Boulder City Council members announce bid for House District 10 after Edie Hooton withdraws

Famous ice cream brand set to open scoop shop in Colorado on August 6thKristen WaltersBoulder, CO
DougCo Sheriff warns vehicle thefts help power other crimesHeather WillardDouglas County, CO
Denver housing market shifts to favor buyersMargaret JacksonDenver, CO
9News Anchor Kyle Clark asks DougCo superintendent tough questionsSuzie GlassmanDenver, CO
Hotels keep homeless out of hospitals, study showsDavid HeitzDenver, CO
boulderreportinglab.org
Newly vacated seat at Colorado Capitol sends ripples through the Boulder City Council
Colorado state Rep. Edie Hooton, a Democrat from Boulder, announced on July 30 she is withdrawing from the race for House District 10, in part to spend more time with her family. The sudden announcement, which came a month after the Democratic primary election in June 2022, has brought on a wave of questions and implications — especially for the Boulder City Council.
Colorado Daily
Opinion: Doug Hamilton: Even-year elections are even better
Moving City Council elections to even years, in line with federal, state, and county-wide elections will drive greater participation of the electorate in municipal elections. This will lead to council people that better represent the views of the entire population. Here are some facts about even-year elections in Boulder that...
boulderreportinglab.org
Ashley Stolzmann’s victory in the hotly contested race for Boulder County commissioner has officially been certified. Here’s what you need to know about the powerful elected position and why it matters.
When results began to trickle in on election night during Boulder County’s recent primary on June 28, only one race was closely contested by voters. The county commissioners’ District 3 seat came down to a razor-thin projected margin of victory decided by merely 68 votes, a small enough margin to trigger an automatic recount.
coloradopolitics.com
SENGENBERGER | The Tina Peters Charade crumbles
Failed secretary of state candidate Tina Peters has either proven she doesn’t understand Colorado’s election process, or she’s brazenly attempting to deceive the public with her statewide recount stunt. When Republican Jono Scott lost his race for Aurora City Council Ward III last fall, Ruben Medina bested...
Colorado Daily
Letters to the editor: CU South underpass could be rebuilt; libraries shouldn’t be closed on Mondays; fund beacons of our community; repealing rights is appalling
Kevin Mathews: CU South: CDOT underpass could be redesigned. Thank you to Mr. Daniel Johnson for his thoughtful opinion article in the Daily Camera on July 17 and for his contribution to the CU South development planning. I agree with his point that getting started on significant flood prevention measures is urgent.
Stop recount, Tina Peters, others ask Denver court, claiming 'unreliable' Dominion voting machines
EL PASO COUNTY, Colo. — A group of Republican candidates who sought a recount after losing their primary races went to Denver court on Tuesday to stop the recount and compel the Secretary of State's Office to conduct it instead, alleging the recount "has not been conducted in a fair, impartial and uniform manner.”
Colorado Daily
Guest opinion: Jackson Hamilton: Even a young skeptic knows local elections matter
Volunteering with Boulder City Council member Junie Joseph has inspired me to think differently about the importance of local governance and the role of elections. Before this summer, I had thought that local government was a bureaucratic cog. The limited experience I had with my own local town government was one of inefficiently run programs and unnecessarily slow operations. I understood why local government was needed, but I didn’t see how it was useful in any way. It seemed to me that local government only existed because it had to. What I had missed, however, was that local government affected every aspect of my daily life.
Colorado Daily
Boulder couple who hosted Marshall Fire victims facing potential code violations
In the aftermath of the Marshall Fire, which swept through eastern Boulder County on Dec. 30, Boulder residents Nancy and Charlie Winn opened a studio in their backyard to a family who had been displaced due to smoke damage from the fire. For Nancy Winn, it was an opportunity to...
coloradopolitics.com
coloradonewsline.com
Republican recount candidates in second lawsuit want Denver judge to halt process
A group of Republican candidates for state and local offices, including Mesa County Clerk Tina Peters, who lost their Colorado primary elections in June are asking a court to halt a ballot recount process that they paid to initiate. The group, members of the Colorado Recount Coalition, filed a lawsuit...
