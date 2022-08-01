ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Premier League

Rodri Names Man Utd As One Of The Premier League Title Contenders This Season

By Mudeet Arora
SPORTbible
SPORTbible
 2 days ago
Cover picture for the article
www.sportbible.com

Comments / 0

Related
SPORTbible

Kalidou Koulibaly Issues Passionate Response To Napoli President's Comments On African Players Needing To Sign 'AFCON Agreement'

Chelsea defender Kalidou Koulibaly has responded to Napoli president Aurelio De Laurentiis' declaration he will no longer sign African players 'unless they sign an agreement backing out of the Africa Cup of Nations'. The 73-year-old caused controversy after giving his views on the tournament during a recent appearance on Wall...
WORLD
Yardbarker

Firmino’s latest Liverpool claim will have Manchester City nervous after Community Shield defeat

Bobby Firmino has promised fans that Liverpool will aim to go a couple of steps further this term and win all four trophies on offer. The Reds came achingly close to completing a historic quadruple, falling short of the league title by a single point and missing out on the Champions League in what was a distressing night in Paris for fans and players alike.
PREMIER LEAGUE
Yardbarker

Report: Manchester United Have Enquired About Sergino Dest

Manchester United have reportedly now established an interest in yet another Barcelona player, this time United are now said to have enquired about right back Sergino Dest, according to a new report. United have already held an interest in signing two Barcelona players this summer with the Red Devils already...
PREMIER LEAGUE
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Pep Guardiola
Person
Erling Haaland
Person
Tyrell Malacia
Person
Txiki Begiristain
Person
Christian Eriksen
Person
Mohamed Salah
Yardbarker

Chelsea put brakes on defender’s move to Premier League rivals

Chelsea do not want to lose another defender. The Blues, led by German boss Thomas Tuchel, have seen multiple defensive players move on in recent times. First-team regulars Antonio Rudiger and Andreas Christensen departed Stamford Bridge at the end of last season after both centre-backs failed to extend their contracts.
PREMIER LEAGUE
IN THIS ARTICLE
#The Premier League#The Community Shield#Spanish#Kalvin Philips
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Manchester United F.C.
NewsBreak
Liverpool F.C.
NewsBreak
Sports
Soccer
Arsenal F.C.
NewsBreak
Soccer
NewsBreak
Premier League
NewsBreak
Sky Sport
Soccer
Tottenham Hotspur F.C.
NewsBreak
Chelsea F.C.
SPORTbible

SPORTbible

85K+
Followers
25K+
Post
16M+
Views
ABOUT

We've got the latest sports news, pictures and videos from around the world. Up to date coverage of all the biggest sports events and exclusive interviews with the biggest UFC, boxing, NFL and NBA stars and much more.

 https://www.sportbible.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy