Arkansas Officials OK Signatures For Recreational Marijuana Vote

LITTLE ROCK – Arkansas Attorney General Leslie Rutledge issued a statement following the U.S. Supreme Court’s judgment in Rutledge v. Little Rock Family Planning Services vacating a lower court order blocking Arkansas’s ban on abortions performed solely on the basis of a Down syndrome diagnosis and ordering Little Rock Family Planning Services to pay the State of Arkansas for filing costs associated with seeking Supreme Court review. This Supreme Court victory comes on the heels of the dismissal of Planned Parenthood v. Gillespie in federal district court, where Arkansas terminated Planned Parenthood’s participation in the State’s Medicaid program. Since the Court’s decision in Dobbs v. Jackson Women’s Health Organization in June, Attorney General Rutledge has also been successful in ending litigation challenging the dismemberment abortion ban and the total abortion ban (SB6).

1 DAY AGO