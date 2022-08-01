ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Computers

Linux Mint 21 "Vanessa" now available for download

By Codrut Nistor
notebookcheck.net
 2 days ago
Cover picture for the article
www.notebookcheck.net

Comments / 0

Related
Digital Trends

How to create a folder on your desktop

Your desktop, whether Windows or MacOS, is the handiest spot for the applications, files, and folders you use most. Maybe you’d like to organize your desktop icons by placing some in a folder. Or perhaps, you want to set up a folder for new files you plan to create for quick desktop access.
COMPUTERS
makeuseof.com

How to Set Up and Configure an NFS Server on Linux

Sun Microsystems' NFS (Network File System) is an RPC-based distributed file system structure that allows networked devices to use servers running NFS over a network as their local drives. Here's a step-by-step guide to setting up and configuring an NFS server on a Linux machine. What Is Network File System?
SOFTWARE
notebookcheck.net

AMD Zen 4 Ryzen 7000 to launch on September 15 at US$799 for Ryzen 9 7950X, Ryzen 7 7800X3D and Ryzen 9 7950X3D purported 3D V-Cache versions

AMD Zen 4 Ryzen 7000 desktop CPUs will be making their way to markets soon. So far, we have not seen much info on the likely SKUs in the Ryzen 7000 family and their probable pricing info. Now, we are getting to know some preliminary info on Zen 4 launch timelines, pricing info, and about 3D V-Cache versions of these processors.
COMPUTERS
notebookcheck.net

One-netbook presents the ONEXPLAYER mini Pro with an Intel Core i7-1260P, LPDDR5 RAM and an 800p display

One-netbook has refreshed the ONEXPLAYER mini series, which started as an Intel Core i7-1195G7-powered machine. Subsequently, One-netbook presented an RX-78-2 Gundam special edition model with the Core i7-1260P, as well as AMD-powered models running the Ryzen 7 5800U. For one reason or another, One-netbook decided against selling the RX-78-2 Gundam special edition model globally.
COMPUTERS
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Linux Mint#Ubuntu Linux#Linux Kernel#Software#Cinnamon Xfce#Cinnamon 5 4
makeuseof.com

How to Block Pop-Ups in Microsoft Edge on Desktop and Mobile

When visiting a website, do pop-up windows clutter the content? Do you find it distracting to see countless advertisements, offers, or spam messages in pop-ups every few seconds? If yes, don't fret!. In this article, we will show you how to enable Microsoft Edge's built-in pop-up blocker to get rid...
COMPUTERS
Android Police

Google’s new look for Gmail is now arriving in your inbox

In late January this year, Google previewed a new layout for Gmail with deeper Meet, Chat, and Spaces integration. Initially, the big G made the redesign available on an opt-in basis i.e., you had to switch to the integrated view manually. Then, in late June, it released the new Gmail look with Material You coating on top on an opt-out basis. Now, the company is rolling out the integrated view in Gmail to all users who have Chat turned on.
INTERNET
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Technology
NewsBreak
Computers
ZDNet

How to use Microsoft Launcher to access Microsoft apps and services on your Android phone

Those of you who own an Android phone and use a Microsoft account or a business account to run Microsoft apps and services can bring the two worlds together with a custom launcher. Designed for Android, the Microsoft Launcher lets you tweak the design and layout of your phone's home screens to quickly access your Microsoft apps, documents, calendar, contacts, sticky notes, and more.
CELL PHONES
CNET

iOS 15.6 Is Here: All the Updates That Hit Your iPhone

Apple released iOS 15.6 on Wednesday along with a handful of other software updates for its devices. The updated iPhone software includes bug fixes -- including for an error that incorrectly showed phone storage as full -- and a new feature for the TV app aimed at live sports. The...
CELL PHONES
notebookcheck.net

