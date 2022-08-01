Linux Mint 21 "Vanessa" now available for download

www.notebookcheck.net
Related
Digital Trends
How to create a folder on your desktop
Your desktop, whether Windows or MacOS, is the handiest spot for the applications, files, and folders you use most. Maybe you’d like to organize your desktop icons by placing some in a folder. Or perhaps, you want to set up a folder for new files you plan to create for quick desktop access.
makeuseof.com
How to Set Up and Configure an NFS Server on Linux
Sun Microsystems' NFS (Network File System) is an RPC-based distributed file system structure that allows networked devices to use servers running NFS over a network as their local drives. Here's a step-by-step guide to setting up and configuring an NFS server on a Linux machine. What Is Network File System?
notebookcheck.net
AMD Zen 4 Ryzen 7000 to launch on September 15 at US$799 for Ryzen 9 7950X, Ryzen 7 7800X3D and Ryzen 9 7950X3D purported 3D V-Cache versions
AMD Zen 4 Ryzen 7000 desktop CPUs will be making their way to markets soon. So far, we have not seen much info on the likely SKUs in the Ryzen 7000 family and their probable pricing info. Now, we are getting to know some preliminary info on Zen 4 launch timelines, pricing info, and about 3D V-Cache versions of these processors.
notebookcheck.net
One-netbook presents the ONEXPLAYER mini Pro with an Intel Core i7-1260P, LPDDR5 RAM and an 800p display
One-netbook has refreshed the ONEXPLAYER mini series, which started as an Intel Core i7-1195G7-powered machine. Subsequently, One-netbook presented an RX-78-2 Gundam special edition model with the Core i7-1260P, as well as AMD-powered models running the Ryzen 7 5800U. For one reason or another, One-netbook decided against selling the RX-78-2 Gundam special edition model globally.
IN THIS ARTICLE
makeuseof.com
How to Block Pop-Ups in Microsoft Edge on Desktop and Mobile
When visiting a website, do pop-up windows clutter the content? Do you find it distracting to see countless advertisements, offers, or spam messages in pop-ups every few seconds? If yes, don't fret!. In this article, we will show you how to enable Microsoft Edge's built-in pop-up blocker to get rid...
Google’s new look for Gmail is now arriving in your inbox
In late January this year, Google previewed a new layout for Gmail with deeper Meet, Chat, and Spaces integration. Initially, the big G made the redesign available on an opt-in basis i.e., you had to switch to the integrated view manually. Then, in late June, it released the new Gmail look with Material You coating on top on an opt-out basis. Now, the company is rolling out the integrated view in Gmail to all users who have Chat turned on.
CNET
Before Downloading iOS 15.6, Check Out All the Updates It Brings to iPhone
Apple released iOS 15.6 on July 20, which means you can now download the update to your iPhone. The new mobile operating system folds in bug fixes -- including for an error that incorrectly showed phone storage as full -- and a new feature for watching live sports in the TV app.
Business Insider
The iOS 16 beta is available now — here's how to download it on your iPhone and unlock its new features
You can get the iOS 16 beta on your iPhone by signing up for Apple's Beta Software Program. iOS 16's new features include a reinvented Lock Screen design, the ability to edit or unsend text messages, and more. iOS 16 will be officially released this fall, likely in September. iOS,...
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
ZDNet
How to use Microsoft Launcher to access Microsoft apps and services on your Android phone
Those of you who own an Android phone and use a Microsoft account or a business account to run Microsoft apps and services can bring the two worlds together with a custom launcher. Designed for Android, the Microsoft Launcher lets you tweak the design and layout of your phone's home screens to quickly access your Microsoft apps, documents, calendar, contacts, sticky notes, and more.
CNET
iOS 15.6 Is Here: All the Updates That Hit Your iPhone
Apple released iOS 15.6 on Wednesday along with a handful of other software updates for its devices. The updated iPhone software includes bug fixes -- including for an error that incorrectly showed phone storage as full -- and a new feature for the TV app aimed at live sports. The...
notebookcheck.net
Rogbid King Android smartwatch arrives with dual cameras and face unlock feature
The Rogbid King smartwatch has been launched and is shipping globally from China. The gadget has a 1.75-in IPS screen with a 320 x 385 px resolution. The wearable runs on Android 9.1, has a nano-SIM card slot, and supports 4G. The device has dual cameras, with a 5 MP front-facing camera and an 8 MP side camera. The camera enables features such as 0.1-second face unlock and video calling.
