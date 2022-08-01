Flight 3407 families recognized with plaque in Washington, D.C. for advocacy

spectrumlocalnews.com
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Texas Governor Offers Washington D.C. and New York City a DealTom HandyTexas State
MCPS Hosts Job Info Session to Fill More than 400 Teaching Vacancies Before August 29Heather JauquetRockville, MD
Republican Senators Change Their Vote, Blocking a Bill to Help Sick Veterans.Kevin AlexanderWashington, DC
2022 NFL Draft Review: Washington CommandersAdrian HolmanWashington, DC
Washington D.C. Mayor Asks For Help From National Guard Over Governor Abbott’s ActionTom Handy
Related
Texas Governor Offers Washington D.C. and New York City a Deal
Texas National Guard conducting securityScreenshot from Twitter. Texas Governor Greg Abbott launched Operation Lone Star a year ago since he felt President Joe Biden was not supportive of the Texas-Mexican border crisis. Since then, Governor Abbott has bused illegal immigrants to places such as Washington, D.C.
americanmilitarynews.com
Lawmakers move to revoke Medals of Honor from soldiers who fought at Wounded Knee
U.S. House lawmakers moved to posthumously revoke Medals of Honor awarded to 20 soldiers who took part in the 1890 Wounded Knee massacre – a battle during which an estimated 250 Native Americans and more than 30 soldiers died. Last week, an amendment entitled “Remove the Stain,” which sought...
Aircraft From Area 51 Are Flying In Latest Air Force Red Flag Exercise
It is extremely unusual for aircraft flying from the top-secret Area 51 test facility at Groom Lake to directly participate in Red Flag. The U.S. Air Force's Red Flag large force employment (LFE) exercises are world-renowned for their scale and scope, and always involve a slew of different types of aircraft flying together. The last Red Flag event of the 2022 Fiscal Year, referred to as Red Flag 22-3, appears to have had some particularly notable participants last week. These came in the form of aircraft operating from the highly-secure Groom Lake test facility, better known as Area 51, using 'MiG' callsigns.
New York Republicans are falling for Eric Adams
Democratic New York Mayor Eric Adams is in an awkward position as the retired NYPD captain seeks to balance political allegiance and deliver on a key campaign promise to reduce city crime.
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
americanmilitarynews.com
Air Force kicking out master sergeant over COVID vaccine after 19-year career
A U.S. Air Force master sergeant who has served with the branch for the past 19 years has been separated after the service denied him a religious exemption from the military-wide COVID-19 vaccine mandate. In an interview on Wednesday with Fox News host Tucker Carlson, Air Force MSgt Nick Kupper...
Air Force calls on F-35 aircraft to stand down temporarily over faulty ejection seat concerns
The U.S. Air Force on Friday confirmed to Fox News that it had temporarily called in its F-35 Lightning II fleet following concerns related to faulty ejection seats. "Out of an abundance of caution, Air Combat Command units will execute a stand-down on July 29 to expedite the inspection process," ACC said in a statement to Fox News Digital.
MilitaryTimes
Commander of Cannon Air Force Base medical squadron relieved
The commander of a Cannon Air Force Base squadron that is responsible for providing medical care to almost 13,000 military beneficiaries in New Mexico and Texas was relieved July 11. Lt. Col. Kenneth Beadle was relieved of command due to “a loss of trust and confidence in his ability to...
americanmilitarynews.com
US judge blocks Air Force from kicking out, punishing thousands of unvaccinated troops
On Thursday, a federal judge in Ohio put a temporary stop to the U.S. Air Force kicking out thousands of service members who remain unvaccinated against COVID-19. Judge Matthew W. McFarland, of Ohio’s Southern District, granted a temporary restraining order in the case of Hunter Doster, et al. v. Hon Frank Kendall, et al., in which Doster and other service members sued the Air Force Secretary to grant religious exemptions to the service’s COVID-19 vaccine mandate.
RELATED PEOPLE
Watch the terrifying power of HIMARS with this footage from RIMPAC 2022
HIMARS was showcased at the latest RIMPAC Event in Hawaii. RIMPAC is the largest maritime exercise and has been held every year since 1971. HIMARS was certainly one of the most impressive events this year. In military tech news, the U.S. Marines have recently released a video showcasing their now...
Navy Times
American veterans captured in Ukraine sent to prison, family says
BIRMINGHAM, Ala. — Two Americans captured while fighting with the Ukrainian Army apparently have been sent to a prison where they are spending all their time together, the family of one of the men said. Alex Drueke, who was captured with fellow veteran and Alabama resident Andy Huynh in...
