Chicago, at the 2022 Alzheimer's Association International Conference.
scitechdaily.com
Small Implant Relieves Pain on Demand Without Drugs
New device has the potential to provide an alternative to opioids and other highly addictive drugs. A small, soft, flexible implant that relieves pain on demand and without the use of drugs has been developed by a team of researchers led by Northwestern University. The first-of-its-kind device could provide a much-needed alternative to opioids and other highly addictive medications.
studyfinds.org
AI program performs as well as medical specialists at diagnosing potentially fatal lung disease
NAGOYA, Japan — Many people are still skeptical about allowing artificial intelligence to pick the next song on their playlist, let alone influence major medical decisions. However, groundbreaking new research from Japan reports that a new AI algorithm is on par with human medical experts when it comes to analyzing lung disease.
2minutemedicine.com
Association between early left ventricular ejection fraction improvement after transcatheter aortic valve replacement and 5-Year clinical outcomes
1. In this retrospective cohort study, left ventricular ejection fraction (LVEF) improvement at 30 days and 1 year was linked with lower 5-year all cause death in patients with severe aortic stenosis (AS) and known left ventricular (LV) dysfunction treated with transcatheter aortic valve replacement (TAVR). Evidence Rating Level: 2...
cgtlive.com
COVID-19 Cell Therapy Trial Dosing Complete With Good Safety Profile
Elderly or high-risk patients with COVID-19 received 1 of 4 escalating dose levels. Tevogen Bio has completed enrollment in its phase 1 clinical trial evaluating allogeneic cytotoxic CD8+ T lymphocyte cells in elderly or high-risk patients with COVID-19. Thus far, no dose-limiting toxicities or signficant treatment-related adverse events have been...
science.org
Intracavity generation of glioma stem cell–specific CAR macrophages primes locoregional immunity for postoperative glioblastoma therapy
Glioblastoma multiforme (GBM) has a high rate of recurrence, which is in part due to residual tumor containing glioma stem cells (GSCs) after surgical debulking. To target these cells, Chen et al. have developed a cavity-injectable hydrogel that contains GSC-targeting nanoparticles able to create chimeric antigen receptor (CAR) macrophages in situ. They show that injection of hydrogel into preclinical humanized mouse models generate CAR macrophages in the resection cavity and prevent postoperative relapse. This represents a promising treatment for patients with GBM and warrants further clinical study.