Colorado Daily
Boulder County secures funding to expand mental health diversion program
The Boulder County District Attorney’s Office has secured funding to expand its mental health diversion program. In 2018, Boulder County became one of four pilot sites in Colorado to implement a mental health diversion program, which allows people who are arrested to get screened for mental health programs instead of entering the criminal justice system.
Colorado Daily
Amy Lentz: Colorado State University Extension Boulder County: Getting to the ‘root’ of trees
Trees are an important part of Colorado landscapes, especially in our urban centers. However, it’s hard to be a healthy tree in Colorado. Many of the trees we plant are not native to our prairie and mountain ecosystems and must adapt to their new homes with poor soils, low precipitation and just wacky conditions compared to other areas of the United States.
Gun rights activists sue to stop enforcement of Colorado’s 2013 large capacity magazine ban
Gun rights activists on Tuesday sued Gov. Jared Polis, asking a Denver district court to stop enforcement of a 2013 state law that bans the possession of large capacity magazines capable of accepting more than 15 rounds. The National Foundation for Gun Rights, the legal arm of Rocky Mountain Gun...
coloradopolitics.com
How Polis' decision 77 days after taking office could mean paying more at the gas pump
A decision made by Gov. Jared Polis in 2019, only two and a half months into his tenure as governor, likely means Denver metro and northern Front Range Coloradans will be paying for more expensive gasoline — unless the governor decides to ask the federal government to reconsider a pending downgrade of the regional air quality compliance rating.
Colorado Daily
Letters to the editor: LED light conversion should already be done; state can be leader on wolf restoration; Boulder is getting bad rap; voters must educate themselves
Patrick Murphy: Street lights: Conversion should have happened years ago. Add one more dumb idea to the Boulder Energy Future List. So Boulder wants to buy all the light poles and change them to LEDs. Why is that dumb? Everything that they aren’t telling us, that’s why. Every town around us had LED street lights years ago and Xcel did the conversion. That’s right, years ago while Boulder was pursuing the electric utility boondoggle. That’s right, we could have had Xcel convert all of our street lights to LEDs years ago. All that savings in money and greenhouse gas from the electricity are down the drain because we were so smart we said no to the conversion. That’s right, we rejected the conversion years ago.
9News Anchor Kyle Clark asks DougCo superintendent tough questions
DougCo superintendent Erin KaneScreen shot from Next 9News YouTube Channel. (Castle Rock, CO) During an interview with 9News anchor Kyle Clark Monday, DougCo superintendent Erin Kane expressed her optimism for the start of the new year next week. Yet, she said, she's plagued by lower teacher pay than neighboring districts, declining enrollment in one part of the county, and a community divided over recent school board actions.
5280.com
Governor Polis Has Said He Wants to Battle Climate Change. Colorado Environmentalists Don’t Believe Him
On January 13, some 200 people gathered outside the state Capitol in Denver, beating drums, chanting, and waving signs. A poster declaring “Your inaction burns our state” rested on the steps; eight red-robed demonstrators with huge clocks over their faces held letters that spelled “Out Of Time”; and a 12-foot-tall canvas bore flame-colored scraps of fabric reading “We Are On Fire Polis.” Inside, Governor Jared Polis was delivering his annual State of the State address.
These cities have the highest rent in Colorado
The newest rent report is out from the last quarter from RentCafé and once again, rent prices have risen.
Aurora's Metco Landscape to lay off hundreds of workers
Aurora-based Metco Landscape is apparently going out of business, and on Monday filed a notice with the Colorado Secretary of State's Office that it will lay off hundreds of workers in its Denver metro area and Colorado Springs offices. The California investment firm that owns the 35-year Denver area landscaping company said Tuesday it's in receivership in a district court in Boulder, meaning its assets are being sold as the company can't pay its debts. ...
Colorado Daily
Team works to relocate prairie dogs near Celestial Seasonings development in Gunbarrel
A team is in the midst of relocating prairie dogs on the currently vacant land near the Celestial Seasonings tea factory in Gunbarrel that ultimately will be home to an apartment complex. Throughout the multiyear review process, Gunbarrel residents regularly expressed concerns about the potential impact of the development on...
