Arkansas Officials OK Signatures For Recreational Marijuana Vote

 2 days ago
Doug Shuff
2d ago

Hope the Election Committee will follow the will of the people and put this initiative on the ballot. I have little doubt that the referendum will pass. One major concern however is a split referendum like Arkansas did with Medical Cannabis. Allowing the split referendum makes voters actually read the referendum instead of just casting a vote. In the case of Medical Cannabis it was a limitation on who could legally grow Cannabis. This put a lot of older citizens and those who are one disability out of the market, not only growing but using a medicine that could be beneficial. Vote Intelligent

2d ago

This is not the ballot that you want approved. They are taking a $200 plant and selling it for $6000. You should be able to grow it yourself, just like all other states that have legalized recreational marijuana

TheOneYouLoveToHate
2d ago

I don't trust recreational dispensaries. I think the carts are delta 8 and the flower has thc content of Reggie from '97. I'll stick with my medical card, but at least everyone will get the chance to enjoy

