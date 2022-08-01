A cat food brand is opening a fancy pop-up that has nothing to do with cats

www.timeout.com
Fancy Feast Is Opening A Cat Food-Inspired Restaurant For Humans
Most dogs will eat anything you wave in front of their noses, but cats have a reputation for being a bit more discerning when it comes to their daily meals. Sure, they might eat a recently dead fish off the ground, but give them the wrong flavor of dry niblets or an unfamiliar brand of freeze-dried minnows and you might have a hunger strike on your hands. In this regard, brands like Purina Fancy Feast perfectly encapsulate the picky diet of the average house cat.
Devour these beautiful macaron ice cream sandwiches at Ladurée right now
Everything that Ladurée creates is beautiful, from its colorful pastries and viennoiseries (baked good made from yeast-leavened dough) to its iconic macarons. This summer, the Soho location of the upscale Parisian bakery has added ice cream to its roster of top-notch offerings—albeit with a French twist to it.
A robot cat will serve you dim sum at this new spot in Brooklyn
Ladies and gentlemen, meet BellaBot: a roving cat robot that sings, tells jokes and serves food at Dimmer & Summer, a new dim sum spot in Cobble Hill at 196 Smith Street between Baltic and Warren Streets. Opened by restaurateur Kenny Mei this past weekend as an homage to his...
Cat Food Brand Will Let Humans Eat Its Latest 'Fancy Feast'
Cat food brand Fancy Feast wasn’t kitten around this week when it announced it would open a temporary, cat food-inspired restaurant for humans in New York City. “Gatto Bianco by Fancy Feast,” a two-day pop-up, will be an “Italian-style trattoria and culinary experience” with recipes inspired by the brand’s food, according to a press release.
What To Do If You Ever Hear A 'Code Brown' At Walmart
When you go to your local Walmart, chances are that the most exciting thing to happen would be seeing a particularly oddball customer dressed in an outfit wildly inappropriate for grocery shopping — and even then, that's a pretty rare occurrence. Most of your trips to Walmart are usually the same old song and dance, selecting your items while enjoying the music playing over the intercom, only interrupted by employees making the same cut-and-dry announcements. Nothing really noteworthy — most of the time.
catingtonpost.com
8 (Sometimes Weird) Ways Cats Show Affection To Their Favorite Human
Cats are often thought of as independent creatures that do not show much affection to their owners. However, cats can actually be very affectionate animals, and they have a number of ways of showing their love. Head-butting, purring, and sleeping on or near their owner are just a few of...
lovemeow.com
Cat Finds Comfy Place After Roaming Outside for Years, She Has 2 Kittens that No One Expected
A cat found a comfy place after roaming outside for years. She had two kittens that no one expected. A scruffy, scrawny cat was spotted in a neighborhood of Montreal, Canada, in need of help. Right before she was found, a few good Samaritans were in the area trying to save another cat of the same age.
dailyphew.com
Young Boy Opens A Unique Animal Shelter And He Has Already Rescued 22 Dogs And 4 Cats
In the never-ending conflict between boomers and zoomers, we can often overlook heartwarming examples of good deeds that happen around the world and defy the stereotypes of generations. Eduardo Caioado from Anápolis, Brazil has always been passionate about helping animals in need. He has been rescuing abandoned animals around his...
A new vacation-themed rooftop bar just opened in Bushwick
Your next vacation may be just two blocks off the L Train, thanks to this new venue. Vacations Bar and Rooftop, at 321 Starr Street in Bushwick, may look familiar to fans of Gemelli—the multi-level coastal Italian restaurant that lived in the space until March 2020. Vacations is a...
Do cats and dogs remember their past?
WHEN I MET my cat Pearlita, she lived in an alley between my apartment building and a gas station. She drank from puddles polluted by engine leaks and ate whatever she could find. Ten years later, with Pearlita curled up on my lap, making it hard to type, I can still remember how she wolfed down the food I put in the alley and how easy it was to lure her inside with more.
CNET
Cat-Color Myth Busted: Your Orange Tabby Isn't Dumber Than Its Feline Pals
The recent viral fame of an orange tabby cat named Jorts led to debates about whether Jorts was less intelligent than other cats simply because he has orange fur. Some said it was unfair and prejudicial to judge the feline based on its appearance. But is there really a medically...
Orphaned squirrel lives in New York home with a cat and the man who raised him
Peanut and Mark take the idea of unlikely best friends to a new level. Peanut is a squirrel who lives in Mark Longo's house, and they do almost everything together. Their bond began when Mark saw Peanut's mom hit by a car. Unfortunately, she passed away, leaving the baby squirrel orphaned. No shelters could take him, and Peanut was not ready to go back into the wild alone, so Mark took him in.
Here’s where you can indulge in your last Choco Taco in NYC
Choco Taco has gone the way of the Kudos bars, chocolate Dunkaroos and too many other beloved ’90s snacks. Klondike announced on Monday, July 25, that what many believed to be an ice cream truck staple is no longer being made. “Over the past two years, we have experienced...
petproductnews.com
Primal Pet Foods Introduces Treats for Dogs and Cats
Primal Pet Foods, a Primal Pet Group portfolio brand, launched a range of treats for dogs and cats. The new 15 recipes are made with simple, recognizable ingredients and are available in a variety of formats including jerky, freeze-dried and dehydrated options, company officials said. Primal has taken a fresh...
New Yorkers react to the sudden closure of all Hale & Hearty locations
By now, you must have heard that Hale & Hearty has closed all 16 of its New York locations without any real warning. Although the New York Post reports that signs on windows of various locations of the popular soup and sandwich shop read "temporary," various media outlets have tried reaching out to the company to no avail.
A sober dive bar has just opened in the East Village
Imbibing establishments solely dedicated to the consumption of liquor-free spirits have been popping up all over town for quite some time now—but none have yet been fully able to embrace the character of the sorts of watering holes that, at one point in time, defined the essence of the city: dive bars.
One Green Planet
Rescuers Creatively Trap Mama Cat and Her Kittens to Save Them
Heidi Wrangles Cats, a rescuer in Bed-Stuy, Brooklyn, got a call about a mother and her four kittens who needed help. Once she arrived, she set up the humane trap and waited for the litter and their mom to all make their way into the trap together. However, instead of falling for the trap, the kittens had fun messing with Heidi! They went right up to the camera to say hi and used the trap as their playground.
An open letter from an NYC bartender to the people of New York
It’s me, your trusty bartender. We need to talk about our relationship since COVID. For a few of us, bartending is a career; maybe even a calling. For the rest, it’s a job. Regardless of the motivation, there’s no denying that the way we turn a buck occupies a unique space in American culture.
You can eat a giant ‘Choco Taco’ covered in 23-karat gold at this iconic NYC spot
Serendipity3 is doing it again: just a few months after debuting the most expensive fries in the world (a $200 order!), the iconic eatery is paying tribute to the now-discontinued cult favorite Choco Taco by offerings patrons its own version of the food. There are a couple of caveats, though:...
A new Hermès store is opening in Williamsburg
Williamsburg has officially gone upscale, with WWD reporting that Hermès will open a long-term pop-up in the neighborhood in the first quarter of 2023 followed by a permanent flagship in the same area in 2026. The initial pop-up will take over 91 North 6th Street, where less luxurious brands...