Microsoft Edge is finally on the up following Internet Explorer retirement
New figures have claimed around one in 10 Internet users are now using Microsoft Edge following the retirement of Internet Explorer. The latest Statcounter data (opens in new tab) shows that Edge had reached 10.62% of the global market share in June 2022, overtaking Apple’s Safari to bring it into second place among desktop browsers.
ZDNet
Feren OS is a Linux distribution that is as lovely as it is easy to use
Linux is many things to many people. For me, it's served just about every purpose that an operating system is capable of. I've used it on desktops, servers, phones, tablets, the cloud, and countless embedded systems. But the most widely-used purpose for me is as a desktop operating system. Linux...
makeuseof.com
How to Print a Webpage in Chrome on Desktop and Mobile
Looking for a way to print a webpage in Chrome? Chrome has a built-in feature that makes printing webpages easy. In this article, we will show you how to print a webpage in Chrome for desktop, iOS, and Android. How to Print a Webpage in Chrome on Desktop. Follow the...
The Windows Club
How to download and install Java JDK on Windows 11/10
JDK (Java Development Kit) is a collection of tools required for developing and testing programs in the language. It is a package consisting of java development tools like java compiler and JRE. It is used for building applications using Java Programming Language. Java is an Object-Oriented Programing language that programmers use to develop java software. Java was developed by James Gosling, and it is owned by Oracle Corporation and Sun Microsystem. It is a platform-independent language. Java 18 is the latest JDK Development Kit for Windows, Linux, and macOS platforms. So without any delay, let us walk you through the process to download the JDK installer for Windows 11/10.
notebookcheck.net
Valid Intel Core i9-13900K Geekbench run leaves Raptor Lake possibly facing Zen 4 extinction event
A few weeks ago, the Intel Core i9-13900K took a trip to Geekbench, where it was clocked at up to 5.5 GHz but in a test run that was classified as invalid. Now the upcoming Raptor Lake processor has returned to the same benchmark site and managed a valid run that actually produced quite similar results. The single-core score was 2,147 points and the multi-core score was 23,982 points, with the i9-13900K once again hitting around 5.5 GHz. The Raptor Lake chip was part of an Asus system that utilized an Asus ROG Maximus Z690 Apex motherboard. In addition, 32 GB DDR5 RAM at 3299 MHz was recorded as part of the test result, which is a little faster than the previous entry (3200 MHz).
Business Insider
How to turn on Chrome OS Developer Mode to get root access to your computer and add new features
The Chrome OS has a Developer Mode that gives you root access to the operating system of your Chromebook. To enable Developer Mode, restart your laptop pressing the Esc, Refresh, and Power keys, then Ctrl+D. Developer Mode may void your warranty and make you susceptible to malware. If you feel...
Digital Trends
How to remove the Recycle Bin from your desktop
If you’re a Windows user, then you’ll be familiar with the Recycle Bin icon ever since you used your first system. It’s been a mainstay feature that is synonymous with any PC. After all, we all need a place to delete our unwanted files and folders. But if you find yourself not having much use for the Recycle Bin, or you simply want to hide it, then here’s a guide explaining how to remove Recycle Bin from the desktop.
notebookcheck.net
OnePlus 10T leaks in unboxing video with 160 W power adapter, first-party case and size comparisons
The launch of the OnePlus 10T is just a day away. However, an unboxing video has already landed on YouTube. Showcasing the device's features, lack of wireless charging and its 160 W power adapter, the video also compares the OnePlus 10T against other recent smartphones like the Nothing Phone (1), Galaxy Note 20 Ultra and the iPhone 13 Pro Max. The same video highlights OnePlus' first-party cases for the OnePlus 10T too.
notebookcheck.net
Valve brings new features and improvements to Steam Deck with SteamOS 3.3
Valve has released Client and SteamOS updates for the Steam Deck. For context, Valve issued a Steam Deck Client Beta update on August 1, which you can opt into by heading to Settings > System > Steam Update Channel. For those using the Steam Deck on Valve's Stable channel, the latest Client and SteamOS updates make numerous changes and improvements, outlined in the changelog below.
Comments / 0