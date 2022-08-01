AP's first-ever democracy editor talks reporting on election denial

www.wbur.org
Related
House Republican who voted against certifying 2020 election results now says Trump 'lost his mind' and that it 'would be best for the party' if someone else led it in 2024
Chris Jacobs nixed his reelection bid after announcing support for a ban on military-style rifles. No longer facing GOP primary voters, Jacobs says his party needs a leader other than Trump. He said Trump "lost his mind" after the 2020 election, despite voting against certifying the results. Republican Rep. Chris...
With 100 days until midterms, polls show voters unhappy with 2024 presidential race options
With just 100 days to go before the midterm elections, new polls show that neither Democratic nor Republican voters are particularly happy about their options for the 2024 presidential race. Robert Costa is joined by Doug Heye, a Republican strategist and founder of Douglas Media, to discuss what these polls could mean for the November elections.
abovethelaw.com
No, The Supreme Court Didn't Overturn The Results Of The 2020 Election... The 2024 Election Is Still Up For Grabs
It’s undisputed that we live in the dumbest timeline. So that means that things that really shouldn’t have to be said out loud, sometimes really do HAVE to be said out loud. Enter the latest right-wing rumor catching on like wildfire across social media: that the Supreme Court...
CNN Poll: Most voters say neither Republican nor Democratic congressional candidates have the right priorities
(CNN) — Neither Republican nor Democratic candidates for Congress are seen by most voters as having the right priorities, according to a new CNN poll conducted by SSRS. The survey finds voters closely divided in their preference for this year's midterm elections and on the potential consequences of a Republican victory.
RELATED PEOPLE
Republican Who Pushed 2020 Election Fraud Claims Accused of Election Fraud
Representative Lee Zeldin, the Republican nominee to be New York's governor, has been accused of ballot petition fraud and may not be able to have his name appear on the Independence Party line on the November ballot. Following the 2020 election, Zeldin supported former President Donald Trump's claims that the...
Stacey Abrams' Chances of Beating Kemp With 4 Months Until Election: Polls
The Democratic gubernatorial candidate hopes to build on the momentum of her party's 2020 success in Georgia.
A Trump-backed conspiracy theorist who won an Arizona GOP primary suggested his own election was suspicious
State Rep. Mark Finchem, who embraced QAnon conspiracy theories and marched on the Capitol on January 6, 2021, could soon run Arizona's elections.
Every Republican Candidate to Be Asked if They Think Election Was Stolen
A progressive campaign is set to ask every elected Republican official and every Republican running for office in this year's midterms whether they believe the false claim that the 2020 presidential election was stolen. The project was announced by the grassroots movement Daughters Defend Democracy, which seek to elect Democrats,...
IN THIS ARTICLE
Trump-backed Jan. 6 attendee who vowed to "decertify" 2020 could be Arizona's next election chief
This article originally appeared on AlterNet. This Tuesday, August 2, Arizona's Republican and Democratic primary elections will be held, and residents of the Grand Canyon State will be voting for everything from governor to secretary of state. On the GOP side, it remains to be seen whether the nominees will be far-right MAGA conspiracy theorists or more traditional conservatives — and the Donald Trump-backed MAGA candidates include gubernatorial candidate Kari Lake and secretary of state hopeful Mark Finchem, both of whom have been campaigning on the Big Lie and making the false claim that the 2020 presidential election was stolen from Trump.
Trump Pressures Vos to Overturn Election After Wisconsin Drop-Box Ruling
Former President Donald Trump called on Wisconsin Assembly Speaker Robin Vos on Saturday to overturn the 2020 presidential election results in the swing state after its Supreme Court issued a ruling restricting the use of ballot drop-boxes on Friday. The Wisconsin Supreme Court, led by Republicans, determined that absentee ballot...
Washington Examiner
New voter registration data show GOP making major gains and surpassing Democrats in key states
EXCLUSIVE — Republicans are attracting more registered voters in states where Democrats have long held a registration advantage —reflecting one of many ways in which the current political landscape is tilting toward the GOP. Registered Republicans now outnumber Democrats in Florida, Kentucky, and West Virginia after years of...
Explainer-What charges could Trump face for trying to overturn 2020 election?
July 22 (Reuters) - A U.S. congressional committee probing the Jan. 6, 2021, assault on the U.S. Capitol has sought to build a case that then-President Donald Trump behaved illegally when he tried to overturn his 2020 electoral defeat, but what charges could prosecutors bring against Trump and how might he defend himself?
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
Two Republican women - a Trump critic and a devotee - await primary results
WASHINGTON, Aug 3 (Reuters) - Two Republican women - one a critic of Donald Trump and another an outspoken devotee of the former president - awaited election results on Wednesday in Washington state and Arizona primaries that offer further evidence of his grip on the party.
Democrats' blatant hypocrisy about the 2020 election and its aftermath
Democrats have spent months insisting that the aftermath of the 2020 election -- and January 6 in particular -- amounted to a fundamental threat to American democracy and was, therefore, above petty partisan politics.
Washington Examiner
GOP plan would ban illegal immigrants from voting and mandate photo ID
Eager to take charge after the fall elections, Republicans are readying a voting reform bill that would rewrite the rules in time for the 2024 election and reverse liberalized balloting pushed by Democrats. The “American Confidence In Elections Act” would junk the Democratic plan to end key balloting protections, crack...
Expert says Democrats face a 'big problem' winning future elections
Political demographics expert Ruy Teixeira joins Inside Politics to discuss a new poll among key voter demographics and how it signifies a “massive shift” for the Democratic Party.
NBC News
The numbers that defined Tuesday's elections
Tuesday's primary elections (and pivotal constitutional amendment vote in Kansas) left us with some major takeaways — mainly that protecting abortion access can galvanize voters, and that while establishment Republicans put up a good fight, it's still the party of former President Donald Trump. Here's a look at some...
Joe Biden Walking Away, Air-Handshake Video Disputes Explained
Two clips that have gone viral in recent days were turned into memes by critics of the president.
International Business Times
Midterms: Takeaways From Tuesday's U.S. Primary Elections
The fight over abortion rights and former President Donald Trump's influence loomed large as voters in several states went to the polls on Tuesday. Here are some takeaways from the latest 2022 midterm election primaries:. ABORTION BATTLE LINES DRAWN IN MICHIGAN. In the Michigan governor's race, there will be no...
Kari Lake Cried Foul at Election Results. Then She Started Winning
When the initial votes in Arizona started rolling in Tuesday night and Kari Lake was trailing, she and her fellow MAGA allies resorted to a familiar election-night tactic: They cried foul. But overnight, Lake made up the ground she’d lost to Karrin Taylor Robson, her main rival for Arizona’s GOP...
Comments / 0