Rogbid King Android smartwatch arrives with dual cameras and face unlock feature

The Rogbid King smartwatch has been launched and is shipping globally from China. The gadget has a 1.75-in IPS screen with a 320 x 385 px resolution. The wearable runs on Android 9.1, has a nano-SIM card slot, and supports 4G. The device has dual cameras, with a 5 MP front-facing camera and an 8 MP side camera. The camera enables features such as 0.1-second face unlock and video calling.
ELECTRONICS
ZDNet

Feren OS is a Linux distribution that is as lovely as it is easy to use

Linux is many things to many people. For me, it's served just about every purpose that an operating system is capable of. I've used it on desktops, servers, phones, tablets, the cloud, and countless embedded systems. But the most widely-used purpose for me is as a desktop operating system. Linux...
COMPUTERS
makeuseof.com

How to Print a Webpage in Chrome on Desktop and Mobile

Looking for a way to print a webpage in Chrome? Chrome has a built-in feature that makes printing webpages easy. In this article, we will show you how to print a webpage in Chrome for desktop, iOS, and Android. How to Print a Webpage in Chrome on Desktop. Follow the...
SOFTWARE
The Windows Club

How to download and install Java JDK on Windows 11/10

JDK (Java Development Kit) is a collection of tools required for developing and testing programs in the language. It is a package consisting of java development tools like java compiler and JRE. It is used for building applications using Java Programming Language. Java is an Object-Oriented Programing language that programmers use to develop java software. Java was developed by James Gosling, and it is owned by Oracle Corporation and Sun Microsystem. It is a platform-independent language. Java 18 is the latest JDK Development Kit for Windows, Linux, and macOS platforms. So without any delay, let us walk you through the process to download the JDK installer for Windows 11/10.
SOFTWARE
notebookcheck.net

Valid Intel Core i9-13900K Geekbench run leaves Raptor Lake possibly facing Zen 4 extinction event

A few weeks ago, the Intel Core i9-13900K took a trip to Geekbench, where it was clocked at up to 5.5 GHz but in a test run that was classified as invalid. Now the upcoming Raptor Lake processor has returned to the same benchmark site and managed a valid run that actually produced quite similar results. The single-core score was 2,147 points and the multi-core score was 23,982 points, with the i9-13900K once again hitting around 5.5 GHz. The Raptor Lake chip was part of an Asus system that utilized an Asus ROG Maximus Z690 Apex motherboard. In addition, 32 GB DDR5 RAM at 3299 MHz was recorded as part of the test result, which is a little faster than the previous entry (3200 MHz).
COMPUTERS
Digital Trends

How to remove the Recycle Bin from your desktop

If you’re a Windows user, then you’ll be familiar with the Recycle Bin icon ever since you used your first system. It’s been a mainstay feature that is synonymous with any PC. After all, we all need a place to delete our unwanted files and folders. But if you find yourself not having much use for the Recycle Bin, or you simply want to hide it, then here’s a guide explaining how to remove Recycle Bin from the desktop.
COMPUTERS
notebookcheck.net

OnePlus 10T leaks in unboxing video with 160 W power adapter, first-party case and size comparisons

The launch of the OnePlus 10T is just a day away. However, an unboxing video has already landed on YouTube. Showcasing the device's features, lack of wireless charging and its 160 W power adapter, the video also compares the OnePlus 10T against other recent smartphones like the Nothing Phone (1), Galaxy Note 20 Ultra and the iPhone 13 Pro Max. The same video highlights OnePlus' first-party cases for the OnePlus 10T too.
CELL PHONES
notebookcheck.net

Valve brings new features and improvements to Steam Deck with SteamOS 3.3

Valve has released Client and SteamOS updates for the Steam Deck. For context, Valve issued a Steam Deck Client Beta update on August 1, which you can opt into by heading to Settings > System > Steam Update Channel. For those using the Steam Deck on Valve's Stable channel, the latest Client and SteamOS updates make numerous changes and improvements, outlined in the changelog below.
VIDEO GAMES

Comments / 0

Community Policy