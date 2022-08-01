Rodri Names Man Utd As One Of The Premier League Title Contenders This Season

www.sportbible.com
Kalidou Koulibaly Issues Passionate Response To Napoli President's Comments On African Players Needing To Sign 'AFCON Agreement'
Chelsea defender Kalidou Koulibaly has responded to Napoli president Aurelio De Laurentiis' declaration he will no longer sign African players 'unless they sign an agreement backing out of the Africa Cup of Nations'. The 73-year-old caused controversy after giving his views on the tournament during a recent appearance on Wall...
Yardbarker
Firmino’s latest Liverpool claim will have Manchester City nervous after Community Shield defeat
Bobby Firmino has promised fans that Liverpool will aim to go a couple of steps further this term and win all four trophies on offer. The Reds came achingly close to completing a historic quadruple, falling short of the league title by a single point and missing out on the Champions League in what was a distressing night in Paris for fans and players alike.
Cristiano Ronaldo ‘Wrong’ And ‘Disrespectful’ To Demand Manchester United Exit
Cristiano Ronaldo has been told that the way he demanded an exit from Manchester United this summer was ‘wrong’ and ‘disrespectful’. Ronaldo handed in a transfer request last month after being irked by the fact that United will be playing in the Europa League in the new season.
Yardbarker
Report: Manchester United Have Enquired About Sergino Dest
Manchester United have reportedly now established an interest in yet another Barcelona player, this time United are now said to have enquired about right back Sergino Dest, according to a new report. United have already held an interest in signing two Barcelona players this summer with the Red Devils already...
Yardbarker
Chelsea put brakes on defender’s move to Premier League rivals
Chelsea do not want to lose another defender. The Blues, led by German boss Thomas Tuchel, have seen multiple defensive players move on in recent times. First-team regulars Antonio Rudiger and Andreas Christensen departed Stamford Bridge at the end of last season after both centre-backs failed to extend their contracts.
Leicester City Interested In Chelsea Defender If Wesley Fofana Talks Progress Amid £80 Million Valuation
Both Chelsea and Leicester City are keen on signing each other’s defenders - Wesley Fofana and Levi Colwill - this summer but any potential deals are far from complete, according to reports. Chelsea’s defensive crisis is still trying to be solved this summer, the Blues have had multiple targets...
ESPN
LIVE Transfer Talk: Dortmund's Guerreiro emerges as Manchester City's new left-back target
The summer transfer window is here, and there's plenty of gossip swirling about who's moving where. Transfer Talk brings you all the latest buzz on rumours, comings and goings and, of course, done deals!. TOP STORY: Man City turn to Guerreiro. Manchester City are set to switch focus in their...
MLS・
Female Referee Brutally Attacked By Male Player In Argentina After Showing Yellow Card
There were disgraceful scenes in an amateur football match in Argentina at the weekend when a female referee was attacked by a male player. Watch the shocking footage below:. The incident occurred in a lower league game between Garmense and Deportivo Independencia in Tres Arroyos, Buenos Aires. Female referee Dalma...
Report: Manchester United Close to Signing Former Tottenham Midfielder
According to The Telegraph, Manchester United are holding talks with an experienced midfielder about becoming a player-coach for the reserve team.
Ultimate Yaya Toure Compilation Of Him 'Dominating The Midfield' Is Insane, He Was So Complete
A two minute compilation of Yaya Toure "dominating the midfield" has gone viral and shows what a complete player the Ivorian was in his pomp. Toure was a perfectly fine player during his time at Barcelona, where he won two La Liga titles and the Champions League in three seasons.
Marcos Alonso And Emerson Palmieri Set To Leave Chelsea Amid Marc Cucurella Links
Marcos Alonso and Emerson Palmieri could be granted Chelsea exits if the Blues sign Marc Cucurella this summer, with Barcelona and Lazio interested in the pair. Recent reports have stated that Chelsea have informed Brighton and Hove Albion that they will meet their £50 million valuation of the player this summer.
Liverpool Manager Jurgen Klopp Delighted With New Diogo Jota Deal
Liverpool manager Jurgen comments on Diogo Jota's new long-term deal.
What Manchester United’s Pre-Season Told Us About Erik Ten Hag's Squad
Manchester United’s pre-season is officially over, and at the end of the week their Premier League campaign will have gotten underway. All in all, pre-season was a mixed experience results-wise for the Red Devils, yet for what it taught new manager Erik ten Hag it was invaluable. United flew...
Kieran Tierney Had A Priceless Reaction To Learning What Martin Odegaard Earns At Arsenal
Kieran Tierney had an absolutely priceless reaction after discovering what Martin Odegaard earns at Arsenal. Odegaard joined Arsenal on an initial loan deal in January 2021, but the move was made permanent after starring at the Emirates. The Norwegian's brilliant performances on the pitch mirror his wage package, with the...
Manchester United Manager Erik ten Hag Blasts Cristiano Ronaldo and Diogo Dalot for Leaving Old Trafford Early
The Cristiano Ronaldo and Erik ten Hag relationship at Manchester United isn't off to a good start and it may have just gotten worse. The post Manchester United Manager Erik ten Hag Blasts Cristiano Ronaldo and Diogo Dalot for Leaving Old Trafford Early appeared first on Sportscasting | Pure Sports.
'No Club In Europe Wants Cristiano Ronaldo' Manchester United Forward Warned
Jamie Carragher has ripped into Cristiano Ronaldo, telling the striker that no team in Europe wants him, and not even his Manchester United teammates do. Ronaldo's potential move away from Old Trafford, less than a year after his supposedly heroic return, has been raging on for weeks now. The 37-year-old...
Hannibal Mejbri Is ‘Ready To Risk Everything' To Succeed At Manchester United
With Manchester United’s current midfield options looking quite slim in terms of quality going into the 2022-23 Premier League season, one academy star who could be given his chance to shine is 19-year-old Hannibal Mejbri. There has been a lot of talk around the youngster’s name in recent times,...
The Best Fantasy Premier League Captain Options For Gameweek 1
Hi, I’m Tom. You may know me as the host of the Who Got The Assist? Podcast, or maybe have seen me on official FPL videos. Each week, I’ll be bringing you a number of articles on the world of Fantasy Premier League, which will cover a slightly different theme and provide some data-based analysis.
Premier League Finally Making Change To VAR That Fans Have Been Calling For
The Premier League are planning on making a major change to the video assistant referee(VAR) in a bid to improve transparency to fans. According to The Times, a plan is in place to publicly release conversations held between referees and VAR officials during a game. The main aim is to...
Must Have, Maybe And Wait-N-See: A Detailed Look At The Premium FPL Players To Pick This Season
Premium players form the backbone of any FPL team as they’re expected to score the most points. As the priciest picks, whichever you choose takes up a hefty chunk of your budget meaning careful consideration will need to be given to who you go with. Ahead of the first...
