Kentucky musician helps with flood relief efforts

www.wbur.org
Related
Randy Travis Shares Breathtaking Photo Of Three Wooden Crosses Standing Above The Raging Flood Waters That Have Devastated Eastern Kentucky
“Waters rise, life gets hard, but the Cross remains.”. That was just one of the comments on the incredible photo Randy Travis shared on his social media accounts yesterday in the wake of devastating flooding across the eastern Kentucky region. Historic flood waters have claimed the lives of 37 people...
Chris Stapleton Heads to Eastern Kentucky to Help With Flood Relief Efforts
In the wake of a devastating flood pattern that has left more than 35 people dead and hundreds of others unaccounted for in eastern Kentucky, Chris Stapleton quietly made his way to the hardest-hit counties to help in relief efforts for his home state. Stapleton was spotted in a Prestonburg,...
Chris Stapleton Spotted At Local Walmart Buying Supplies For Kentucky Flood Victims
Historic flood waters have claimed the lives of 37 people and counting, with hundreds of Kentuckians still unaccounted for. Thousands and thousands are without shelter, power, food… basic necessities like soap and toothpaste. Homes have been destroyed, roadways and infrastructure, and even cell service was out. According to Courier...
Wheeler Walker Jr. Announces That Proceeds From His “Wheeler Kentucky” T-Shirt Will Benefit Kentucky Flood Relief
This past week, eastern Kentucky was hammered with rain, resulting in catastrophic flooding that’s left at more than 30 people dead, and 100s more that have not been found. It’s absolutely devastating, considering the amount of homes, businesses, livelihoods, and also lives that have been effected due to this unprecedented event. And to make matters worse, it’s supposed to rain even more this week…
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
247Sports
Anthony Davis donates $350,000 to eastern Kentucky flood relief
Over the years, many have criticized John Calipari's one-and-done approach to recruiting, claiming the high-level prospects darkened the doorway in Lexington just long enough as a stopover on their way to the NBA without building a lasting relationship with the school or community. Los Angeles Lakers star Anthony Davis, who...
A Kentucky couple lost four children after their family was swept away in a flash flood: 'I know they hung on to each other till the very end'
"The rage of the water took their children out of their hands," the mother's cousin told The Washington Post.
Kentucky children die during historic flooding after being swept away, cousin says
Four children in Kentucky are among the latest victims in the state's historic flooding, which has left some areas completely underwater. Brittany Trejo told Kentucky.com that four of her young cousins died after being swept away into the floodwaters on Thursday. She said the children, who were between the ages...
The Daily South
How to Help Our Neighbors in Eastern Kentucky After the Catastrophic Flooding
Last week, catastrophic flooding devastated much of eastern Kentucky and now our neighbors in the Bluegrass state need our help. Towns and cities hit the hardest by the heavy rain include Hazard, Jackson, Garrett, Salyersville, Booneville, Whitesburg, and Perry County. Kentucky Governor Andy Beshear took to Twitter Monday afternoon to say that rescuers are still at work as hundreds remain unaccounted for, but that the death toll had risen to at least 37. "Let us pray for these families and come together to wrap our arms around our fellow Kentuckians," he said.
IN THIS ARTICLE
247Sports
UK announces Blue-White Game will be played in eastern Kentucky
One of Kentucky head coach John Calipari's most consistent talking points this offseason has been about spicing up Big Blue Madness. It's not Big Blue Madness, but UK's annual Blue-White Game will have a new twist this season. At the Wildcats' open practice and telethon to raise money for flood...
The Bourbon Industry Is Hosting an Auction to Help Those Affected by the Kentucky Floods
As floods continue to ravage eastern Kentucky, one of the state’s biggest industries — bourbon — is stepping up to help. Wild Turkey posted this announcement on their Instagram on Tuesday: “Our hearts are with all those affected by the severe weather and flooding in Eastern Kentucky. We are donating $50,000 to the Team Eastern Kentucky Flood Relief Fund, as well as some rare Wild Turkey bourbon-related items and experiences to the Kentucky Distillers Association’s relief auction — with proceeds going directly to affected communities.”
ESPN
Kentucky men's basketball to hold a telethon, open practice to raise money for flood victims
John Calipari and Kentucky's men's basketball team will hold an open practice and telethon on Tuesday to raise money for victims of the floods that have displaced thousands and caused millions of dollars of damage in eastern Kentucky in recent days, the program announced Monday. Kentucky Gov. Andy Beshear told...
NBA・
Complex
Historic Kentucky Flooding Leaves at Least 25 Dead
A devastating flash flood in eastern Kentucky has left at least 25 people dead and dozens of others reported missing. “It is devastating,” state Gov. Andy Beshear told NPR. “We have whole towns that are underwater, houses that were in the line of the water are just gone; not a piece of the house left. “We’ve lost 25 Kentuckians, each one a child of God, that isn’t going to be there at that next holiday, and we’re going to lose more before this is done.”
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
247Sports
UK to host open practice at Rupp Arena to benefit eastern Kentucky flood victims
The Kentucky basketball team has announced it will hold an open practice at Rupp Arena on Tuesday to benefit flood victims in eastern Kentucky. Get the latest UK news sent straight to your inbox with our FREE email newsletter!. Doors open at 5 PM and the practice starts at 6:30....
Comments / 0