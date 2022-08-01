A cat food brand is opening a fancy pop-up that has nothing to do with cats

Heidi Wrangles Cats, a rescuer in Bed-Stuy, Brooklyn, got a call about a mother and her four kittens who needed help. Once she arrived, she set up the humane trap and waited for the litter and their mom to all make their way into the trap together. However, instead of falling for the trap, the kittens had fun messing with Heidi! They went right up to the camera to say hi and used the trap as their playground.

BROOKLYN, NY ・ 15 DAYS AGO