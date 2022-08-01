ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Kentucky State

Kentucky musician helps with flood relief efforts

 2 days ago
Whiskey Riff

Wheeler Walker Jr. Announces That Proceeds From His “Wheeler Kentucky” T-Shirt Will Benefit Kentucky Flood Relief

This past week, eastern Kentucky was hammered with rain, resulting in catastrophic flooding that’s left at more than 30 people dead, and 100s more that have not been found. It’s absolutely devastating, considering the amount of homes, businesses, livelihoods, and also lives that have been effected due to this unprecedented event. And to make matters worse, it’s supposed to rain even more this week…
247Sports

Anthony Davis donates $350,000 to eastern Kentucky flood relief

Over the years, many have criticized John Calipari's one-and-done approach to recruiting, claiming the high-level prospects darkened the doorway in Lexington just long enough as a stopover on their way to the NBA without building a lasting relationship with the school or community. Los Angeles Lakers star Anthony Davis, who...
The Daily South

How to Help Our Neighbors in Eastern Kentucky After the Catastrophic Flooding

Last week, catastrophic flooding devastated much of eastern Kentucky and now our neighbors in the Bluegrass state need our help. Towns and cities hit the hardest by the heavy rain include Hazard, Jackson, Garrett, Salyersville, Booneville, Whitesburg, and Perry County. Kentucky Governor Andy Beshear took to Twitter Monday afternoon to say that rescuers are still at work as hundreds remain unaccounted for, but that the death toll had risen to at least 37. "Let us pray for these families and come together to wrap our arms around our fellow Kentuckians," he said.
247Sports

UK announces Blue-White Game will be played in eastern Kentucky

One of Kentucky head coach John Calipari's most consistent talking points this offseason has been about spicing up Big Blue Madness. It's not Big Blue Madness, but UK's annual Blue-White Game will have a new twist this season. At the Wildcats' open practice and telethon to raise money for flood...
InsideHook

The Bourbon Industry Is Hosting an Auction to Help Those Affected by the Kentucky Floods

As floods continue to ravage eastern Kentucky, one of the state’s biggest industries — bourbon — is stepping up to help. Wild Turkey posted this announcement on their Instagram on Tuesday: “Our hearts are with all those affected by the severe weather and flooding in Eastern Kentucky. We are donating $50,000 to the Team Eastern Kentucky Flood Relief Fund, as well as some rare Wild Turkey bourbon-related items and experiences to the Kentucky Distillers Association’s relief auction — with proceeds going directly to affected communities.”
Complex

Historic Kentucky Flooding Leaves at Least 25 Dead

A devastating flash flood in eastern Kentucky has left at least 25 people dead and dozens of others reported missing. “It is devastating,” state Gov. Andy Beshear told NPR. “We have whole towns that are underwater, houses that were in the line of the water are just gone; not a piece of the house left. “We’ve lost 25 Kentuckians, each one a child of God, that isn’t going to be there at that next holiday, and we’re going to lose more before this is done.”