A solar-powered Army drone has been flying for 40 days straight
Very early in the morning on June 15, a lightweight drone with a 82-foot wingspan took off from the Yuma Proving Ground in Arizona, assisted by a handful of people who had to hand-launch it from the runway. It’s been 40 days since then, and the drone is still flying, continuously breaking its own record with each minute that goes by until it lands at some point.
Two million people lack running water in the US. This Navajo Nation team is turning on the taps on tribal land
For 76 years, Lucy Vandever lived without running water. Then one day, she could turn on the taps.“She bought herself a washer and dryer, and loves to water the trees that she’s planted. I’ll see her washing her car outside. Those are some things that I like to see, especially for our elderly people,” Cindy Howe, Ms Vandever’s niece, told The Independent.Ms Vandever had been bottom of a waiting list to have her home hooked up to a water main “for years and years”, her niece said. As a member of the Navajo Nation, the tribal elder’s experience is...
IN THIS ARTICLE
americanmilitarynews.com
Ret. Gen. Kellogg calls on SCOTUS to grant late soldier’s Purple Heart blocked by Army
Retired U.S. Army Lt. Gen. Keith Kellogg and former Veterans Affairs Secretary Robert Wilkie joined a legal brief on Monday arguing for the U.S. Supreme Court to grant a Purple Heart decoration to U.S. Army Staff Sgt. Joshua Berry. Berry was injured in the Nov. 5, 2009 Fort Hood shooting...
MilitaryTimes
Enlisting in the Air Force could land you almost $60,000 in bonus pay
With just over two months left to hit its recruiting goals, the Air Force is dangling hefty enlistment bonuses for anyone who wants to fill a growing list of in-demand jobs. The service on Monday added several more career fields that come with signing bonuses for those who enlist for four or six years by Sept. 30, bringing the total to 22 specialties. Those new options largely focus on computer systems and aircraft maintenance-related fields.
What’s in a number: How the Air Force catalogs its B-2 Spirit pilots
The B-2 Spirit cadre of highly skilled pilots are part of an exclusive community, which is highlighted in the way the U.S. Air Force catalogs the men and women in the history books.
Navy Times
Navy decommissions USS Whidbey Island
The dock landing ship Whidbey Island, first of its name and of its class, was decommissioned Friday in a ceremony after nearly 38 years of service. Nine of the ship’s previous commanding officers attended, as did more than 50 plank owners, according to the Navy. “I am humbled to...
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
Open primary may save Trump's GOP targets in Washington
OLYMPIA, Wash. (AP) — The two Republican members of Congress from Washington who drew interparty challenges due to their vote to impeach former President Donald Trump were leading other Republicans in the state’s top two primary Wednesday. Under Washington’s primary system, all candidates run on the same ballot, and the top two vote getters in each of Tuesday’s races advance to the November election, regardless of party — a system observers say may have helped the GOP incumbents in Washington who had been targeted by Trump. In early returns, Reps. Jaime Herrera Beutler and Dan Newhouse looked as they may advance to the general election with a Democratic candidate in each of their races. Democrat Marie Gluesenkamp Perez was the top vote getter in the 3rd Congressional District, with 32% of the vote and advanced to the November ballot. Herrera Beutler had under 24%. Joe Kent – a former Green Beret endorsed by Trump who faced significant spending against him from another Republican who attacked him from the right – was at nearly 21%.
U.S. Air Force pauses some operations over pilot ejection seat concerns
WASHINGTON, July 29 (Reuters) - Concerns over defects in the explosive cartridges in pilot ejection systems aboard three U.S. military aircraft, including the F-35, forced a temporary halt to some U.S. operations in order to perform checks, the Air Force said on Friday.
US News and World Report
FAA Acting Chief to Meet Inspectors Before Final Boeing 787 Signoff
WASHINGTON (Reuters) -The Federal Aviation Administration's acting chief will meet with FAA safety inspectors in South Carolina on Thursday before determining whether Boeing can resume deliveries of its 787 Dreamliner after production issues prompted the planemaker to stop deliveries in May 2021, an FAA spokesman said. The purpose of acting...
U.S. Kills Al Qaeda Leader Ayman Al-Zawahiri. Will It Matter?
"Justice has been delivered," President Joe Biden said from the White House yesterday, announcing that the U.S. had "successfully conducted an airstrike in Kabul, Afghanistan that killed the amir of Al Qaeda, Ayman Al-Zawahiri." The 71-year-old Al-Zawahiri helped plan the 9/11 attacks and took over Al Qaeda after Osama bin Laden's death.
Comments / 0