Presidential Election

AP's first-ever democracy editor talks reporting on election denial

By Tom Verdin
WBUR
 2 days ago
Business Insider

House Republican who voted against certifying 2020 election results now says Trump 'lost his mind' and that it 'would be best for the party' if someone else led it in 2024

Chris Jacobs nixed his reelection bid after announcing support for a ban on military-style rifles. No longer facing GOP primary voters, Jacobs says his party needs a leader other than Trump. He said Trump "lost his mind" after the 2020 election, despite voting against certifying the results. Republican Rep. Chris...
Salon

Trump-backed Jan. 6 attendee who vowed to "decertify" 2020 could be Arizona's next election chief

This article originally appeared on AlterNet. This Tuesday, August 2, Arizona's Republican and Democratic primary elections will be held, and residents of the Grand Canyon State will be voting for everything from governor to secretary of state. On the GOP side, it remains to be seen whether the nominees will be far-right MAGA conspiracy theorists or more traditional conservatives — and the Donald Trump-backed MAGA candidates include gubernatorial candidate Kari Lake and secretary of state hopeful Mark Finchem, both of whom have been campaigning on the Big Lie and making the false claim that the 2020 presidential election was stolen from Trump.
Washington Examiner

GOP plan would ban illegal immigrants from voting and mandate photo ID

Eager to take charge after the fall elections, Republicans are readying a voting reform bill that would rewrite the rules in time for the 2024 election and reverse liberalized balloting pushed by Democrats. The “American Confidence In Elections Act” would junk the Democratic plan to end key balloting protections, crack...
NBC News

The numbers that defined Tuesday's elections

Tuesday's primary elections (and pivotal constitutional amendment vote in Kansas) left us with some major takeaways — mainly that protecting abortion access can galvanize voters, and that while establishment Republicans put up a good fight, it's still the party of former President Donald Trump. Here's a look at some...
International Business Times

Midterms: Takeaways From Tuesday's U.S. Primary Elections

The fight over abortion rights and former President Donald Trump's influence loomed large as voters in several states went to the polls on Tuesday. Here are some takeaways from the latest 2022 midterm election primaries:. ABORTION BATTLE LINES DRAWN IN MICHIGAN. In the Michigan governor's race, there will be no...
