Boulder City Council members announce bid for House District 10 after Edie Hooton withdraws

Patrick Murphy: Street lights: Conversion should have happened years ago. Add one more dumb idea to the Boulder Energy Future List. So Boulder wants to buy all the light poles and change them to LEDs. Why is that dumb? Everything that they aren’t telling us, that’s why. Every town around us had LED street lights years ago and Xcel did the conversion. That’s right, years ago while Boulder was pursuing the electric utility boondoggle. That’s right, we could have had Xcel convert all of our street lights to LEDs years ago. All that savings in money and greenhouse gas from the electricity are down the drain because we were so smart we said no to the conversion. That’s right, we rejected the conversion years ago.

BOULDER, CO ・ 2 DAYS AGO